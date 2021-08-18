NSW Health Media Release – More than 500k Pfizer doses for those aged16-39 in LGAs of concern

Wednesday 18 August 2021

MORE THAN 500K PFIZER DOSES FOR THOSE AGED 16-39 IN LGAs OF CONCERN

Those aged 16 to 39 living in the 12 Local Government Areas (LGA) of concern will be given priority access to the Pfizer vaccine at a number of NSW Health clinics from tomorrow (Thursday).

NSW Health’s vaccination clinics have ramped up their capacity to deliver the additional 530,000 doses provided by the Commonwealth Government to this priority group over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

“We know there are several hundred thousand people in these LGAs who are unvaccinated in this age group, and this is a great opportunity for them to come forward and get their jab,” NSW Health Deputy Secretary Susan Pearce said.

Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated, even with their first dose, not only protects people from serious illness and death but also reduces the likelihood someone will acquire and spread the virus.

Clinical evidence shows a significant reduction in transmission of COVID-19 following vaccination. The likelihood of household transmission was reduced by about 50 per cent three to four weeks following vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination gives you around 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 if you are infected.

“We’re doing everything we can to get doses into arms and I’d like to thank our local health districts for their mammoth effort,” Mrs Pearce said.

People will be able to book an appointment at: nsw.gov.au from 9am today (Wednesday) for the following clinics. Bookings are essential and both doses must be booked at the same clinic:

Bankstown Vaccination clinic

Bankstown PCYC, Cnr French Ave &, Meredith St

Bayside Vaccination Clinic

Novotel Brighton-Le-Sands, Cnr Grand Pde and, Princess St

Liverpool Vaccination clinic

Ngara Education Centre, (via Governor Macquarie Drive), 52 Scrivener St , Warwick Farm

NSW Health Vaccination Centre, Sydney Olympic Park

1 Figtree Drive, Sydney Olympic Park

Prairiewood Vaccination clinic

Prairiewood Youth and Community Centre 194-222 Restwell Rd Prairiewood

Penrith Vaccination Clinic

Penrith Panthers Rugby League Club, 123 Mulgoa Rd, Penrith

Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre

19 Edwin Flack Ave, Sydney Olympic Park

Sonic Healthcare Vaccination Clinic, Hurstville

Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre, King Georges Rd &, Forest Rd, Hurstville

Sonic Healthcare Vaccination Clinic, Sydney CBD

175 Pitt Street Sydney

South Western Sydney Vaccination Centre

Glenquarie Town Centre, Corner Victoria Rd and Brooks Street, Macquarie Fields

People aged 16-39 years who live in the following 12 LGAs are eligible to make a booking: Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith and Strathfield.

NSW Health administered a record 36,817 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday August 16, including 9,767 at the vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 5,237,678 with 1,896,563 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm Monday August 16 and 3,341,115 administered by the GP network and other providers to 11:59pm on Sunday, 15th August 2021.

Those not aged 16 to 39 cannot book through this scheme.