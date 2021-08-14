Obituary – Tulsi’s eTributes and funeral details

Dear friends and family,

Today we lost our beautiful Tulsi, succumbing to her battle with Dementia. As with everything Tulsi did in her life, her last days were peaceful, dignified, humble and loving. Tulsi, was the most wonderful mother, grandmother and wife anyone could ask for. She devoted her entire life to her family, myself, Harsha, Sumal and Dilu and subsequently to her wider family including, Naomi, Manoji, Pav, Liam, Tiyahni, Miles, Eva, Elle, Heiran, Kallin, Finn and Jamie. Tulsi epitomised kindness, love, sincerity, loyalty, humility, and a genuine desire to help anyone with anything they needed.

Whilst we are all heartbroken, we are all honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to spend over 50 years with Tulsi as part of our lives. We know she will be watching over us and guiding us all to be better people and living better lives.

We will be holding a private service for the immediate family due to Covid, but also respecting Tusli’s wishes of not having any fanfare about anything she did. However, we will share a link to a pictorial tribute where all those who knew Tulsi could leave a message for our beautiful Tulsi.

Sincerely,

Hugh, Harsha, Sumal, Dilu, Naomi, Manoji, Pav, Liam, Tiyahni, Miles, Elle, Eva, Heiran, Kallin, Fin and Jamie.

Below is a link for the live webcast and tribute for our beloved Tulsi .. you will find these details on the family Facebook entries as well.

https://gardenia.etributes.com.au/etributes/tulsi-karunanayake/

The time of the Service is tomorrow, Saturday, 14th August, at 2.30pm.