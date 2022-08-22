Sri Lankan Madhu Feast in Sydney – 14th August 2022 – photos thanks to RoyGrafix

The feast of Our Lady of Madhu was held at Shrine of Our Lady of Mercy, Penrose Park, NSW with a large gathering of devotees on Sun 14th Aug’22. Festive Mass celebrated by Rev Fr Hilarion Fernando O.S.B, Rev Fr Basti Jayantha O.M.I, and Rev Fr Shansana Samarasinghe O.S.B.

This was also the 5th Anniversary of Our Lady of Madhu Shrine @ Berrima. Special Thanks to Pauline Fathers for their co-operation, valuable advice and kind support.

Thanks to RoyGrafix for the great photos sent to eLanka.

Visit eLanka Facebook page to view more photos – https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=eLanka.com.au&set=a.5731309940235024

Visit eLanka Facebook page to view more photos – https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=eLanka.com.au&set=a.5731309940235024