Our big-hearted passionate elder brother Newton Kodituwakku

The set of brothers had gone to theatre, films, meals out together until I migrated to UK in April 1967. Newton Aiya was nicknamed “ Raththaran” by peers as his hair on forearms and head were gold in colour. He had acquired a good taste for food and our mother used to take pleasure in preparing a delicious mid-day meal. Our father had even deployed a Chef cook an ex employee of “Galle Face Hotel” to assist mother in the kitchen. The Chef cook did justice by preparing delicious cuisines of French, Italian and English dishes. They were obviously all mouthwatering savors. With his passion for food Newton Aiya soon discovered to cook. He loved caramel ,bread puddings which craved up to the time he fell ill. I recall in the early 1960’s we used to patronize “Fountain Café” in Union Place,Bake House” at Eye Hospital in search of ‘Puddings’ which were so delicious. The related recipes of “puddings” seized were very rare. Although I have travelled to many overseas countries, I never found such delicious puddings anywhere.



Newton Aiya had four close pals in school were ‘Jardi’ and ‘ Sin-Sen’, Fuard and DB Perera with them I too joined to the cinema, hotels together. In the 1960’s we participated in ‘dinner dances’ from where Newton Aiya learned the rather expeditiously ‘quick steps’, ‘cha cha’ and the ‘jive’ from whom we all learned together the ‘twist’. This was the time the ‘Beatles’ emerged, during which time we participated in all events across the city. I remember Newton Aiya practicing the ‘twist dance’ with his pointed shoes on at our Maradana dwelling prior to his 21st birthday party.

Newton Aiya too had intentions of further studies in UK but It was around this time Newton Aiya was delegated by father to take over the management of the furniture shop “Albert & Company” taking over from our father. His taking over he soon paved the way for the furniture enterprise to flourish to unprecedented heights. In the 1980’s Newton Aiya built the spacious family house at Talakotuwa Gardens designed by him for the entire family at which time I had already left Sri Lanka to Scotland for my higher studies.

Newton Aiya was scrambling to own a British car from UK. I bought it for him which I drove ‘overland’ to which he was amazed. This and every car he used subsequently were always kept in prime condition. Another thing I recollect is that Newton Aiya and me used to purchase ingredients from Elephant house were used to produce obviously a non alcoholic brew with orange ,pineapple and passion fruit and bottling them.

The furniture business was foremost in his fray had earned a lot of new customers to patronize Albert & Company. Newton Aiya found a trustworthy partner in youngest brother Nimal fondly called ‘Chuttie’( Nimal) to assist and develop the already established furniture shop. ‘Chuttie’ was jobless, Newton Aiya knew his ability when he assisted him in building the new family home had known his potential.

During the recent past Newton Aiya had been affected by ‘strokes’. With sheer determination despite them he continued to work driving his vehicle to Maradana from Talakotuwa gardens. But unfortunately the last ‘stroke’ made him a bit paralyzed which confined him to home. It was my sisters Lalitha and Kamani who looked after all his nursing chaos .If not for the two sisters Newton Aiya would not have lived that long. After the affects of the strokes lately he acquired some kidney ailments having got to remove one kidney via a mai surgery which made him weaker before succumbing.

I too visited him from Scotland two or three times a year in the event of an emergency. He was loved by all including his nieces( Shalini,Ruchini and Initia) in Sydney who always visited to see him when he was sick.Also his two nephews domiciled in New Zealand. Newton Aiya was delighted to see them all the way from Sydney. Newton Aiya looked after all his nephews and nieces helping them with all needs providing lodging etc. When younger sister needed a roof over her head he had obliged her willingly. He assisted all siblings equally shouldering responsibility on his shoulders was a ‘real gentleman’ a humble and honest individual. Whenever I used to visit Sri Lanka was pacified to see him attached to the Buddhist Clergy. The ‘Podi Hamuduruwo’ who is now in the twilight years had confessed how much Newton Aiya had helped during him in many phases.

It is hard to believe that Newton Aiya is no more, to me his loss is irreparable. A void that cannot be contained. May he attain supreme bliss of Nirvanna.

Mervyn Kodituwakku.in Scotland