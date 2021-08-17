Sri Lanka ready to evacuate citizens from Kabul-by Manjula Fernando

Source:Dailynews

The Foreign Ministry today said it was aware of 43 Sri Lankans still in Afghanistan and their repatriation would be arranged if needed.

According to the Ministry the Lankans remaining in Afghanistan were mostly working for the United Nations, international organisations and private companies.

As the Taliban forces seized control of the Afghan Capital Kabul on Sunday, frightened foreigners and Afghans flocked to the City’s international airport to flee the country for safety.

In a release issued today, the Ministry said it was ready to help the Sri Lankans, if they wish to return due to the current disturbing situation in Afghanistan. The Sri Lankan mission was operating from a hotel and is manned by a local staffer, the release said, adding that there were no Lankan staffers at the Embassy at present.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau was also in possession of details of some of the workers currently in Afghanistan.

The release stated that the Ministry was monitoring the evolving situation in Kabul and it will make every effort to ensure the safe return of the Sri Lankans if they wish to do so.

International media reported that at least five had died at the airport in a mad rush to escape the country.

The BBC reported today that the United States’ troops took control and secured the airport on Monday to evacuate US nationals. Commercial flights have mostly been suspended to Kabul due to the chaotic situation and only military flights are operating.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to a neighbouring nation after Taliban troops declared victory on Sunday. When the Government collapsed India airlifted 129 Indian nationals to Delhi from Kabul on Sunday. Several other countries have planned repatriation flights for their citizens over the coming days.