Obituary: GHOUSE – SHEVON DYLAN
beloved son of Keeth Linden Ghouse & Ann Olivia De Kretser, brother of Nathan, grandson of late Abdul Azeez Mohammed Ghouse and late Maria Barbera Schubert (Jenny) and of Desmond and Dalrene De Kretser, loving nephew of Petrin and Dylan, cousin brother of Mikayla Perera & Zayan Ghouse. Remains lie at No. 711/22, Sapugaskanda Road, Gonawala, Kelaniya from 2.00 p.m. onwards on the 7th of April 2022. Cortege leaves premises at 3.30 p.m. on Friday, the 8th of April 2022 for burial at Kanatte Cemetery Borella.025324