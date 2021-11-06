Nalin Jayawardena: A multifaceted versatile artist – by Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

Photo Source:Facebook

Nalin Jayawardena was born in year 1957 with music wits lays emphasis on diverse mode of lyric writing unlike many other lyric writers. Although was interested in pursuing a career in music from younger age was unfortunately deprived of his ambition owing to the incapability like many other talented singers to penetrate the dominance of the dictatorship of many established artistes in the 1970 and1980 decades. The cause may have attributed mainly for his social economic constraints. But Nalin did not deter to surrender his desire and succumb. In this valiant perspective Nalin was however able to break through and fulfil his childhood ambition only after his 40th birthday having migrated to Perth Australia three decades ago. During the past fifteen years Nalin had recorded over 350 songs in over 25 CD’s /DVD’s which could be heard and viewed via the internet in the You tube, Itunes and Google play. In addition, Nalin had recorded several tribute CD’s to legendary HR Jothipala. All his songs and CD’s can be downloaded for free by the web site NETCd by using the below link too. http://www.netcd.lakderana.com/cdlist.php

Photo Source:Napster

The songs Nalin had sung in the last fifteen years were of foremost model particularly to the lyrics.. ”Gee Tharu Mal” a song compilation book was released in year 2016 containing all his songs over 300 in number which clearly elaborates, the mode how the flowers that blossom in the jungle were acknowledged in a praiseworthy mode. This collection of songs recorded had lyrics of diverse captions and fruitful significance in contrast to lyrics of some lyric writers. Nalin did not seek the guidance of wealthy Mudalali’s for launching his CD’s. He alternately adopted the internet. Incidentally Nalin is the first singer in Sri Lanka who used the internet for launching of songs which he made triumphantly. By this he gave challenges to producers of music discs as well.

Nalin had to date laid ultimate emphasis on lyrics of all his songs that were After Nalin’s successful endeavour other singers had pursued on his footsteps. .

Photo Source:Reverbnation

In the year 2004 when there was no Face Book and much Internet access and usage. When Nalin released his songs to the internet they proved very prolific. He released an internet based audio album”Kanda Paamula” the listeners were able to download free of charge. Although Nalin warrants receiving accolades but he never wishes to accept such accolades. He was only concerned on flawless creations with momentous lyrics and did not focus on accolades. However in the year 2016 Nalin was awarded with the “Multicultural Deshamanya Award” from the Serendib News Network in Australia.

Some of Nalin’s albums in addition to “Kanda Paamula” are “Sansare Suwanda”,”Duru Ratawa ka Api”,”Pata Pata Samanaliya” ,”Tunami”.”Midula Pura”Etc. All albums had prudent titles on them.The lyrics were mostly by Dr Vickumpriya Perera,Sunil Go vinnage,Sriya Kumarasinghe, Chrishantha de Fonseka and over another 130 new writers and several written by himself. In duets he had been assisted by Amila Nadheeshani,Nilipuli Dilhara Sanduri Rashmika, Nima nthi Manoratne,Inoka Ahangama and several new upcoming artists. The music compositions were by popular musician Nimal Mendis, Sangeeth Wickremasinghe, Jayunga Dedigama,Dhammika Edus ooriya,Visharada Dharshana Wic krematunga, Visarada Sarath Ow itigala,Ananda Waidysekera, Rukshan Karunanayake and his brother Rohan Jayawardena.

Photo Source:Sundayobserver

Nalin had collaborated in the production of the first ever Dhammapada Stanzas CD pack with Venerable Beruwela Sri Sobitha thera and Dr Gill Fronsdal. He also had contributed in the collaboration of the charity CD/DVD in aid of the Tsunami victims in year 2014. Nalin was also instrumental in the collaborating with Dr Vicumpriya Perera and Bandr ajit Mahendra Jayatillake to produce the first ever Sinhalese Audio fiction book “Kulageyin Kulageyata”. This was spanned across five compact discs. This audio book was a production of Lanka Heritage and Sarasavi Publisher Ltd.

More recently Nalin in year 2017 completed the CD’s “ Adare Makaranda” and in year 2018 “My Sister Meenachchi” His latest will be released midyear titled “Re Mediyame” all Lyrics been penned by a leading poet residing in Italy, Mark Antony Kumarage.

Nalin is attached as “building Service Professional” attached to a reputed building firm which maintain the services of high rise buildings in Perth. Many who know him cannot hardly believe how Nalin had contributed so much to music field without any impediment to his busy profession.

The above is ample testimony to Nalin Jayawardena’s multifaceted talents in the music dome. He vocals possess a variety of techniques and variety ranging widely from semi classical to western styles. It would be the fervent wish of all fans of Nalin that he would climb to the pinnacle in the music field.

Photo Source:Thummansala