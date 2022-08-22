New Occupations – Australia’s Skilled Occupation List in 2022
Source : noborders-group.com
he following visas are available to individuals who are qualified to work or train in an eligible skilled occupation in Australia and can meet all other requirements:
- Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa (subclass 186)
- Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) visa (subclass 187)*
- Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) – Points-tested stream
- Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190)
- Training visa (subclass 407)
- Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa (subclass 482)
- Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) – Graduate Work
- Skilled Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 489)
- Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491)
- Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (provisional) visa (subclass 494).
Australian Skilled occupation list
The list specifies:
- the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) code for each occupation. The ANZSCO provides information on the skill level of jobs, qualifications and/or experience needed to work in occupations
- caveats which exclude the use of the occupation in certain circumstances (applies to the ENS and TSS visas only)
- whether the occupation is included on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL), the Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL), the Regional Occupation List (ROL) or the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) ROL List.
- the assessing authority for skills assessments
Short-term Skilled Occupation List
Find below the occupations listed in STSOL
|S. NO.
|Occupation
|ANZSCO code
|Assessing authority
|1
|flower grower
|121212
|VETASSESS
|2
|grape grower
|121215
|VETASSESS
|3
|vegetable grower (Aus)/market gardener (NZ)
|121221
|VETASSESS
|4
|apiarist
|121311
|VETASSESS
|5
|poultry farmer
|121321
|VETASSESS
|6
|sales and marketing manager
|131112
|AIM
|7
|advertising manager
|131113
|AIM
|8
|corporate services manager
|132111
|VETASSESS
|9
|finance manager
|132211
|(a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ
|10
|human resource manager
|132311
|AIM
|11
|research and development manager
|132511
|VETASSESS
|12
|manufacturer
|133411
|VETASSESS
|13
|production manager (forestry)
|133511
|VETASSESS
|14
|production manager (manufacturing)
|133512
|VETASSESS
|15
|production manager (mining)
|133513
|VETASSESS
|16
|supply and distribution manager
|133611
|AIM
|17
|health and welfare services managers (nec)
|134299
|VETASSESS
|18
|school principal
|134311
|VETASSESS
|19
|education managers (nec)
|134499
|VETASSESS
|20
|ICT project manager
|135112
|ACS
|21
|ICT managers (nec)
|135199
|ACS
|22
|laboratory manager
|139913
|VETASSESS
|23
|quality assurance manager
|139914
|VETASSESS
|24
|specialist managers (nec) except: (a) ambassador; or (b) archbishop; or (c) bishop
|139999
|VETASSESS
|25
|cafe or restaurant manager
|141111
|VETASSESS
|26
|hotel or motel manager
|141311
|VETASSESS
|27
|accommodation and hospitality managers (nec)
|141999
|VETASSESS
|28
|customer service manager
|149212
|VETASSESS
|29
|conference and event organiser
|149311
|VETASSESS
|30
|transport company manager
|149413
|VETASSESS
|31
|facilities manager
|149913
|VETASSESS
|32
|music professionals (nec)
|211299
|VETASSESS
|33
|photographer
|211311
|VETASSESS
|34
|book or script editor
|212212
|VETASSESS
|35
|director (film, television, radio or stage)
|212312
|VETASSESS
|36
|film and video editor
|212314
|VETASSESS
|37
|program director (television or radio)
|212315
|VETASSESS
|38
|stage manager
|212316
|VETASSESS
|39
|technical director
|212317
|VETASSESS
|40
|video producer
|212318
|VETASSESS
|41
|copywriter
|212411
|VETASSESS
|42
|newspaper or periodical editor
|212412
|VETASSESS
|43
|print journalist
|212413
|VETASSESS
|44
|technical writer
|212415
|VETASSESS
|45
|television journalist
|212416
|VETASSESS
|46
|journalists and other writers (nec)
|212499
|VETASSESS
|47
|company secretary
|221211
|VETASSESS
|48
|commodities trader
|222111
|VETASSESS
|49
|finance broker
|222112
|VETASSESS
|50
|insurance broker
|222113
|VETASSESS
|51
|financial brokers (nec)
|222199
|VETASSESS
|52
|financial market dealer
|222211
|VETASSESS
|53
|stockbroking dealer
|222213
|VETASSESS
|54
|financial dealers (nec)
|222299
|VETASSESS
|55
|financial investment adviser
|222311
|VETASSESS
|56
|financial investment manager
|222312
|VETASSESS
|57
|recruitment consultant
|223112
|VETASSESS
|58
|ICT trainer
|223211
|ACS
|59
|mathematician
|224112
|VETASSESS
|60
|gallery or museum curator
|224212
|VETASSESS
|61
|health information manager
|224213
|VETASSESS
|62
|records manager
|224214
|VETASSESS
|63
|librarian
|224611
|VETASSESS
|64
|organisation and methods analyst
|224712
|VETASSESS
|65
|patents examiner
|224914
|VETASSESS
|66
|information and organisation professionals (nec)
|224999
|VETASSESS
|67
|advertising specialist
|225111
|VETASSESS
|68
|marketing specialist
|225113
|VETASSESS
|69
|ICT account manager
|225211
|VETASSESS
|70
|ICT business development manager
|225212
|VETASSESS
|71
|ICT sales representative
|225213
|VETASSESS
|72
|public relations professional
|225311
|VETASSESS
|73
|technical sales representatives (nec) including education sales representatives
|225499
|VETASSESS
|74
|fashion designer
|232311
|VETASSESS
|75
|industrial designer
|232312
|VETASSESS
|76
|jewellery designer
|232313
|VETASSESS
|77
|graphic designer
|232411
|VETASSESS
|78
|illustrator
|232412
|VETASSESS
|79
|web designer
|232414
|VETASSESS
|80
|interior designer
|232511
|VETASSESS
|81
|urban and regional planner
|232611
|VETASSESS
|82
|geologist
|234411
|VETASSESS
|83
|primary school teacher
|241213
|AITSL
|84
|middle school teacher (Aus) / intermediate school teacher (NZ)
|241311
|AITSL
|85
|education adviser
|249111
|VETASSESS
|86
|art teacher (private tuition)
|249211
|VETASSESS
|87
|dance teacher (private tuition)
|249212
|VETASSESS
|88
|music teacher (private tuition)
|249214
|VETASSESS
|89
|private tutors and teachers (nec)
|249299
|VETASSESS
|90
|teacher of English to speakers of other languages
|249311
|VETASSESS
|91
|dietitian
|251111
|DAA
|92
|nutritionist
|251112
|VETASSESS
|93
|occupational health and safety adviser
|251312
|VETASSESS
|94
|orthoptist
|251412
|VETASSESS
|95
|hospital pharmacist
|251511
|APharmC
|96
|industrial pharmacist
|251512
|VETASSESS
|97
|retail pharmacist
|251513
|APharmC
|98
|health promotion officer
|251911
|VETASSESS
|99
|health diagnostic and promotion professionals (nec)
|251999
|VETASSESS
|100
|acupuncturist
|252211
|Chinese Medicine Board of Australia
|101
|naturopath
|252213
|VETASSESS
|102
|traditional Chinese medicine practitioner
|252214
|Chinese Medicine Board of Australia
|103
|complementary health therapists (nec)
|252299
|VETASSESS
|104
|dental specialist
|252311
|ADC
|105
|resident medical officer
|253112
|MedBA
|106
|nurse educator
|254211
|ANMAC
|107
|nurse researcher
|254212
|ANMAC
|108
|nurse manager
|254311
|ANMAC
|109
|web developer
|261212
|ACS
|110
|software tester
|261314
|ACS
|111
|database administrator
|262111
|ACS
|112
|systems administrator
|262113
|ACS
|113
|network administrator
|263112
|ACS
|114
|network analyst
|263113
|ACS
|115
|ICT quality assurance engineer
|263211
|ACS
|116
|ICT support engineer
|263212
|ACS
|117
|ICT systems test engineer
|263213
|ACS
|118
|ICT support and test engineers (nec)
|263299
|ACS
|119
|judicial and other legal professionals (nec)
|271299
|VETASSESS
|120
|careers counsellor
|272111
|VETASSESS
|121
|drug and alcohol counsellor
|272112
|VETASSESS
|122
|family and marriage counsellor
|272113
|VETASSESS
|123
|rehabilitation counsellor
|272114
|VETASSESS
|124
|student counsellor
|272115
|VETASSESS
|125
|counsellors (nec)
|272199
|VETASSESS
|126
|psychotherapist
|272314
|VETASSESS
|127
|interpreter
|272412
|NAATI
|128
|social professionals (nec)
|272499
|VETASSESS
|129
|recreation officer
|272612
|VETASSESS
|130
|welfare worker
|272613
|ACWA
|131
|anaesthetic technician
|311211
|VETASSESS
|132
|cardiac technician
|311212
|VETASSESS
|133
|medical laboratory technician
|311213
|AIMS
|134
|pharmacy technician
|311215
|VETASSESS
|135
|medical technicians (nec)
|311299
|VETASSESS
|136
|meat inspector
|311312
|VETASSESS
|137
|primary products inspectors (nec)
|311399
|VETASSESS
|138
|chemistry technician
|311411
|VETASSESS
|139
|earth science technician
|311412
|VETASSESS
|140
|life science technician
|311413
|VETASSESS
|141
|science technicians (nec)
|311499
|VETASSESS
|142
|architectural draftsperson
|312111
|VETASSESS
|143
|building inspector
|312113
|VETASSESS
|144
|architectural, building and surveying technicians (nec)
|312199
|VETASSESS
|145
|mechanical engineering technician
|312512
|TRA
|146
|metallurgical or materials technician
|312912
|VETASSESS
|147
|mine deputy
|312913
|VETASSESS
|148
|hardware technician
|313111
|TRA
|149
|ICT customer support officer
|313112
|TRA
|150
|web administrator
|313113
|ACS
|151
|ICT support technicians (nec)
|313199
|TRA
|152
|farrier
|322113
|TRA
|153
|aircraft maintenance engineer (avionics)
|323111
|TRA
|154
|aircraft maintenance engineer (mechanical)
|323112
|TRA
|155
|aircraft maintenance engineer (structures)
|323113
|TRA
|156
|metal fitters and machinists (nec)
|323299
|TRA
|157
|precision instrument maker and repairer
|323314
|TRA
|158
|toolmaker
|323412
|TRA
|159
|vehicle body builder
|324211
|TRA
|160
|vehicle trimmer
|324212
|TRA
|161
|roof tiler
|333311
|TRA
|162
|business machine mechanic
|342311
|TRA
|163
|cabler (data and telecommunications)
|342411
|TRA
|164
|telecommunications linesworker
|342413
|TRA
|165
|baker
|351111
|TRA
|166
|pastrycook
|351112
|TRA
|167
|butcher or smallgoods maker
|351211
|TRA
|168
|cook
|351411
|TRA
|169
|dog handler or trainer
|361111
|VETASSESS
|170
|animal attendants and trainers (nec)
|361199
|VETASSESS
|171
|veterinary nurse
|361311
|VETASSESS
|172
|florist
|362111
|TRA
|173
|gardener (general)
|362211
|TRA
|174
|arborist
|362212
|TRA
|175
|landscape gardener
|362213
|TRA
|176
|greenkeeper
|362311
|TRA
|177
|hairdresser
|391111
|TRA
|178
|print finisher
|392111
|TRA
|179
|printing machinist
|392311
|TRA
|180
|dressmaker or tailor
|393213
|TRA
|181
|upholsterer
|393311
|TRA
|182
|furniture finisher
|394211
|TRA
|183
|wood machinist
|394213
|TRA
|184
|wood machinists and other wood trades workers (nec)
|394299
|TRA
|185
|power generation plant operator
|399213
|TRA
|186
|jeweller
|399411
|TRA
|187
|camera operator (film, television or video)
|399512
|TRA
|188
|make up artist
|399514
|TRA
|189
|sound technician
|399516
|TRA
|190
|performing arts technicians (nec)
|399599
|VETASSESS
|191
|signwriter
|399611
|TRA
|192
|ambulance officer
|411111
|VETASSESS
|193
|intensive care ambulance paramedic
|411112
|VETASSESS
|194
|dental technician
|411213
|TRA
|195
|diversional therapist
|411311
|VETASSESS
|196
|enrolled nurse
|411411
|ANMAC
|197
|massage therapist
|411611
|VETASSESS
|198
|community worker
|411711
|ACWA
|199
|disabilities services officer
|411712
|ACWA
|200
|family support worker
|411713
|ACWA
|201
|residential care officer
|411715
|ACWA
|202
|youth worker
|411716
|ACWA
|203
|diving instructor (open water)
|452311
|VETASSESS
|204
|gymnastics coach or instructor
|452312
|VETASSESS
|205
|horse riding coach or instructor
|452313
|VETASSESS
|206
|snowsport instructor
|452314
|VETASSESS
|207
|swimming coach or instructor
|452315
|VETASSESS
|208
|other sports coach or instructor
|452317
|VETASSESS
|209
|sports development officer
|452321
|VETASSESS
|210
|sportspersons (nec)
|452499
|VETASSESS
|211
|contract administrator
|511111
|VETASSESS
|212
|program or project administrator
|511112
|VETASSESS
|213
|insurance loss adjuster
|599612
|VETASSESS
|214
|insurance agent
|611211
|VETASSESS
|215
|retail buyer
|639211
|VETASSESS
Medium and Longâterm Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL)
|S.NO.
|Occupation
|ANZSCO code
|Assessing authority
|1
|construction project manager
|133111
|VETASSESS
|2
|engineering manager
|133211
|(a) Engineers Australia; or (b) AIM
|3
|child care centre manager
|134111
|TRA
|4
|nursing clinical director
|134212
|ANMAC
|5
|primary health organisation manager
|134213
|VETASSESS
|6
|welfare centre manager
|134214
|ACWA
|7
|arts administrator or manager
|139911
|VETASSESS
|8
|environmental manager
|139912
|VETASSESS
|9
|dancer or choreographer
|211112
|VETASSESS
|10
|music director
|211212
|VETASSESS
|11
|musician (instrumental)
|211213
|VETASSESS
|12
|artistic director
|212111
|VETASSESS
|13
|accountant (general)
|221111
|(a) CPAA; or (b) CAANZ; or (c) IPA
|14
|management accountant
|221112
|(a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ
|15
|taxation accountant
|221113
|(a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ
|16
|external auditor
|221213
|(a) CPAA; or (b) IPA; or (c) CAANZ
|17
|internal auditor
|221214
|VETASSESS
|18
|actuary
|224111
|VETASSESS
|19
|statistician
|224113
|VETASSESS
|20
|economist
|224311
|VETASSESS
|21
|land economist
|224511
|VETASSESS
|22
|valuer
|224512
|VETASSESS
|23
|management consultant
|224711
|VETASSESS
|24
|architect
|232111
|AACA
|25
|landscape architect
|232112
|VETASSESS
|26
|surveyor
|232212
|SSSI
|27
|cartographer
|232213
|VETASSESS
|28
|other spatial scientist
|232214
|VETASSESS
|29
|chemical engineer
|233111
|Engineers Australia
|30
|materials engineer
|233112
|Engineers Australia
|31
|civil engineer
|233211
|Engineers Australia
|32
|geotechnical engineer
|233212
|Engineers Australia
|33
|quantity surveyor
|233213
|AIQS
|34
|structural engineer
|233214
|Engineers Australia
|35
|transport engineer
|233215
|Engineers Australia
|36
|electrical engineer
|233311
|Engineers Australia
|37
|electronics engineer
|233411
|Engineers Australia
|38
|industrial engineer
|233511
|Engineers Australia
|39
|mechanical engineer
|233512
|Engineers Australia
|40
|production or plant engineer
|233513
|Engineers Australia
|41
|mining engineer (excluding petroleum)
|233611
|Engineers Australia
|42
|petroleum engineer
|233612
|Engineers Australia
|43
|aeronautical engineer
|233911
|Engineers Australia
|44
|agricultural engineer
|233912
|Engineers Australia
|45
|biomedical engineer
|233913
|Engineers Australia
|46
|engineering technologist
|233914
|Engineers Australia
|47
|environmental engineer
|233915
|Engineers Australia
|48
|naval architect
|233916
|Engineers Australia
|49
|engineering professionals (nec)
|233999
|Engineers Australia
|50
|agricultural consultant
|234111
|VETASSESS
|51
|agricultural scientist
|234112
|VETASSESS
|52
|forester
|234113
|VETASSESS
|53
|chemist
|234211
|VETASSESS
|54
|food technologist
|234212
|VETASSESS
|55
|environmental consultant
|234312
|VETASSESS
|56
|environmental research scientist
|234313
|VETASSESS
|57
|environmental scientist (nec)
|234399
|VETASSESS
|58
|geophysicist
|234412
|VETASSESS
|59
|hydrogeologist
|234413
|VETASSESS
|60
|life scientist (general)
|234511
|VETASSESS
|61
|biochemist
|234513
|VETASSESS
|62
|biotechnologist
|234514
|VETASSESS
|63
|botanist
|234515
|VETASSESS
|64
|marine biologist
|234516
|VETASSESS
|65
|microbiologist
|234517
|VETASSESS
|66
|zoologist
|234518
|VETASSESS
|67
|life scientists (nec)
|234599
|VETASSESS
|68
|medical laboratory scientist
|234611
|AIMS
|69
|veterinarian
|234711
|AVBC
|70
|conservator
|234911
|VETASSESS
|71
|metallurgist
|234912
|VETASSESS
|72
|meteorologist
|234913
|VETASSESS
|73
|physicist
|234914
|VETASSESS/ACPSEM
|74
|natural and physical science professionals (nec)
|234999
|VETASSESS
|75
|early childhood (preâprimary school) teacher
|241111
|AITSL
|76
|secondary school teacher
|241411
|AITSL
|77
|special needs teacher
|241511
|AITSL
|78
|teacher of the hearing impaired
|241512
|AITSL
|79
|teacher of the sight impaired
|241513
|AITSL
|80
|special education teachers (nec)
|241599
|AITSL
|81
|university lecturer
|242111
|VETASSESS
|82
|medical diagnostic radiographer
|251211
|ASMIRT
|83
|medical radiation therapist
|251212
|ASMIRT
|84
|nuclear medicine technologist
|251213
|ANZSNM
|85
|sonographer
|251214
|ASMIRT
|86
|optometrist
|251411
|OCANZ
|87
|orthotist or prosthetist
|251912
|AOPA
|88
|chiropractor
|252111
|CCEA
|89
|osteopath
|252112
|AOAC
|90
|occupational therapist
|252411
|OTC
|91
|physiotherapist
|252511
|APC
|92
|podiatrist
|252611
|ANZPAC
|93
|audiologist
|252711
|VETASSESS
|94
|speech pathologist
|252712
|SPA
|95
|general practitioner
|253111
|MedBA
|96
|specialist physician (general medicine)
|253311
|MedBA
|97
|cardiologist
|253312
|MedBA
|98
|clinical haematologist
|253313
|MedBA
|99
|medical oncologist
|253314
|MedBA
|100
|endocrinologist
|253315
|MedBA
|101
|gastroenterologist
|253316
|MedBA
|102
|intensive care specialist
|253317
|MedBA
|103
|neurologist
|253318
|MedBA
|104
|paediatrician
|253321
|MedBA
|105
|renal medicine specialist
|253322
|MedBA
|106
|rheumatologist
|253323
|MedBA
|107
|thoracic medicine specialist
|253324
|MedBA
|108
|specialist physicians (nec)
|253399
|MedBA
|109
|psychiatrist
|253411
|MedBA
|110
|surgeon (general)
|253511
|MedBA
|111
|cardiothoracic surgeon
|253512
|MedBA
|112
|neurosurgeon
|253513
|MedBA
|113
|orthopaedic surgeon
|253514
|MedBA
|114
|otorhinolaryngologist
|253515
|MedBA
|115
|paediatric surgeon
|253516
|MedBA
|116
|plastic and reconstructive surgeon
|253517
|MedBA
|117
|urologist
|253518
|MedBA
|118
|vascular surgeon
|253521
|MedBA
|119
|dermatologist
|253911
|MedBA
|120
|emergency medicine specialist
|253912
|MedBA
|121
|obstetrician and gynaecologist
|253913
|MedBA
|122
|ophthalmologist
|253914
|MedBA
|123
|pathologist
|253915
|MedBA
|124
|diagnostic and interventional radiologist
|253917
|MedBA
|125
|radiation oncologist
|253918
|MedBA
|126
|medical practitioners (nec)
|253999
|MedBA
|127
|midwife
|254111
|ANMAC
|128
|nurse practitioner
|254411
|ANMAC
|129
|registered nurse (aged care)
|254412
|ANMAC
|130
|registered nurse (child and family health)
|254413
|ANMAC
|131
|registered nurse (community health)
|254414
|ANMAC
|132
|registered nurse (critical care and emergency)
|254415
|ANMAC
|133
|registered nurse (developmental disability)
|254416
|ANMAC
|134
|registered nurse (disability and rehabilitation)
|254417
|ANMAC
|135
|registered nurse (medical)
|254418
|ANMAC
|136
|registered nurse (medical practice)
|254421
|ANMAC
|137
|registered nurse (mental health)
|254422
|ANMAC
|138
|registered nurse (perioperative)
|254423
|ANMAC
|139
|registered nurse (surgical)
|254424
|ANMAC
|140
|registered nurse (paediatrics)
|254425
|ANMAC
|141
|registered nurses (nec)
|254499
|ANMAC
|142
|ICT business analyst
|261111
|ACS
|143
|systems analyst
|261112
|ACS
|144
|multimedia specialist
|261211
|ACS
|145
|analyst programmer
|261311
|ACS
|146
|developer programmer
|261312
|ACS
|147
|software engineer
|261313
|ACS
|148
|software and applications programmers (nec)
|261399
|ACS
|149
|ICT security specialist
|262112
|ACS
|150
|computer network and systems engineer
|263111
|ACS
|151
|telecommunications engineer
|263311
|Engineers Australia
|152
|telecommunications network engineer
|263312
|Engineers Australia
|153
|barrister
|271111
|a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory
|154
|solicitor
|271311
|a legal admissions authority of a State or Territory
|155
|clinical psychologist
|272311
|APS
|156
|educational psychologist
|272312
|APS
|157
|organisational psychologist
|272313
|APS
|158
|psychologists (nec)
|272399
|APS
|159
|social worker
|272511
|AASW
|160
|civil engineering draftsperson
|312211
|(a) Engineers Australia; or (b) VETASSESS
|161
|civil engineering technician
|312212
|VETASSESS
|162
|electrical engineering draftsperson
|312311
|Engineers Australia
|163
|electrical engineering technician
|312312
|TRA
|164
|radio communications technician
|313211
|TRA
|165
|telecommunications field engineer
|313212
|Engineers Australia
|166
|telecommunications network planner
|313213
|Engineers Australia
|167
|telecommunications technical officer or technologist
|313214
|Engineers Australia
|168
|automotive electrician
|321111
|TRA
|169
|motor mechanic (general)
|321211
|TRA
|170
|diesel motor mechanic
|321212
|TRA
|171
|motorcycle mechanic
|321213
|TRA
|172
|small engine mechanic
|321214
|TRA
|173
|sheetmetal trades worker
|322211
|TRA
|174
|metal fabricator
|322311
|TRA
|175
|pressure welder
|322312
|TRA
|176
|welder (first class)
|322313
|TRA
|177
|fitter (general)
|323211
|TRA
|178
|fitter and turner
|323212
|TRA
|179
|fitterâwelder
|323213
|TRA
|180
|metal machinist (first class)
|323214
|TRA
|181
|locksmith
|323313
|TRA
|182
|panelbeater
|324111
|TRA
|183
|bricklayer
|331111
|TRA
|184
|stonemason
|331112
|TRA
|185
|carpenter and joiner
|331211
|TRA
|186
|carpenter
|331212
|TRA
|187
|joiner
|331213
|TRA
|188
|painting trades worker
|332211
|TRA
|189
|glazier
|333111
|TRA
|190
|fibrous plasterer
|333211
|TRA
|191
|solid plasterer
|333212
|TRA
|192
|wall and floor tiler
|333411
|TRA
|193
|plumber (general)
|334111
|TRA
|194
|airconditioning and mechanical services plumber
|334112
|TRA
|195
|drainer
|334113
|TRA
|196
|gasfitter
|334114
|TRA
|197
|roof plumber
|334115
|TRA
|198
|electrician (general)
|341111
|TRA
|199
|electrician (special class)
|341112
|TRA
|200
|lift mechanic
|341113
|TRA
|201
|airconditioning and refrigeration mechanic
|342111
|TRA
|202
|technical cable jointer
|342212
|TRA
|203
|electronic equipment trades worker
|342313
|TRA
|204
|electronic instrument trades worker (general)
|342314
|TRA
|205
|electronic instrument trades worker (special class)
|342315
|TRA
|206
|chef
|351311
|TRA
|207
|horse trainer
|361112
|TRA
|208
|cabinetmaker
|394111
|TRA
|209
|boat builder and repairer
|399111
|TRA
|210
|shipwright
|399112
|TRA
|211
|tennis coach
|452316
|VETASSESS
|212
|footballer
|452411
|VETASSESS
Australia Adds 22 Occupations to Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List
Below is a full list of the 22 occupations that were added to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List in June 2021. It also includes the 3 pharmacy occupations added in July 2021.
- Accountant (General)
- Management Accountant
- Taxation Accountant
- External Auditor
- Internal Auditor
- Surveyor
- Cartographer
- Other Spatial Scientist
- Civil Engineer
- Geotechnical Engineer
- Structural Engineer
- Transport Engineer
- Electrical Engineer
- Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)
- Petroleum Engineer
- Medical Laboratory Scientist
- Orthotist or Prosthetist
- Multimedia Specialist
- Analyst Programmer
- Software and Applications Programmers
- ICT Security Specialist
- Chef
- Hospital Pharmacist
- Retail Pharmacist
- Industrial Pharmacist
Need help with getting Australian Visas or Visa Appealing?
NO BORDERS LAW GROUP: #1 TRUSTED MIGRATION LAWYERS
Email: service@noborders-group.com
Tel: +61 (07) 3876 4000
Consultation: https://www.noborders-group.com/form/free-consultation
We will help you by exploring visa options and securing applications. We will assess the eligibility of the application for a partner visa, and provide you with detailed advice on your chances of success. If you would like to discuss your visa options and evaluate the pathway to permanent residency, please make an enquiry or book a consultation to get expert advice with one of our knowledgeable and experienced Migration Agents/Lawyers on 07 3876 4000 or email: service@noborders-group.com.