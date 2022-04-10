Tale of a trailblazer in Matale hockey and an Anglo Indian-BY DENNIS DE ROSAYRO

Though not the fastest as a Right Extreme, A Nadarajah had methods of beating the defence with his deceptive bodywork and uncanny ability of creating short corners.

Profile

A NADARAJAH (born 1930)

Position: Right Extreme

Clubs: Tamil Union C&AC, Mercantile HA

Honours:

1953 Ceylon HA tour of Madras and Bangalore

1955 vs Pakistan

1955 vs Delhi Wanderers

1955 vs Madras HA

1955 vs Mysore HA

1957 Ceylon HF tour of Madras

1960 vs New Zealand

BRIAN J. ASSEY

An Anglo Indian, Brian Assey had his entire education at St. Mary’s European High School and Loyola College, Madras, and graduated at the Madras University, where he represented all these institutions in hockey.

Naturally he had the class and technique of top Indian players. A brilliant Left Inside, he was a cut above the rest, when it came to dribbling with deft stick work and body swerves.

He was undoubtedly Sri Lanka’s best coach in the seventies.

Profile

BRIAN J. ASSEY (born 1927)Position: Right and Left Inside

Clubs: Tamil Union C&AC, Colombo HA

1953 Ceylon HA tour of Madras and Bangalore

1955 vs Pakistan

1955 vs Madras HA

1957 Ceylon HF tour of Madras

1958 vs Madras HA

BRINDLEY STAVE

As Left Back, Brindley Stave was the first choice for Ceylon’s tours to South India in 1953 and 1957. His international debut was versus Pakistan in 1955.

His wristy powerful hits kept forwards at bay.

He played in the winning Burgher Recreation Club teams of 1948 to 1950, 1956 (double) and 1957.

He represented the Government Services at the 1st National Championship in 1956 and figured prominently in their famous victory in 1958 over the Mercantile H.A.

VIVIAN S. DE KRETSER (Jr)

As Right Back,Vivian de Kretser was the first choice for Ceylon’s tours of South India in 1953 and in 1957.

His International debut was versus Pakistan in 1955.

He was the coolest player on the field and had the special ability of letting the player pass him and take possession of the ball, leaving him no chance of recovery.

He played in the winning Burgher Recreation Club teams of 1948 to 1950, 1956 (Double) (Captain) and 1957.

He represented the Mercantile HA at the 1st and 2nd National Championships in 1956 and 1957, respectively, being Joint champions in the first and captained the winning team in the second.

He emigrated to Melbourne, Australia with his wife Hyacinth and family in 1957.

VIVIAN S. DE KRETSER (Jr) (born 1926)

Positon: Right Back

Clubs: Burgher RC, Mercantile HA

Honours

1953 Ceylon HA tour of Madras and Bangalore

1955 vs Pakistan

1955 vs Delhi Wanderers

1955 vs Madras HA

1957 Ceylon HF tour of Madras

HERBERT WIJEKOON

Herbert was the first player from Matale to represent Ceylon when he played as Centre Forward against Pakistan in 1955.

He was the trail blazer in Matale hockey and inspiration for others to follow.

He played in almost every match when Ceylon toured South and North India in 1957 and 1959.

He represented Matale at the 1st National Championships in 1956 and many more.

If he wore a turban he would look like Balbir Singh, the famous Indian captain who played centre forward.

Herbert, at times dazzled with brilliant stick work and scored many goals at all levels.

Profile

HERBERT WIJEKOON (born 1933)

Positon: Centre Forward

Clubs: Havelock SC, Matale and Colombo HA

Honours

1955 vs Pakistan

1957 Ceylon HF tour of Madras

1960 Ceylon HF tour of North India