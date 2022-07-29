Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “NOTA BENE’— NOTE WELL”!! – by Des Kelly

“NOTA BENE’— NOTE WELL”!! – by Des Kelly

“NOTA BENE’— NOTE WELL”!! – by Des Kelly

Aboriginal man

“And, so we learn. An English Proverb states:- We are students to the grave. —  How true is this ??.,

and now I have been taught a most beautiful Australian Aboriginal Proverb, which I feel, MUST be also taught to you, my friends @e’Lanka

around the globe. 

This one states :-

We are all visitors, in this time, this

place. We are just passing through.

Our PURPOSE here, is to observe, to learn, to grow, and then, WE RETURN HOME. 

Proverbs, be they in ANY language,

are ALWAYS a superb LEARNING-

CURVE, & I never ever fail to be intrigued by them. “We live & learn”.

Desmond-Kelly

Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief), e'Lanka.

 

