New Occupations – Australia’s Skilled Occupation List in 2022

Source : noborders-group.com

whether the occupation is included on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL), the Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL), the Regional Occupation List (ROL) or the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) ROL List.

caveats which exclude the use of the occupation in certain circumstances (applies to the ENS and TSS visas only)

the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) code for each occupation. The ANZSCO provides information on the skill level of jobs, qualifications and/or experience needed to work in occupations

he following visas are available to individuals who are qualified to work or train in an eligible skilled occupation in Australia and can meet all other requirements:

Find below the occupations listed in STSOL

S. NO. Occupation ANZSCO code Assessing authority 1 flower grower 121212 VETASSESS 2 grape grower 121215 VETASSESS 3 vegetable grower (Aus)/market gardener (NZ) 121221 VETASSESS 4 apiarist 121311 VETASSESS 5 poultry farmer 121321 VETASSESS 6 sales and marketing manager 131112 AIM 7 advertising manager 131113 AIM 8 corporate services manager 132111 VETASSESS 9 finance manager 132211 (a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ 10 human resource manager 132311 AIM 11 research and development manager 132511 VETASSESS 12 manufacturer 133411 VETASSESS 13 production manager (forestry) 133511 VETASSESS 14 production manager (manufacturing) 133512 VETASSESS 15 production manager (mining) 133513 VETASSESS 16 supply and distribution manager 133611 AIM 17 health and welfare services managers (nec) 134299 VETASSESS 18 school principal 134311 VETASSESS 19 education managers (nec) 134499 VETASSESS 20 ICT project manager 135112 ACS 21 ICT managers (nec) 135199 ACS 22 laboratory manager 139913 VETASSESS 23 quality assurance manager 139914 VETASSESS 24 specialist managers (nec) except: (a) ambassador; or (b) archbishop; or (c) bishop 139999 VETASSESS 25 cafe or restaurant manager 141111 VETASSESS 26 hotel or motel manager 141311 VETASSESS 27 accommodation and hospitality managers (nec) 141999 VETASSESS 28 customer service manager 149212 VETASSESS 29 conference and event organiser 149311 VETASSESS 30 transport company manager 149413 VETASSESS 31 facilities manager 149913 VETASSESS 32 music professionals (nec) 211299 VETASSESS 33 photographer 211311 VETASSESS 34 book or script editor 212212 VETASSESS 35 director (film, television, radio or stage) 212312 VETASSESS 36 film and video editor 212314 VETASSESS 37 program director (television or radio) 212315 VETASSESS 38 stage manager 212316 VETASSESS 39 technical director 212317 VETASSESS 40 video producer 212318 VETASSESS 41 copywriter 212411 VETASSESS 42 newspaper or periodical editor 212412 VETASSESS 43 print journalist 212413 VETASSESS 44 technical writer 212415 VETASSESS 45 television journalist 212416 VETASSESS 46 journalists and other writers (nec) 212499 VETASSESS 47 company secretary 221211 VETASSESS 48 commodities trader 222111 VETASSESS 49 finance broker 222112 VETASSESS 50 insurance broker 222113 VETASSESS 51 financial brokers (nec) 222199 VETASSESS 52 financial market dealer 222211 VETASSESS 53 stockbroking dealer 222213 VETASSESS 54 financial dealers (nec) 222299 VETASSESS 55 financial investment adviser 222311 VETASSESS 56 financial investment manager 222312 VETASSESS 57 recruitment consultant 223112 VETASSESS 58 ICT trainer 223211 ACS 59 mathematician 224112 VETASSESS 60 gallery or museum curator 224212 VETASSESS 61 health information manager 224213 VETASSESS 62 records manager 224214 VETASSESS 63 librarian 224611 VETASSESS 64 organisation and methods analyst 224712 VETASSESS 65 patents examiner 224914 VETASSESS 66 information and organisation professionals (nec) 224999 VETASSESS 67 advertising specialist 225111 VETASSESS 68 marketing specialist 225113 VETASSESS 69 ICT account manager 225211 VETASSESS 70 ICT business development manager 225212 VETASSESS 71 ICT sales representative 225213 VETASSESS 72 public relations professional 225311 VETASSESS 73 technical sales representatives (nec) including education sales representatives 225499 VETASSESS 74 fashion designer 232311 VETASSESS 75 industrial designer 232312 VETASSESS 76 jewellery designer 232313 VETASSESS 77 graphic designer 232411 VETASSESS 78 illustrator 232412 VETASSESS 79 web designer 232414 VETASSESS 80 interior designer 232511 VETASSESS 81 urban and regional planner 232611 VETASSESS 82 geologist 234411 VETASSESS 83 primary school teacher 241213 AITSL 84 middle school teacher (Aus) / intermediate school teacher (NZ) 241311 AITSL 85 education adviser 249111 VETASSESS 86 art teacher (private tuition) 249211 VETASSESS 87 dance teacher (private tuition) 249212 VETASSESS 88 music teacher (private tuition) 249214 VETASSESS 89 private tutors and teachers (nec) 249299 VETASSESS 90 teacher of English to speakers of other languages 249311 VETASSESS 91 dietitian 251111 DAA 92 nutritionist 251112 VETASSESS 93 occupational health and safety adviser 251312 VETASSESS 94 orthoptist 251412 VETASSESS 95 hospital pharmacist 251511 APharmC 96 industrial pharmacist 251512 VETASSESS 97 retail pharmacist 251513 APharmC 98 health promotion officer 251911 VETASSESS 99 health diagnostic and promotion professionals (nec) 251999 VETASSESS 100 acupuncturist 252211 Chinese Medicine Board of Australia 101 naturopath 252213 VETASSESS 102 traditional Chinese medicine practitioner 252214 Chinese Medicine Board of Australia 103 complementary health therapists (nec) 252299 VETASSESS 104 dental specialist 252311 ADC 105 resident medical officer 253112 MedBA 106 nurse educator 254211 ANMAC 107 nurse researcher 254212 ANMAC 108 nurse manager 254311 ANMAC 109 web developer 261212 ACS 110 software tester 261314 ACS 111 database administrator 262111 ACS 112 systems administrator 262113 ACS 113 network administrator 263112 ACS 114 network analyst 263113 ACS 115 ICT quality assurance engineer 263211 ACS 116 ICT support engineer 263212 ACS 117 ICT systems test engineer 263213 ACS 118 ICT support and test engineers (nec) 263299 ACS 119 judicial and other legal professionals (nec) 271299 VETASSESS 120 careers counsellor 272111 VETASSESS 121 drug and alcohol counsellor 272112 VETASSESS 122 family and marriage counsellor 272113 VETASSESS 123 rehabilitation counsellor 272114 VETASSESS 124 student counsellor 272115 VETASSESS 125 counsellors (nec) 272199 VETASSESS 126 psychotherapist 272314 VETASSESS 127 interpreter 272412 NAATI 128 social professionals (nec) 272499 VETASSESS 129 recreation officer 272612 VETASSESS 130 welfare worker 272613 ACWA 131 anaesthetic technician 311211 VETASSESS 132 cardiac technician 311212 VETASSESS 133 medical laboratory technician 311213 AIMS 134 pharmacy technician 311215 VETASSESS 135 medical technicians (nec) 311299 VETASSESS 136 meat inspector 311312 VETASSESS 137 primary products inspectors (nec) 311399 VETASSESS 138 chemistry technician 311411 VETASSESS 139 earth science technician 311412 VETASSESS 140 life science technician 311413 VETASSESS 141 science technicians (nec) 311499 VETASSESS 142 architectural draftsperson 312111 VETASSESS 143 building inspector 312113 VETASSESS 144 architectural, building and surveying technicians (nec) 312199 VETASSESS 145 mechanical engineering technician 312512 TRA 146 metallurgical or materials technician 312912 VETASSESS 147 mine deputy 312913 VETASSESS 148 hardware technician 313111 TRA 149 ICT customer support officer 313112 TRA 150 web administrator 313113 ACS 151 ICT support technicians (nec) 313199 TRA 152 farrier 322113 TRA 153 aircraft maintenance engineer (avionics) 323111 TRA 154 aircraft maintenance engineer (mechanical) 323112 TRA 155 aircraft maintenance engineer (structures) 323113 TRA 156 metal fitters and machinists (nec) 323299 TRA 157 precision instrument maker and repairer 323314 TRA 158 toolmaker 323412 TRA 159 vehicle body builder 324211 TRA 160 vehicle trimmer 324212 TRA 161 roof tiler 333311 TRA 162 business machine mechanic 342311 TRA 163 cabler (data and telecommunications) 342411 TRA 164 telecommunications linesworker 342413 TRA 165 baker 351111 TRA 166 pastrycook 351112 TRA 167 butcher or smallgoods maker 351211 TRA 168 cook 351411 TRA 169 dog handler or trainer 361111 VETASSESS 170 animal attendants and trainers (nec) 361199 VETASSESS 171 veterinary nurse 361311 VETASSESS 172 florist 362111 TRA 173 gardener (general) 362211 TRA 174 arborist 362212 TRA 175 landscape gardener 362213 TRA 176 greenkeeper 362311 TRA 177 hairdresser 391111 TRA 178 print finisher 392111 TRA 179 printing machinist 392311 TRA 180 dressmaker or tailor 393213 TRA 181 upholsterer 393311 TRA 182 furniture finisher 394211 TRA 183 wood machinist 394213 TRA 184 wood machinists and other wood trades workers (nec) 394299 TRA 185 power generation plant operator 399213 TRA 186 jeweller 399411 TRA 187 camera operator (film, television or video) 399512 TRA 188 make up artist 399514 TRA 189 sound technician 399516 TRA 190 performing arts technicians (nec) 399599 VETASSESS 191 signwriter 399611 TRA 192 ambulance officer 411111 VETASSESS 193 intensive care ambulance paramedic 411112 VETASSESS 194 dental technician 411213 TRA 195 diversional therapist 411311 VETASSESS 196 enrolled nurse 411411 ANMAC 197 massage therapist 411611 VETASSESS 198 community worker 411711 ACWA 199 disabilities services officer 411712 ACWA 200 family support worker 411713 ACWA 201 residential care officer 411715 ACWA 202 youth worker 411716 ACWA 203 diving instructor (open water) 452311 VETASSESS 204 gymnastics coach or instructor 452312 VETASSESS 205 horse riding coach or instructor 452313 VETASSESS 206 snowsport instructor 452314 VETASSESS 207 swimming coach or instructor 452315 VETASSESS 208 other sports coach or instructor 452317 VETASSESS 209 sports development officer 452321 VETASSESS 210 sportspersons (nec) 452499 VETASSESS 211 contract administrator 511111 VETASSESS 212 program or project administrator 511112 VETASSESS 213 insurance loss adjuster 599612 VETASSESS 214 insurance agent 611211 VETASSESS 215 retail buyer 639211 VETASSESS

Medium and Longâterm Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL)

S.NO. Occupation ANZSCO code Assessing authority 1 construction project manager 133111 VETASSESS 2 engineering manager 133211 (a) Engineers Australia; or (b) AIM 3 child care centre manager 134111 TRA 4 nursing clinical director 134212 ANMAC 5 primary health organisation manager 134213 VETASSESS 6 welfare centre manager 134214 ACWA 7 arts administrator or manager 139911 VETASSESS 8 environmental manager 139912 VETASSESS 9 dancer or choreographer 211112 VETASSESS 10 music director 211212 VETASSESS 11 musician (instrumental) 211213 VETASSESS 12 artistic director 212111 VETASSESS 13 accountant (general) 221111 (a) CPAA; or (b) CAANZ; or (c) IPA 14 management accountant 221112 (a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ 15 taxation accountant 221113 (a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ 16 external auditor 221213 (a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ 17 internal auditor 221214 VETASSESS 18 actuary 224111 VETASSESS 19 statistician 224113 VETASSESS 20 economist 224311 VETASSESS 21 land economist 224511 VETASSESS 22 valuer 224512 VETASSESS 23 management consultant 224711 VETASSESS 24 architect 232111 AACA 25 landscape architect 232112 VETASSESS 26 surveyor 232212 SSSI 27 cartographer 232213 VETASSESS 28 other spatial scientist 232214 VETASSESS 29 chemical engineer 233111 Engineers Australia 30 materials engineer 233112 Engineers Australia 31 civil engineer 233211 Engineers Australia 32 geotechnical engineer 233212 Engineers Australia 33 quantity surveyor 233213 AIQS 34 structural engineer 233214 Engineers Australia 35 transport engineer 233215 Engineers Australia 36 electrical engineer 233311 Engineers Australia 37 electronics engineer 233411 Engineers Australia 38 industrial engineer 233511 Engineers Australia 39 mechanical engineer 233512 Engineers Australia 40 production or plant engineer 233513 Engineers Australia 41 mining engineer (excluding petroleum) 233611 Engineers Australia 42 petroleum engineer 233612 Engineers Australia 43 aeronautical engineer 233911 Engineers Australia 44 agricultural engineer 233912 Engineers Australia 45 biomedical engineer 233913 Engineers Australia 46 engineering technologist 233914 Engineers Australia 47 environmental engineer 233915 Engineers Australia 48 naval architect 233916 Engineers Australia 49 engineering professionals (nec) 233999 Engineers Australia 50 agricultural consultant 234111 VETASSESS 51 agricultural scientist 234112 VETASSESS 52 forester 234113 VETASSESS 53 chemist 234211 VETASSESS 54 food technologist 234212 VETASSESS 55 environmental consultant 234312 VETASSESS 56 environmental research scientist 234313 VETASSESS 57 environmental scientist (nec) 234399 VETASSESS 58 geophysicist 234412 VETASSESS 59 hydrogeologist 234413 VETASSESS 60 life scientist (general) 234511 VETASSESS 61 biochemist 234513 VETASSESS 62 biotechnologist 234514 VETASSESS 63 botanist 234515 VETASSESS 64 marine biologist 234516 VETASSESS 65 microbiologist 234517 VETASSESS 66 zoologist 234518 VETASSESS 67 life scientists (nec) 234599 VETASSESS 68 medical laboratory scientist 234611 AIMS 69 veterinarian 234711 AVBC 70 conservator 234911 VETASSESS 71 metallurgist 234912 VETASSESS 72 meteorologist 234913 VETASSESS 73 physicist 234914 VETASSESS/ACPSEM 74 natural and physical science professionals (nec) 234999 VETASSESS 75 early childhood (preâprimary school) teacher 241111 AITSL 76 secondary school teacher 241411 AITSL 77 special needs teacher 241511 AITSL 78 teacher of the hearing impaired 241512 AITSL 79 teacher of the sight impaired 241513 AITSL 80 special education teachers (nec) 241599 AITSL 81 university lecturer 242111 VETASSESS 82 medical diagnostic radiographer 251211 ASMIRT 83 medical radiation therapist 251212 ASMIRT 84 nuclear medicine technologist 251213 ANZSNM 85 sonographer 251214 ASMIRT 86 optometrist 251411 OCANZ 87 orthotist or prosthetist 251912 AOPA 88 chiropractor 252111 CCEA 89 osteopath 252112 AOAC 90 occupational therapist 252411 OTC 91 physiotherapist 252511 APC 92 podiatrist 252611 ANZPAC 93 audiologist 252711 VETASSESS 94 speech pathologist 252712 SPA 95 general practitioner 253111 MedBA 96 specialist physician (general medicine) 253311 MedBA 97 cardiologist 253312 MedBA 98 clinical haematologist 253313 MedBA 99 medical oncologist 253314 MedBA 100 endocrinologist 253315 MedBA 101 gastroenterologist 253316 MedBA 102 intensive care specialist 253317 MedBA 103 neurologist 253318 MedBA 104 paediatrician 253321 MedBA 105 renal medicine specialist 253322 MedBA 106 rheumatologist 253323 MedBA 107 thoracic medicine specialist 253324 MedBA 108 specialist physicians (nec) 253399 MedBA 109 psychiatrist 253411 MedBA 110 surgeon (general) 253511 MedBA 111 cardiothoracic surgeon 253512 MedBA 112 neurosurgeon 253513 MedBA 113 orthopaedic surgeon 253514 MedBA 114 otorhinolaryngologist 253515 MedBA 115 paediatric surgeon 253516 MedBA 116 plastic and reconstructive surgeon 253517 MedBA 117 urologist 253518 MedBA 118 vascular surgeon 253521 MedBA 119 dermatologist 253911 MedBA 120 emergency medicine specialist 253912 MedBA 121 obstetrician and gynaecologist 253913 MedBA 122 ophthalmologist 253914 MedBA 123 pathologist 253915 MedBA 124 diagnostic and interventional radiologist 253917 MedBA 125 radiation oncologist 253918 MedBA 126 medical practitioners (nec) 253999 MedBA 127 midwife 254111 ANMAC 128 nurse practitioner 254411 ANMAC 129 registered nurse (aged care) 254412 ANMAC 130 registered nurse (child and family health) 254413 ANMAC 131 registered nurse (community health) 254414 ANMAC 132 registered nurse (critical care and emergency) 254415 ANMAC 133 registered nurse (developmental disability) 254416 ANMAC 134 registered nurse (disability and rehabilitation) 254417 ANMAC 135 registered nurse (medical) 254418 ANMAC 136 registered nurse (medical practice) 254421 ANMAC 137 registered nurse (mental health) 254422 ANMAC 138 registered nurse (perioperative) 254423 ANMAC 139 registered nurse (surgical) 254424 ANMAC 140 registered nurse (paediatrics) 254425 ANMAC 141 registered nurses (nec) 254499 ANMAC 142 ICT business analyst 261111 ACS 143 systems analyst 261112 ACS 144 multimedia specialist 261211 ACS 145 analyst programmer 261311 ACS 146 developer programmer 261312 ACS 147 software engineer 261313 ACS 148 software and applications programmers (nec) 261399 ACS 149 ICT security specialist 262112 ACS 150 computer network and systems engineer 263111 ACS 151 telecommunications engineer 263311 Engineers Australia 152 telecommunications network engineer 263312 Engineers Australia 153 barrister 271111 a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory 154 solicitor 271311 a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory 155 clinical psychologist 272311 APS 156 educational psychologist 272312 APS 157 organisational psychologist 272313 APS 158 psychologists (nec) 272399 APS 159 social worker 272511 AASW 160 civil engineering draftsperson 312211 (a) Engineers Australia; or (b) VETASSESS 161 civil engineering technician 312212 VETASSESS 162 electrical engineering draftsperson 312311 Engineers Australia 163 electrical engineering technician 312312 TRA 164 radio communications technician 313211 TRA 165 telecommunications field engineer 313212 Engineers Australia 166 telecommunications network planner 313213 Engineers Australia 167 telecommunications technical officer or technologist 313214 Engineers Australia 168 automotive electrician 321111 TRA 169 motor mechanic (general) 321211 TRA 170 diesel motor mechanic 321212 TRA 171 motorcycle mechanic 321213 TRA 172 small engine mechanic 321214 TRA 173 sheetmetal trades worker 322211 TRA 174 metal fabricator 322311 TRA 175 pressure welder 322312 TRA 176 welder (first class) 322313 TRA 177 fitter (general) 323211 TRA 178 fitter and turner 323212 TRA 179 fitterâwelder 323213 TRA 180 metal machinist (first class) 323214 TRA 181 locksmith 323313 TRA 182 panelbeater 324111 TRA 183 bricklayer 331111 TRA 184 stonemason 331112 TRA 185 carpenter and joiner 331211 TRA 186 carpenter 331212 TRA 187 joiner 331213 TRA 188 painting trades worker 332211 TRA 189 glazier 333111 TRA 190 fibrous plasterer 333211 TRA 191 solid plasterer 333212 TRA 192 wall and floor tiler 333411 TRA 193 plumber (general) 334111 TRA 194 airconditioning and mechanical services plumber 334112 TRA 195 drainer 334113 TRA 196 gasfitter 334114 TRA 197 roof plumber 334115 TRA 198 electrician (general) 341111 TRA 199 electrician (special class) 341112 TRA 200 lift mechanic 341113 TRA 201 airconditioning and refrigeration mechanic 342111 TRA 202 technical cable jointer 342212 TRA 203 electronic equipment trades worker 342313 TRA 204 electronic instrument trades worker (general) 342314 TRA 205 electronic instrument trades worker (special class) 342315 TRA 206 chef 351311 TRA 207 horse trainer 361112 TRA 208 cabinetmaker 394111 TRA 209 boat builder and repairer 399111 TRA 210 shipwright 399112 TRA 211 tennis coach 452316 VETASSESS 212 footballer 452411 VETASSESS

Australia Adds 22 Occupations to Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List

Below is a full list of the 22 occupations that were added to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List in June 2021. It also includes the 3 pharmacy occupations added in July 2021. Accountant (General)

Management Accountant

Taxation Accountant

External Auditor

Internal Auditor

Surveyor

Cartographer

Other Spatial Scientist

Civil Engineer

Geotechnical Engineer

Structural Engineer

Transport Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)

Petroleum Engineer

Medical Laboratory Scientist

Orthotist or Prosthetist

Multimedia Specialist

Analyst Programmer

Software and Applications Programmers

ICT Security Specialist

Chef

Hospital Pharmacist

Retail Pharmacist

Industrial Pharmacist

