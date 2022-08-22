Australia’s Most Wanted: The Most In Demand Jobs for Skilled Migration To Australia 2021 (Updated) Posted – By Liam Witham

We reveal the top 50 occupations on the Skilled Occupation Shortage List that give you the best chance of getting a PR visa invitation for migrating to Australia

Getting a skilled migration visa for Australia has never been more challenging. The number of visas issued has been reduced, processing times are slower and UK migrants are facing increasing competition from countries such as India and China. Add to that the disruption from the coronavirus epidemic and it may seem an insurmountable challenge.

However, thousands of people do successfully migrate from the UK to Australia every year and there are still many places available for people with the right skills. So your dream of starting a new life down under is still very achievable – especially if your experience is needed.

We have compiled an updated list of the top 50 jobs most in demand for migrants in Australia for 2021, based on the recently released Occupation Ceilings for the Skilled Migration Shortage List.

NB: Due to Covid-19 the Australia Skilled Migration Programme is currently closed unless your job is on the Priority Occupation Skilled Migration List. Click here to check.

We have also added a section to include the occupations on the new ​​​​Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL) can apply for a visa and request an exemption from Australia’s travel restrictions during the coronavirus epidemic.

Moving to Australia for work

There has always been an attraction for non-Australian residents looking to work there. A lot of that has to do with the lifestyle, the salary and, obviously, the stunning weather. Australia has always had a clear and fair policy on immigration and welcomes migrant workers, so if you are planning a move down under and meet the criteria, you’ll feel more than accepted.

Whilst international travel is currently suspended to Australia, many migrants and job seekers are beginning the application process now in preparation for when the borders re-open – likely sometime in 2021.

In fact, there are thousands of migrant workers who try to apply for a working visa in Australia every year. The best way you can secure employment and a work-based visa is through the Australian Skilled Migration program. This applies to the occupations listed in the Skilled Occupations List (SOL) – essentially Australia’s job shortage list.

The list is updated regularly by the DoHA and there are at present over 200 occupations on there. This list governs the job shortage areas where migrant skilled workers are most sought after in the country, so you can see if your skills are in demand in the Land of Oz.

Although there are a high number of UK migrant workers in the country, it’s important to remember that the job shortage list is not just for the UK, but for all over the world. Before we go any further and discuss some of the occupations and industries where there is the most demand for migrant workers, it may be worth explaining what is exactly meant by the term ‘occupation ceilings’, as it’s likely to be unfamiliar to many.

What are Occupation Ceilings?

There is a restriction on the amount of Expression of Interest (EOI) or invites that will be issued by the Australian Government for a particular occupation group. This is what is referred to as the occupation ceilings.

They are basically set to make sure there’s not just a small number of different occupations making up the biggest percentage of the program for skilled migrant workers. Once the cited limit has been met, there will be no additional invitations for the occupation group in question until the next year.

It means that even the lower ranking occupation groups will be able to offer prospective migrants an invitation to work in the country. As the occupation ceilings have been released for 2021, you may be curious to know which jobs are most in demand in Australia for migrant workers.

Although the list below shows the top 50 occupations in terms of volume of invitations, other highly skilled jobs may have less applicants so you still could have a good chance.

The Top 50 Jobs Most In Demand for Migrants in Australia 2021

NB: Due to Covid-19 the Australia Skilled Migration Programme is currently closed unless your job is on the Priority Occupation Skilled Migration List. Click here to check.

Rank Job Category Occupation ID Occupation Ceiling 2021 Change From 2019 1 Registered Nurses 2544 17,859 350 2 Secondary School Teachers 2414 8,716 664 3 Software and Applications Programmers 2613 8,405 -343 4 Electricians 3411 8,021 -603 5 Construction Managers 1331 7,145 2,162 6 Carpenters and Joiners 3312 6,812 -1,724 7 Metal Fitters and Machinists 3232 6,335 -672 8 Plumbers 3341 5,861 801 9 Motor Mechanics 3212 5,205 -1,194 10 University Lecturers and Tutors 2421 5,042 1,635 11 Structural Steel and Welding Trades Workers 3223 4,866 883 12 Solicitors 2713 4,535 -115 13 Management consultants 2247 4,526 -743 14 General Practitioners and Resident Medical officers 2531 4,257 707 15 Other Specialist Managers 1399 4,188 1,144 16 Civil Engineering Professionals 2332 3,919 147 17 Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teachers 2411 3,321 1,027 18 Painting Trades Workers 3322 3,303 -27 19 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers 2335 2,682 1,082 20 Database and Systems Administrators and ICT Security Specialists 2621 2,667 -220 21 ICT Business and Systems Analysts 2611 2,273 -314 22 Chefs 3513 2,256 -482 23 Computer Network Professionals 2631 2,245 -308 24 Electronics Trades Workers 3423 2,047 734 25 Social Workers 2725 1,862 -266 26 Special Education Teachers 2415 1,721 610 27 Bricklayers and Stonemasons 3311 1,712 102 28 Cabinetmakers 3941 1,694 -418 29 Physiotherapists 2525 1,685 -99 30 Health and Welfare Services Managers 1342 1,666 -119 31 Auditors, Company Secretaries and Corporate Treasurers 2212 1,619 67 32 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics 3421 1,581 -270 33 Psychologists 2723 1,545 -287 34 Medical Laboratory Scientists 2346 1,536 31 35 Engineering Managers 1332 1,474 474 36 Occupational Therapists 2524 1,461 379 37 Architects and Landscape Architects 2321 1,452 -719 38 Plasterers 3332 1,452 -648 39 Electrical Engineers 2333 1,348 348 40 Midwives 2541 1,333 115 41 Environmental Scientists 2343 1,295 -177 42 Sports Coaches, Instructors and Officials 4523 1,262 -2,809 43 Animal Attendants and Trainers 3611 1,239 188 44 Other Medical Practitioners 2539 1,168 -82 45 Medical Imaging Professionals 2512 1,161 -42 46 Other Natural and Physical Science Professionals 2349 1,056 56 47 Accountants 2211 1,000 -1,746 48 Wall and Floor Tilers 3334 1,000 -682 49 Artistic Directors, and Media Producers and Presenters 2121 1,000 -98 50 Actors, Dancers and Other Entertainers 2111 1,000 0

As you can see, there is a wide range of jobs covering every sector you can imagine so, if you are planning your move to Australia in the next year or so, there’s really no limit to the types of professions being accepted – and of course these change year to year.

Even with the reduction in numbers from 2019 (probably due to the coronavirus epidemic), there are still many places and occupations available. Australia needs to kick start their economy and return to economic growth. Many experts believe that inviting migrants to fill skill shortages is one of the best ways to do this.

If you have a certain qualification that is not in demand, then with a top up or booster course you could change your skill level and become eligible to apply for one of the jobs on the list.

For example, if you are a primary school teacher in the UK, you may be able to access a Train to Teach course which will provide you with the needed Qualified Teacher Status to teach secondary school children, a high demand occupation.

Now we’ve looked at the full list for 2021, we’ll run down the top 10 jobs in demand down under and see how you could be setting up your new life in Australia via one of these access routes.

New Critical Skills for Covid-19 Recovery on the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List

The Australian Government announced a new critical skills list of job roles urgently needed to help the country recover from Covid-19. People who have these skills, in the medical, IT and construction sectors, can fast track their visa application and can also apply for travel restrictions exemption to enter Australia. This overcomes the biggest barrier for migrants during the coronavirus epeidemic.

The list has been expanded since it was originally launched and more occupations are expected to be added over time.

The current 44 occupations (ANZSCO code) on the ​​​​The Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL), last updated in July 2021, are:

Chief Executive or Managing Director (111111)

Construction Project Manager (133111)

Accountant (General) (221111)

Management Accountant (221112)

Taxation Accountant (221113)

External Auditor (221213)

Internal Auditor (221214)

Surveyor (232212)

Cartographer (232213)

Other Spatial Scientist (232214)

Civil Engineer (233211)

Geotechnical Engineer (233212)

Structural Engineer (233214)

Transport Engineer (233215)

Electrical Engineer (233311)

Mechanical Engineer (233512)

Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum) (233611)

Petroleum Engineer (233612)

Medical Laboratory Scientist (234611)

Veterinarian (234711)

Hospital Pharmacist (251511)*

Industrial Pharmacist (251512)*

Retail Pharmacist (251513)*

Orthotist or Prosthetist (251912)

General Practitioner (253111)

Resident Medical Officer (253112)

Psychiatrist (253411)

Medical Practitioners nec (253999)

Midwife (254111)

Registered Nurse (Aged Care) (254412)

Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency) (254415)

Registered Nurse (Medical) (254418)

Registered Nurse (Mental Health) (254422)

Registered Nurse (Perioperative) (254423)

Registered Nurses nec (254499)

Multimedia Specialist (261211)

Analyst Programmer (261311)

Developer Programmer (261312)

Software Engineer (261313)

Software and Applications Programmers nec (261399)

ICT Security Specialist (262112)

Social Worker (272511)

Maintenance Planner (312911)

Chef (351311)

* Indicates occupation added in July 2021

The Top Occupations In Demand in Australia 2021

Nurses and Medical Staff

There are a lot of different factors that come into play and mean that Australia is a suitable destination for any registered nurse or other medical staff looking for somewhere to move to and work. Due to it being a growing industry coupled with the fact that there are quite a number of nurses and medical employees who will be reaching retirement age soon, there is an increased demand for nurses, giving high occupational ceilings for roles in this sector.

The health care industry overall has had the biggest increase and growth in 5 years, and this is expected to continue through to 2022. The occupations in this industry that are the most in demand are registered nurses, disabled and aged carers, personal care workers, receptionists and nursing support.

Software Programmer and IT

There is currently a growing and critical need within the tech industry for software developers of various abilities, such as those experienced in user experience, mobile and back-end design, front end and full stack developers. In fact, according to a report from last year, 9 of the most advertised jobs out of a list of 15 were for UI/UE designers, software engineers and developers.

Trades and Construction

Given that the construction industry always has a demand, especially for technicians and trade workers such as electricians, carpenters, joiners and plumbers, it’s not surprising that these rank so highly on the most in demand list of professions. There has also been a demand for non-skilled labourers too. So, if you are experienced in this kind of work, you will have an easier time getting work.

Teachers

Although in the past there was a huge demand for migrant primary school teachers in Australia, that has changed in recent years. There are still options for migrants looking to work in teaching though, particularly in secondary schools in more regional parts of the country. That is why it still ranks so highly in the occupational ceilings list.

It is even the case that many qualified teachers from Australia need to go out to the regional parts of the country for their first employer. Within this group, the least in demand is undoubtedly inner city female primary school teachers.

White Collar Management/Professionals

Just as is the case with software developers, there is a growing demand for various white-collar management and professional positions. Including the likes of those involved in marketing, advertising and accounting. Therefore, if you have experience and qualifications in these kinds of positions, you are likely to find it easier landing a job.

Migration has always favoured skilled workers in Australia, so if you have a management or professional role or skill involved in this area, you are in good standing for employment.

Automotive and Engineering Trades Workers

Motor mechanics are in demand all across Australia and if you are in a specialist area such as automotive electrician, automatic transmission mechanic, automotive air-conditioning mechanic or brake mechanic, even better.

This category also includes other trades such as metal machinists, sheet metal workers, panel beaters, welders, fitters and metal fabricators, although demand for particular specialisations varies across different Australian states.

Engineers

Although it may not feature as highly in the list of the industry and professions with the most demand for migrant workers, there is still huge demand for skilled and qualified engineers of all kinds.

This includes mechanical, industrial, electronics, transport and electrical engineers.

Farmers

Whilst, like many Western countries, Australia has a demand for temporary farm labourers to help with mundane tasks such as crop picking, there are also many opportunities for more highly skilled agricultural workers.

No matter whether you’re a dairy or mixed crop farmer you’ll find farming on an unimaginable scale in Australia with good salaries to match.

However, this year the number of livestock farmers on the list has been cut from 5934 in 2019 to 0. It is in fact the only job category to be removed from the list so we are wondering whether it is an administrative error as farmers and agricultural workers are still needed in Australia.

Other occupations on the skilled migration list 2021

In total there are over 200 occupations listed on the Skilled Migration list, including some specialist jobs with low ceilings where you may still have a good chance of being accepted if you have the right specialist skills and there are fewer people applying.

Here is a list of some such occupations:

Job Category Occupation ID Occupation Ceiling

2021 Change From 2019 Actuaries, Mathematicians and Statisticians 2241 1,000 0 Agricultural and Forestry Scientists 2341 1,000 0 Automotive Electricians 3211 1,000 0 Barristers 2711 1,000 0 Boat Builders and Shipwrights 3991 1,000 0 Cartographers and Surveyors 2322 1,000 0 Chemical and Materials Engineers 2331 1,000 0 Chemists, and Food and Wine Scientists 2342 1,000 0 Child Care Centre Managers 1341 1,000 0 Chiropractors and Osteopaths 2521 1,000 0 Civil Engineering Draftspersons and Technicians 3122 1,000 0 Economists 2243 1,000 0 Electrical Distribution Trades Workers 3422 1,000 0 Electrical Engineering Draftspersons and Technicians 3123 1,000 0 Electronics Engineers 2334 1,000 0 Geologists, Geophysicists and Hydrogeologists 2344 1,000 0 Glaziers 3331 1,000 0 Internal Medicine Specialists 2533 1,000 0 Land Economists and Valuers 2245 1,000 0 Life Scientists 2345 1,000 0 Mining Engineers 2336 1,000 0 Multimedia Specialists and Web Developers 2612 1,000 0 Music Professionals 2112 1,000 0 Optometrists and Orthoptists 2514 1,000 0 Other Engineering Professionals 2339 1,000 0 Other Health Diagnostic and Promotion Professionals 2519 1,000 0 Panelbeaters 3241 1,000 0 Podiatrists 2526 1,000 0 Precision Metal Trades Workers 3233 1,000 0 Psychiatrists 2534 1,000 0 Sheetmetal Trades Workers 3222 1,000 0 Speech Professionals and Audiologists 2527 1,000 0 Sportspersons 4524 1,000 0 Surgeons 2535 1,000 0 Telecommunications Engineering Professionals 2633 1,000 0 Telecommunications Technical Specialists 3132 1,000 0 Veterinarians 2347 1,000 0

Occupations with increased demand in 2021

Despite the coronavirus and challenging economic outlook, some occupations have actually increased in demand.

As you might expect these include a lot of medical and health workers, but also teachers and many job categories in the construction industry.

Rank Job Category Occupation ID Occupation Ceiling

2021 Increase From 2019 1 Construction Managers 1331 7,145 2,162 2 University Lecturers and Tutors 2421 5,042 1,635 3 Other Specialist Managers 1399 4,188 1,144 4 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers 2335 2,682 1,082 5 Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teachers 2411 3,321 1,027 6 Structural Steel and Welding Trades Workers 3223 4,866 883 7 Plumbers 3341 5,861 801 8 Electronics Trades Workers 3423 2,047 734 9 General Practitioners and Resident Medical officers 2531 4,257 707 10 Secondary School Teachers 2414 8,716 664 11 Special Education Teachers 2415 1,721 610 12 Engineering Managers 1332 1,474 474 13 Occupational Therapists 2524 1,461 379 14 Registered Nurses 2544 17,859 350 15 Electrical Engineers 2333 1,348 348 16 Animal Attendants and Trainers 3611 1,239 188 17 Civil Engineering Professionals 2332 3,919 147 18 Midwives 2541 1,333 115 19 Bricklayers and Stonemasons 3311 1,712 102 20 Auditors, Company Secretaries and Corporate Treasurers 2212 1,619 67 21 Other Natural and Physical Science Professionals 2349 1,056 56 22 Medical Laboratory Scientists 2346 1,536 31

Occupations with decreased demand in 2021

Naturally with the current recession and highest unemloyment in a generation, many job categories have seen reduced demand for 2021.

However, on the bright side they are still in demand and you only need one job, so if you have any of these skills and dream of starting a new life in Australia, then it is well worth applying.

Below are the top 20 occupations with most reduced demand in 2021 compared to 2019.

Rank Job Category Occupation ID Occupation Ceiling 2021 Change From 2019 1 Livestock Farmers 1213 0 -5,934 2 Sports Coaches, Instructors and Officials 4523 1,262 -2,809 3 Accountants 2211 1,000 -1,746 4 Carpenters and Joiners 3312 6,812 -1,724 5 Motor Mechanics 3212 5,205 -1,194 6 Management consultants 2247 4,526 -743 7 Architects and Landscape Architects 2321 1,452 -719 8 Wall and Floor Tilers 3334 1,000 -682 9 Metal Fitters and Machinists 3232 6,335 -672 10 Plasterers 3332 1,452 -648 11 Electricians 3411 8,021 -603 12 Chefs 3513 2,256 -482 13 Cabinetmakers 3941 1,694 -418 14 Software and Applications Programmers 2613 8,405 -343 15 ICT Business and Systems Analysts 2611 2,273 -314 16 Computer Network Professionals 2631 2,245 -308 17 Psychologists 2723 1,545 -287 18 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics 3421 1,581 -270 19 Social Workers 2725 1,862 -266 20 Database and Systems Administrators and ICT Security Specialists 2621 2,667 -220

How to get a visa if your occupation is not on the list

Before you submit your Expression of Interest form it is very important that you do your research and seek advice from experts. Our article on How to make a successful EOI application on Skillselect will help you get started. It also provides contact details for reliable registered MARA visa agents.

Don’t despair if your role is not on the most wanted list or if you don’t receive an invitation.

These occupation ceilings do not apply to State or Territory Nominated, Employer Sponsored or Business Innovation and Investment visa subclasses. So don’t panic if your job is not on the list – there may be other options available.

The best route to getting a visa is being sponsored by an employer. The Employer Nomination Scheme visa lets skilled workers, who are nominated by their employer, live and work in Australia permanently. If you have a job offer it greatly increases your chances of success.

Once you’ve got your job offer you can find out more about moving to Australia and shipping your belongings too.

But we, at PSS International Removals, are in touch with a number of employers and recruiters actively looking to find skilled workers in the UK looking to move either to Australia or elsewhere in the world.

If you would like us to put you in touch, then complete this form on our website detailing your skills and requirements. We will then forward your details in confidence and we take no payment for this service.

