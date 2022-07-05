by In

Obituary: DE KRESTER, Adrian ‘Keith’

19/09/1954 – 27/06/2022

Loving husband of Myra, loving father and father-in-law of Mardi and Sam,

Mitchell, Stuart and Kate, loved Poppy of Adrian, humorous Step-Granddad of

Donna, Ava, Mia, Monique and Ethan, special brother-in-law of Beulah; passed

away peacefully.

Son of Bertie and Pearl (both dec.) and brother of Ronald van Buren, Ivan van

Buren (dec.) and Jackie Lourensz.

You fought so courageously, no matter the challenge. Forever in our hearts.

Rest In Peace.

Glen Waverley

Date listed: 4/7/2022

Publication: Herald Sun

Originally published on: My Tributes

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Adrian ‘Keith’ de Kretser will be held in St. Stephen’s and St. Mary’s Anglican Parish, High Street Road, Mount Waverley (enter via Norman Court) on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30am.

To view a live stream of Keith’s service please visit our Upcoming Services page at selwynallenfunerals.com.au

A donation to Kidney Health Australia tinyurl.com/deKretserAK or Eighty Club Melbourne tinyurl.com/EightyClub (envelopes at church) in Keith’s memory would be greatly appreciated.

Glen Waverley 3150