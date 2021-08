Obituary notice: Frankie David

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden demise of our Life member and past Captain of HSC, Mr. Frankie David, in Australia.

May his soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.

-General Committee-

Havelock Sports Club

Frankie David , a ruggerite of high repute during the 1950 -60s and a Past President of S T C Old Thomians’ Association of Australia was the son of the late Mr.B.F. David of the Teaching Staff at STC. Mt.Lavinia.