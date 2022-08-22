Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  New Occupations – Australia’s Skilled Occupation List in 2022

New Occupations – Australia's Skilled Occupation List in 2022

he following visas are available to individuals who are qualified to work or train in an eligible skilled occupation in Australia and can meet all other requirements:

  • Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa (subclass 186)
  • Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) visa (subclass 187)*
  • Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) – Points-tested stream
  • Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190)
  • Training visa (subclass 407)
  • Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa (subclass 482)
  • Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) – Graduate Work 
  • Skilled Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 489)
  • Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491)
  • Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (provisional) visa (subclass 494).

Australian Skilled occupation list

The list specifies:

  • the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) code for each occupation. The ANZSCO provides information on the skill level of jobs, qualifications and/or experience needed to work in occupations
  • caveats which exclude the use of the occupation in certain circumstances (applies to the ENS and TSS visas only)
  • whether the occupation is included on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL), the Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL), the Regional Occupation List (ROL) or the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) ROL List.
  • the assessing authority for skills assessments

 

Short-term Skilled Occupation List

Find below the occupations listed in STSOL

S. NO. Occupation ANZSCO code Assessing authority
1 flower grower 121212 VETASSESS
2 grape grower 121215 VETASSESS
3 vegetable grower (Aus)/market gardener (NZ) 121221 VETASSESS
4 apiarist 121311 VETASSESS
5 poultry farmer 121321 VETASSESS
6 sales and marketing manager 131112 AIM
7 advertising manager 131113 AIM
8 corporate services manager 132111 VETASSESS
9 finance manager 132211 (a) CPAA; or   (b) IPA; or   (c) CAANZ
10 human resource manager 132311 AIM
11 research and development manager 132511 VETASSESS
12 manufacturer 133411 VETASSESS
13 production manager (forestry) 133511 VETASSESS
14 production manager (manufacturing) 133512 VETASSESS
15 production manager (mining) 133513 VETASSESS
16 supply and distribution manager 133611 AIM
17 health and welfare services managers (nec) 134299 VETASSESS
18 school principal 134311 VETASSESS
19 education managers (nec) 134499 VETASSESS
20 ICT project manager 135112 ACS
21 ICT managers (nec) 135199 ACS
22 laboratory manager 139913 VETASSESS
23 quality assurance manager 139914 VETASSESS
24 specialist managers (nec) except:   (a) ambassador; or   (b) archbishop; or   (c) bishop 139999 VETASSESS
25 cafe or restaurant manager 141111 VETASSESS
26 hotel or motel manager 141311 VETASSESS
27 accommodation and hospitality managers (nec) 141999 VETASSESS
28 customer service manager 149212 VETASSESS
29 conference and event organiser 149311 VETASSESS
30 transport company manager 149413 VETASSESS
31 facilities manager 149913 VETASSESS
32 music professionals (nec) 211299 VETASSESS
33 photographer 211311 VETASSESS
34 book or script editor 212212 VETASSESS
35 director (film, television, radio or stage) 212312 VETASSESS
36 film and video editor 212314 VETASSESS
37 program director (television or radio) 212315 VETASSESS
38 stage manager 212316 VETASSESS
39 technical director 212317 VETASSESS
40 video producer 212318 VETASSESS
41 copywriter 212411 VETASSESS
42 newspaper or periodical editor 212412 VETASSESS
43 print journalist 212413 VETASSESS
44 technical writer 212415 VETASSESS
45 television journalist 212416 VETASSESS
46 journalists and other writers (nec) 212499 VETASSESS
47 company secretary 221211 VETASSESS
48 commodities trader 222111 VETASSESS
49 finance broker 222112 VETASSESS
50 insurance broker 222113 VETASSESS
51 financial brokers (nec) 222199 VETASSESS
52 financial market dealer 222211 VETASSESS
53 stockbroking dealer 222213 VETASSESS
54 financial dealers (nec) 222299 VETASSESS
55 financial investment adviser 222311 VETASSESS
56 financial investment manager 222312 VETASSESS
57 recruitment consultant 223112 VETASSESS
58 ICT trainer 223211 ACS
59 mathematician 224112 VETASSESS
60 gallery or museum curator 224212 VETASSESS
61 health information manager 224213 VETASSESS
62 records manager 224214 VETASSESS
63 librarian 224611 VETASSESS
64 organisation and methods analyst 224712 VETASSESS
65 patents examiner 224914 VETASSESS
66 information and organisation professionals (nec) 224999 VETASSESS
67 advertising specialist 225111 VETASSESS
68 marketing specialist 225113 VETASSESS
69 ICT account manager 225211 VETASSESS
70 ICT business development manager 225212 VETASSESS
71 ICT sales representative 225213 VETASSESS
72 public relations professional 225311 VETASSESS
73 technical sales representatives (nec) including education sales representatives 225499 VETASSESS
74 fashion designer 232311 VETASSESS
75 industrial designer 232312 VETASSESS
76 jewellery designer 232313 VETASSESS
77 graphic designer 232411 VETASSESS
78 illustrator 232412 VETASSESS
79 web designer 232414 VETASSESS
80 interior designer 232511 VETASSESS
81 urban and regional planner 232611 VETASSESS
82 geologist 234411 VETASSESS
83 primary school teacher 241213 AITSL
84 middle school teacher (Aus) / intermediate school teacher (NZ) 241311 AITSL
85 education adviser 249111 VETASSESS
86 art teacher (private tuition) 249211 VETASSESS
87 dance teacher (private tuition) 249212 VETASSESS
88 music teacher (private tuition) 249214 VETASSESS
89 private tutors and teachers (nec) 249299 VETASSESS
90 teacher of English to speakers of other languages 249311 VETASSESS
91 dietitian 251111 DAA
92 nutritionist 251112 VETASSESS
93 occupational health and safety adviser 251312 VETASSESS
94 orthoptist 251412 VETASSESS
95 hospital pharmacist 251511 APharmC
96 industrial pharmacist 251512 VETASSESS
97 retail pharmacist 251513 APharmC
98 health promotion officer 251911 VETASSESS
99 health diagnostic and promotion professionals (nec) 251999 VETASSESS
100 acupuncturist 252211 Chinese Medicine Board of Australia
101 naturopath 252213 VETASSESS
102 traditional Chinese medicine practitioner 252214 Chinese Medicine Board of Australia
103 complementary health therapists (nec) 252299 VETASSESS
104 dental specialist 252311 ADC
105 resident medical officer 253112 MedBA
106 nurse educator 254211 ANMAC
107 nurse researcher 254212 ANMAC
108 nurse manager 254311 ANMAC
109 web developer 261212 ACS
110 software tester 261314 ACS
111 database administrator 262111 ACS
112 systems administrator 262113 ACS
113 network administrator 263112 ACS
114 network analyst 263113 ACS
115 ICT quality assurance engineer 263211 ACS
116 ICT support engineer 263212 ACS
117 ICT systems test engineer 263213 ACS
118 ICT support and test engineers (nec) 263299 ACS
119 judicial and other legal professionals (nec) 271299 VETASSESS
120 careers counsellor 272111 VETASSESS
121 drug and alcohol counsellor 272112 VETASSESS
122 family and marriage counsellor 272113 VETASSESS
123 rehabilitation counsellor 272114 VETASSESS
124 student counsellor 272115 VETASSESS
125 counsellors (nec) 272199 VETASSESS
126 psychotherapist 272314 VETASSESS
127 interpreter 272412 NAATI
128 social professionals (nec) 272499 VETASSESS
129 recreation officer 272612 VETASSESS
130 welfare worker 272613 ACWA
131 anaesthetic technician 311211 VETASSESS
132 cardiac technician 311212 VETASSESS
133 medical laboratory technician 311213 AIMS
134 pharmacy technician 311215 VETASSESS
135 medical technicians (nec) 311299 VETASSESS
136 meat inspector 311312 VETASSESS
137 primary products inspectors (nec) 311399 VETASSESS
138 chemistry technician 311411 VETASSESS
139 earth science technician 311412 VETASSESS
140 life science technician 311413 VETASSESS
141 science technicians (nec) 311499 VETASSESS
142 architectural draftsperson 312111 VETASSESS
143 building inspector 312113 VETASSESS
144 architectural, building and surveying technicians (nec) 312199 VETASSESS
145 mechanical engineering technician 312512 TRA
146 metallurgical or materials technician 312912 VETASSESS
147 mine deputy 312913 VETASSESS
148 hardware technician 313111 TRA
149 ICT customer support officer 313112 TRA
150 web administrator 313113 ACS
151 ICT support technicians (nec) 313199 TRA
152 farrier 322113 TRA
153 aircraft maintenance engineer (avionics) 323111 TRA
154 aircraft maintenance engineer (mechanical) 323112 TRA
155 aircraft maintenance engineer (structures) 323113 TRA
156 metal fitters and machinists (nec) 323299 TRA
157 precision instrument maker and repairer 323314 TRA
158 toolmaker 323412 TRA
159 vehicle body builder 324211 TRA
160 vehicle trimmer 324212 TRA
161 roof tiler 333311 TRA
162 business machine mechanic 342311 TRA
163 cabler (data and telecommunications) 342411 TRA
164 telecommunications linesworker 342413 TRA
165 baker 351111 TRA
166 pastrycook 351112 TRA
167 butcher or smallgoods maker 351211 TRA
168 cook 351411 TRA
169 dog handler or trainer 361111 VETASSESS
170 animal attendants and trainers (nec) 361199 VETASSESS
171 veterinary nurse 361311 VETASSESS
172 florist 362111 TRA
173 gardener (general) 362211 TRA
174 arborist 362212 TRA
175 landscape gardener 362213 TRA
176 greenkeeper 362311 TRA
177 hairdresser 391111 TRA
178 print finisher 392111 TRA
179 printing machinist 392311 TRA
180 dressmaker or tailor 393213 TRA
181 upholsterer 393311 TRA
182 furniture finisher 394211 TRA
183 wood machinist 394213 TRA
184 wood machinists and other wood trades workers (nec) 394299 TRA
185 power generation plant operator 399213 TRA
186 jeweller 399411 TRA
187 camera operator (film, television or video) 399512 TRA
188 make up artist 399514 TRA
189 sound technician 399516 TRA
190 performing arts technicians (nec) 399599 VETASSESS
191 signwriter 399611 TRA
192 ambulance officer 411111 VETASSESS
193 intensive care ambulance paramedic 411112 VETASSESS
194 dental technician 411213 TRA
195 diversional therapist 411311 VETASSESS
196 enrolled nurse 411411 ANMAC
197 massage therapist 411611 VETASSESS
198 community worker 411711 ACWA
199 disabilities services officer 411712 ACWA
200 family support worker 411713 ACWA
201 residential care officer 411715 ACWA
202 youth worker 411716 ACWA
203 diving instructor (open water) 452311 VETASSESS
204 gymnastics coach or instructor 452312 VETASSESS
205 horse riding coach or instructor 452313 VETASSESS
206 snowsport instructor 452314 VETASSESS
207 swimming coach or instructor 452315 VETASSESS
208 other sports coach or instructor 452317 VETASSESS
209 sports development officer 452321 VETASSESS
210 sportspersons (nec) 452499 VETASSESS
211 contract administrator 511111 VETASSESS
212 program or project administrator 511112 VETASSESS
213 insurance loss adjuster 599612 VETASSESS
214 insurance agent 611211 VETASSESS
215 retail buyer 639211 VETASSESS

Medium and Longâterm Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL)

S.NO. Occupation ANZSCO code Assessing authority
1 construction project manager 133111 VETASSESS
2 engineering manager 133211 (a) Engineers Australia; or   (b) AIM
3 child care centre manager 134111 TRA
4 nursing clinical director 134212 ANMAC
5 primary health organisation manager 134213 VETASSESS
6 welfare centre manager 134214 ACWA
7 arts administrator or manager 139911 VETASSESS
8 environmental manager 139912 VETASSESS
9 dancer or choreographer 211112 VETASSESS
10 music director 211212 VETASSESS
11 musician (instrumental) 211213 VETASSESS
12 artistic director 212111 VETASSESS
13 accountant (general) 221111 (a) CPAA; or   (b) CAANZ; or   (c) IPA
14 management accountant 221112 (a) CPAA; or   (b) IPA; or   (c) CAANZ
15 taxation accountant 221113 (a) CPAA; or   (b) IPA; or   (c) CAANZ
16 external auditor 221213 (a) CPAA; or   (b) IPA; or   (c) CAANZ
17 internal auditor 221214 VETASSESS
18 actuary 224111 VETASSESS
19 statistician 224113 VETASSESS
20 economist 224311 VETASSESS
21 land economist 224511 VETASSESS
22 valuer 224512 VETASSESS
23 management consultant 224711 VETASSESS
24 architect 232111 AACA
25 landscape architect 232112 VETASSESS
26 surveyor 232212 SSSI
27 cartographer 232213 VETASSESS
28 other spatial scientist 232214 VETASSESS
29 chemical engineer 233111 Engineers Australia
30 materials engineer 233112 Engineers Australia
31 civil engineer 233211 Engineers Australia
32 geotechnical engineer 233212 Engineers Australia
33 quantity surveyor 233213 AIQS
34 structural engineer 233214 Engineers Australia
35 transport engineer 233215 Engineers Australia
36 electrical engineer 233311 Engineers Australia
37 electronics engineer 233411 Engineers Australia
38 industrial engineer 233511 Engineers Australia
39 mechanical engineer 233512 Engineers Australia
40 production or plant engineer 233513 Engineers Australia
41 mining engineer (excluding petroleum) 233611 Engineers Australia
42 petroleum engineer 233612 Engineers Australia
43 aeronautical engineer 233911 Engineers Australia
44 agricultural engineer 233912 Engineers Australia
45 biomedical engineer 233913 Engineers Australia
46 engineering technologist 233914 Engineers Australia
47 environmental engineer 233915 Engineers Australia
48 naval architect 233916 Engineers Australia
49 engineering professionals (nec) 233999 Engineers Australia
50 agricultural consultant 234111 VETASSESS
51 agricultural scientist 234112 VETASSESS
52 forester 234113 VETASSESS
53 chemist 234211 VETASSESS
54 food technologist 234212 VETASSESS
55 environmental consultant 234312 VETASSESS
56 environmental research scientist 234313 VETASSESS
57 environmental scientist (nec) 234399 VETASSESS
58 geophysicist 234412 VETASSESS
59 hydrogeologist 234413 VETASSESS
60 life scientist (general) 234511 VETASSESS
61 biochemist 234513 VETASSESS
62 biotechnologist 234514 VETASSESS
63 botanist 234515 VETASSESS
64 marine biologist 234516 VETASSESS
65 microbiologist 234517 VETASSESS
66 zoologist 234518 VETASSESS
67 life scientists (nec) 234599 VETASSESS
68 medical laboratory scientist 234611 AIMS
69 veterinarian 234711 AVBC
70 conservator 234911 VETASSESS
71 metallurgist 234912 VETASSESS
72 meteorologist 234913 VETASSESS
73 physicist 234914 VETASSESS/ACPSEM
74 natural and physical science professionals (nec) 234999 VETASSESS
75 early childhood (preâprimary school) teacher 241111 AITSL
76 secondary school teacher 241411 AITSL
77 special needs teacher 241511 AITSL
78 teacher of the hearing impaired 241512 AITSL
79 teacher of the sight impaired 241513 AITSL
80 special education teachers (nec) 241599 AITSL
81 university lecturer 242111 VETASSESS
82 medical diagnostic radiographer 251211 ASMIRT
83 medical radiation therapist 251212 ASMIRT
84 nuclear medicine technologist 251213 ANZSNM
85 sonographer 251214 ASMIRT
86 optometrist 251411 OCANZ
87 orthotist or prosthetist 251912 AOPA
88 chiropractor 252111 CCEA
89 osteopath 252112 AOAC
90 occupational therapist 252411 OTC
91 physiotherapist 252511 APC
92 podiatrist 252611 ANZPAC
93 audiologist 252711 VETASSESS
94 speech pathologist 252712 SPA
95 general practitioner 253111 MedBA
96 specialist physician (general medicine) 253311 MedBA
97 cardiologist 253312 MedBA
98 clinical haematologist 253313 MedBA
99 medical oncologist 253314 MedBA
100 endocrinologist 253315 MedBA
101 gastroenterologist 253316 MedBA
102 intensive care specialist 253317 MedBA
103 neurologist 253318 MedBA
104 paediatrician 253321 MedBA
105 renal medicine specialist 253322 MedBA
106 rheumatologist 253323 MedBA
107 thoracic medicine specialist 253324 MedBA
108 specialist physicians (nec) 253399 MedBA
109 psychiatrist 253411 MedBA
110 surgeon (general) 253511 MedBA
111 cardiothoracic surgeon 253512 MedBA
112 neurosurgeon 253513 MedBA
113 orthopaedic surgeon 253514 MedBA
114 otorhinolaryngologist 253515 MedBA
115 paediatric surgeon 253516 MedBA
116 plastic and reconstructive surgeon 253517 MedBA
117 urologist 253518 MedBA
118 vascular surgeon 253521 MedBA
119 dermatologist 253911 MedBA
120 emergency medicine specialist 253912 MedBA
121 obstetrician and gynaecologist 253913 MedBA
122 ophthalmologist 253914 MedBA
123 pathologist 253915 MedBA
124 diagnostic and interventional radiologist 253917 MedBA
125 radiation oncologist 253918 MedBA
126 medical practitioners (nec) 253999 MedBA
127 midwife 254111 ANMAC
128 nurse practitioner 254411 ANMAC
129 registered nurse (aged care) 254412 ANMAC
130 registered nurse (child and family health) 254413 ANMAC
131 registered nurse (community health) 254414 ANMAC
132 registered nurse (critical care and emergency) 254415 ANMAC
133 registered nurse (developmental disability) 254416 ANMAC
134 registered nurse (disability and rehabilitation) 254417 ANMAC
135 registered nurse (medical) 254418 ANMAC
136 registered nurse (medical practice) 254421 ANMAC
137 registered nurse (mental health) 254422 ANMAC
138 registered nurse (perioperative) 254423 ANMAC
139 registered nurse (surgical) 254424 ANMAC
140 registered nurse (paediatrics) 254425 ANMAC
141 registered nurses (nec) 254499 ANMAC
142 ICT business analyst 261111 ACS
143 systems analyst 261112 ACS
144 multimedia specialist 261211 ACS
145 analyst programmer 261311 ACS
146 developer programmer 261312 ACS
147 software engineer 261313 ACS
148 software and applications programmers (nec) 261399 ACS
149 ICT security specialist 262112 ACS
150 computer network and systems engineer 263111 ACS
151 telecommunications engineer 263311 Engineers Australia
152 telecommunications network engineer 263312 Engineers Australia
153 barrister 271111 a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory
154 solicitor 271311 a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory
155 clinical psychologist 272311 APS
156 educational psychologist 272312 APS
157 organisational psychologist 272313 APS
158 psychologists (nec) 272399 APS
159 social worker 272511 AASW
160 civil engineering draftsperson 312211 (a) Engineers Australia; or   (b) VETASSESS
161 civil engineering technician 312212 VETASSESS
162 electrical engineering draftsperson 312311 Engineers Australia
163 electrical engineering technician 312312 TRA
164 radio communications technician 313211 TRA
165 telecommunications field engineer 313212 Engineers Australia
166 telecommunications network planner 313213 Engineers Australia
167 telecommunications technical officer or technologist 313214 Engineers Australia
168 automotive electrician 321111 TRA
169 motor mechanic (general) 321211 TRA
170 diesel motor mechanic 321212 TRA
171 motorcycle mechanic 321213 TRA
172 small engine mechanic 321214 TRA
173 sheetmetal trades worker 322211 TRA
174 metal fabricator 322311 TRA
175 pressure welder 322312 TRA
176 welder (first class) 322313 TRA
177 fitter (general) 323211 TRA
178 fitter and turner 323212 TRA
179 fitterâwelder 323213 TRA
180 metal machinist (first class) 323214 TRA
181 locksmith 323313 TRA
182 panelbeater 324111 TRA
183 bricklayer 331111 TRA
184 stonemason 331112 TRA
185 carpenter and joiner 331211 TRA
186 carpenter 331212 TRA
187 joiner 331213 TRA
188 painting trades worker 332211 TRA
189 glazier 333111 TRA
190 fibrous plasterer 333211 TRA
191 solid plasterer 333212 TRA
192 wall and floor tiler 333411 TRA
193 plumber (general) 334111 TRA
194 airconditioning and mechanical services plumber 334112 TRA
195 drainer 334113 TRA
196 gasfitter 334114 TRA
197 roof plumber 334115 TRA
198 electrician (general) 341111 TRA
199 electrician (special class) 341112 TRA
200 lift mechanic 341113 TRA
201 airconditioning and refrigeration mechanic 342111 TRA
202 technical cable jointer 342212 TRA
203 electronic equipment trades worker 342313 TRA
204 electronic instrument trades worker (general) 342314 TRA
205 electronic instrument trades worker (special class) 342315 TRA
206 chef 351311 TRA
207 horse trainer 361112 TRA
208 cabinetmaker 394111 TRA
209 boat builder and repairer 399111 TRA
210 shipwright 399112 TRA
211 tennis coach 452316 VETASSESS
212 footballer 452411 VETASSESS

  

Australia Adds 22 Occupations to Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List

Below is a full list of the 22 occupations that were added to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List in June 2021. It also includes the 3 pharmacy occupations added in July 2021.

  • Accountant (General)
  • Management Accountant
  • Taxation Accountant
  • External Auditor
  • Internal Auditor
  • Surveyor
  • Cartographer
  • Other Spatial Scientist
  • Civil Engineer
  • Geotechnical Engineer
  • Structural Engineer
  • Transport Engineer
  • Electrical Engineer
  • Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)
  • Petroleum Engineer
  • Medical Laboratory Scientist
  • Orthotist or Prosthetist
  • Multimedia Specialist
  • Analyst Programmer
  • Software and Applications Programmers
  • ICT Security Specialist
  • Chef
  • Hospital Pharmacist
  • Retail Pharmacist
  • Industrial Pharmacist

