OBITUARIES Compiled by Victor Melder

HENDRICKS – FERGUS, husband of the late Maureen, father of Portia and Shawn, father-in-law of Silmiya, grandfather of Dephane. Brother of Horatious & late Lorna, late Hiyazeene & Boby Crusz, Fabian & Lorraine, Sheila & Herbert Kreltsheim, Rodney & Wendy and Esme & Ralph De Visser, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 4.7.2019)

MARTYN – SCHOLASTICE (MARIE), wife of G. A. (Maurice) Martyn, mother of Sandra Walgama, Charmaine Mathews and Sean Martyn, grandmother of Shane, Jessica, Shanese, Shontel, Shanelle and Stefan. Daughter of late Clement and Zena Pereira, sister of late Kevin, Angela, Therese, Bernard, Marie, Annette and Bernadette, in Sri Lanka. – 74, Halpe Mawatha, Kandana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 9.7.2019)

KELLY – GERTRUDE, wife of late Rex Kelly, mother of late Trevor, Tyronne, Therese, Rhonda, Radley, Sandra and late Rennet, daughter and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 11.7.2019)

PULLE – BERTHA MONICA (nee Marcelline), wife of Dr Christopher Pulle. Daughter of Mr & Mrs B.M. Marcelline, sister of Frances, Greg, Annette, Heddy, Mark, Berny, Billy and Hilary, sister-in-law of the Pulle family – Dunstan, late Josephine, Stan and Austin, on July 7, 2019, in California, USA (Daily News, 13.7.2019 and contributed)

ROELOFSZ – ANGELA DAISY, wife of Malcolm, mother of Jennifer and Geoffrey, mother-in-law of Peter, on May 25, 2019, aged 102, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 13.7.2019)

JOACHIM – CLAUDE DENZIL, father of Aubrey and Doyne Joachim, father-in-law of Nelum and Angela, grandfather of Ryle and Dale, Nichole, Linda and Suzette, great grandfather of Zara and Hazel, in Sydney on July 10, 2019, aged 96 years. (Elanka, 12.7.2019)

BARTLETT – DR RENE. Wife of late Dr Jayam. Sister of Inez Gunawardena and of the late Bertille De Silva, Leah Fernando, Maureen Jayatilleke, Dr Melva Perera and the late Fr Claver Perera, in Sri Lanka. – 19, First Lane, Ratmalana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 20.7.2019)

JESURASINGHAM – DR ANTHONY ALEXANDER, husband of Imelda, father of Nathan and Elaine. Brother of Violet, Wilfred, Josephine, Hamilton, Daisy, Fr Patrick, Philip, Jeyam, Nessy and Rajie, in Brisbane, aged 84 years. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 20.7.2019)

FERNANDO – MARY BEATRICE, wife of late Stanley Fernando, mother of Sunimal and Chrysanthe. Sister of the late Eva, Leela, Mervyn, Violet and Margie, in Sydney. (Daily News, 25.7.2019)

VANDERWERT – ROLLO, husband of Betzy, father and father-in-law of Dexter – Asuntha, Pollyann – Kumar Fernando, Sharon, Marissa – Olga Perera, Chomo – Tharanga, Sandra – Jude Gunasekera, Rezleigh – Pomoda, grandfather of Christine, Marlon, Fiorenza, Tania, Sara, Shanie, Naveen, Kevin, Genesius and Malathi, great grandfather of Malinka, Maleesha, Khane, Eron, Jeynon, in Sri Lanka. – 152, Suhada Mawatha, Mahahunupitiya, Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 25.7.2019)

APONSO – LUCIAN STANLEY, husband of late Berryl, father of Shivanthie and Lasha, father-in-law of Toni and Gerard. Brother of late Nimal (George), Connie and Jackson, in Melbourne on July 22, 2019. (Daily News, 26.7.2019)

MOLLIGODA – ERIC WENDY (nee Pereira), 03.02.1944 – 10. 07.2019, wife of Bandula, mother of Suriya. Sister of Joan, Edda (Switz), Jeanne, late Heather, Sylvia (Lalla) and Megan (UK), Rudy, Clem and Esther (Aust), in Melbourne. < edda.pereira@gmail.com > (Daily News, 26.7.2019 & 31.7.2019))

GUNASINGHE – E.D., husband of Chandralatha, father of Darshana and Ajitha, father-in-law of Yameng and Tharishi, grandfather of Ruwana and Sarah, Seshan, Luckni, Harini, Kushil, Chaniru and Ashni, great grandfather of Isaiah, in Sydney. (Daily News, 27.7.2019)

ELIAS – CLEMENT JOHN, husband of Margo (dec), father of Neil (dec), Sandie (dec) and Trish, grandfather of Tracey, Nigel, Marion, Jo, Mel and Kate, great grandfather of 9, in West Australia. (The West Australian, 27.7.2019)

FRANCIS – JOSEPH JEROME, husband of Gail, father of Jason and Joel. Son of late Giles and Therese (Dolly), brother of late Jennifer and of Darrel, brother-in-law of Dicky, Jacqueline, Dave Rhonda, Astrid, Tania and Kevin, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 28.7.2019)

FAREED – YVONNE (YASMIN), nee Koch, wife of late Colonel A. M. M. Fareed, mother of Rev. Richard and Dawn Brohier, grandmother of Andre and Amanda, great grandmother of Asher, Sierra and Aaliyah. Daughter of late Walter and Ruby Koch, sister of late Mervyn, late Zena Koch (Syd), Mavis & late Elmo White (Syd), late Louis & Fortune (UK), sister-in-law of late Inudeen, late Kahideen & Lyna, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 31.7.2019)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers