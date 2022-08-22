FELICITATION FOR DR. HAROLD GUNATILLAKE OAM ON 14TH OCTOBER 2022

As you may be aware, our good friend Dr. Harold Gunatillake, one of the most senior members of our community who has contributed immensely to the medical and social field in both Sri Lanka, Australia was recently awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his commitment and dedicated service to the Sri Lankan community in Australia.

This function is to felicitate his contribution to the Sri Lankan and Australian community during the past 5 decades and celebrate his achievements.

We have scheduled this special event for Friday the 14th October 2022 at 7pm at Pioneer room, Castle Grand, Castle Hill. The cost of a single entry is $95 (including dinner & drinks).

Please note that the dress code is Formal.

Please confirm your attendance and the money to be deposited by 4th September 2022.

The account details as below:

BSB: 062009 (Commonwealth Bank)

Account Number: 1109 7284

Account Name: Dr. Lakshman Jayaweera

(Please insert your name as the reference).

Please email your confirmation and deposit details to the below undersign.

Lakshman Jayaweera Niranjan De Alwis

0418 239 441 0412 710 296

office@chemmet.com.au niranjan.de.alwis@gmail.com