“COMPUTER-MAGIC” – by Des Kelly

A big “thank you” to Charles Jennings and Keith Bennett for this sojourn into Computer Magic complete with all the very interesting pictures that are included. It wasn’t too long ago when Computers were huge monoliths stuck mainly in the basements of towering buildings of most Cities in the World, yet today, nearly everyone, including children, are carrying them around and can operate them by hand, not to mention the fact that most of our kids nowadays are able to TEACH COMPUTER MAGIC to the grown-ups of this day & age.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Celebrating my first computer and other things of our youth