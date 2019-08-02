







Designer label fashion is on show during Moocooboola

A UNIQUE fashion show will be held at the Moocooboola Festival on Sunday August 4 at Boronia Park Oval Hunters Hill.

The fashion show features pre-loved and donated designer labels from eras when fashion was art, ratherthan cheap and disposable.



It is being promoted by the Chief Executive Officer for iShareCloset, Karthika Theagarajah who said it compliments this year’s Moocooboola theme of sustainability.



“We are excited to be presenting this fashion show at the festival to showcase how pre-loved garments are still stylish and fashionable and encourage the young audience to think of renting designer as an alternative to fast fashion consumption,”

she said.



“We will have a collection of preloved designer garments for resale and rental and the brands include Zimmerman, Sass & Bide, Alice McCall, Camilla and Marc, Armani.”



The iShareCloset initiative aims to showcase items that have been languishing in closets and may be perfect for a new owner to wear to a special event.



“iShareCloset was started to make a difference in the impact fashion has on the environment and iShareCloset is also an online market place for pre-loved designer clothes and accessories for rent or resale.”

Fashionable and eco-friendly Hunters Hill is seen as a perfect venue “On average, a woman wears her clothes only about seven times and most clothing ends in landfill.

“In fact fashion contributes 36 tonnes of waste every hour to landfill in Australia alone.

“iShareCloset is filling a need by creating a marketplace to connect people to share their clothes and accessories and extend the utility of these items, doubling maybe tripling its use

“We would also like to encourage the community to bring in their preloved designer clothes (in good condition) for re-sale or renting through iShareCloset.

“They can drop off their items at 80A Park Road, Hunters Hill by Thursday, 1August or

bring them on the day.

“We will have volunteers on hand to assist with registration, photography and listing of these garments and will have these items for re-sale at the stall and on the website.

“This will enable visitors at the fair to walk away with a bargain or two.”

The email address

is admin@isharecloset.com.au or call

0424248703.



“So please have a browse through your closet for those gorgeous pieces such as clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories that you have not worn or are not likely to wear.



“Bring only designer labels in excellent condition and recently cleaned.”



The iShareCloset can be located at www.isharecloset.com.au



“We love supporting a good cause and will make 10% of all sale proceeds on the day be donated to “ Dress for Success” which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help

women thrive in work and in life.



“ It costs Dress for Success Sydney $350 a year to take a woman from welfare to the workplace and we would like to set a target of empowering at least three women from this event.”

Moocooboola has a green theme

THIS year’s MOOCOOBOOLA FESTIVAL at Boronia Park Oval, Hunters Hill will have an environmental theme.

The Moocooboola Festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of guests and will be held on the first Sunday in August at Boronia Park Ovals from 9.30am until 4pm. URM Waste Management is a major sponsor of this festival which will feature a market bazaar with more than 120 stalls, a double stage for local and guest performers, music, dance, circus acts and entertainment alongside all day rides and free kids entertainment.

“There really will be something for everyone,” Event Organisers said.

“Sustainability is very important to us to us this year as we move towards reducing waste and eventually a plastic free event as we work towards a common goal.

“In 2018 we worked on several initiatives and successfully reduced the waste created at the event by 20 per cent and this year we certainly want to build on this.”

To help promote the eco-theme of Moocooboola, the King and Queen of Green will be meeting people at the event and encouraging theme to support ecological friendly and

sustainable practices.

“The King and Queen are a joy for both children and adults alike.

“Loud and bubbly their majesties the King and Queen will encourage us to do the right thing for our unique and special local environment.”

See next week’s edition of The Weekly Times for more about this special festival.