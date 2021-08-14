Good News From Jayam – 15 August 2021 – Reminder: birthdays – dr walter jayasinghe – terry herft – suzie amarilla – cricket niroshan kahawatte – dr roland silva

Happy 84th Birthday Dr Walter Jayasinghe

August 17th, 2021

“Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Visionary”

ENTREPRENEUR – Here with his wife Aeshea, Dr. Walter Jayasinghe celebrates his 84th birthday on August 17th. Known to some as Dr. Jay, Walter has excelled in his endeavors in Medicine and in business. We in the United States are fortunate to have him in our midst. He has single handedly put Sri Lanka on the map. With his able and beautiful wife Aeshea, they have given Sri Lankans in the United States a way to express pride of their Motherland.

PHILANTHROPIST – At the SLMANA dance held at the fabulous Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. Dr. Lareef Idroos of Kaiser Permanente Hollywood, presented Dr. Walter Jayasinghe with the “Philanthropy Award” to a standing ovation of appreciative, fellow Sri Lankans. The Award read as follows: “Philanthropy Award bestowed upon Dr. Walter Jayasinghe with appreciation for the numerous accomplishments and charitable contributions you have made to the Sri Lankan community. You have enriched our lives through your spirit of giving and love.” – Sri Lanka Medical Association North America.

The Jayasinghe family photo after receiving the award Dr.Lakshman Makandura, Sue de Silva,Thusitha Makandura, Asoka de Silva, Chitra Ekanayake, Vivian, Baby Cyan and Adrian Jayasinhe, Aeshea and Dr.Walter Jayasinghe, Asoka Wijekuleratne, Dr. Mike and Swarna Itoh, Aloma and Denzil Ratnasoma, Kirthi Wijekuleratne. (Photos by Moran Moran)

At the Sri Lanka Foundation Awards

Millenium Biltmore Hotel – Los Angeles

VISIONARY – Founded by Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, the Sri Lanka Foundation, produces a first class Awards Ceremony at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles honoring Sri Lankans worlwide, for their outstanding achievements. Many refer to this celebration, as “the Academy Awards” for Sri Lankans. Here are Walter and Aeshea with Shyamalie Tudawe of “Hi Magazine.”

Waving to the Crowds at the Sri Lanka Day Parade with Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek

(The Sri Lanka Day Parade, organized by the Sri Lanka Foundation takes place on the route of the famous

Rose Parade in Pasadena, Ca.)

A Proud Sri Lankan American Waves

the Lion Flag of Sri Lanka at the Sri Lanka Foundation’s “Sri Lanka Day”

in Pasadena, Ca.

Walter Jay Towers in Los Angeles

Proudly Displays the Sri Lankan Flag

VISIONARY – On his 84th birthday Sri Lankans wish

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe to be healthy and well to achieve his dreams. With all his accomplishments, one would think he would “retire”. Far from it, he has documented plans for a

“Gateway to Los Angeles” (connecting sky scrapers) showcasing the culture of Sri Lanka. He also has plans to build a theme park in Los Angeles.

Sri Lanka Foundation International USA

Sri Lanka Day Expo & Parade

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe’s “Ethera Methera”

Rupavahini Interview August 8, 2021

Every Sri Lankan Should Watch This

Sri Lanka Day Expo & Parade

Worldwide Celebrations Virtual Event

Friday August 20th, Saturday August 21st

& Sunday August 22nd

Russia Granted Three Flights per Week to SriLankan Airines

The aviation regulatory body of the Federation of Russia, Federal Air Transport Agency Russia (FATAR) has granted three flights per week to SriLankan Airlines. SriLankan airlines resumed scheduled weekly flights on 30th of July 2021 to Moscow and the negotiations were held parallel to this occasion. During the discussion of Sri Lanka bilateral relations, the Sri Lanka delegation skillfully negotiated by securing three weekly flights instead of approved two between Colombo to the Russian Capital Moscow. Upul

Dharmadasa, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of

Sri Lanka, Alexander V Neradko, Director General of FATAR, Vipula Goonathilaka, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines and senior officers of FATAR attended the negotiations.

“71 to Par”, Golf Tournament

at the Braemar Country Club in Tarzana, Ca.

Standing:Asanka Garusinghe, Mervyn Peris, Dr. Ganesh Devendra, Jonathan Mather, Hasham Mukadam, Vijay Amritraj, Rama Radhakrishnan, Steven James, Mohan Chandramohan and Naresh Moonesinghe. In front : Bobby Chandran, Dr. Vathana Ariya, Nick Perera, Dr. Dewey Pillai and Dr. Suren Jain. (All Golfers had been vaccinated).

The ‘71 to Par’ Golf tournament was held at the Braemar Country Club, Tarzana, on Monday July 26th. Stable Ford points, partners total points determined winning pair. Three pairs were tied for first place; Team, Vijay Amritraj and Naresh Moonesinghe; Team, Steven James and Dr. Ganesh Devendra, Team, Dr. Dewey Pillai and Jonathan Mather.

Ambassador to Japan Sanjiv Gunasekara inspects the AstraZeneca Vaccination Shipment as it is loaded to

SriLankan Air Lines flight to Colombo

Niroshan Kahawatte Appointed to

Cricket Governing Board Position

Niroshan Kahawatte was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Public Relations & Media Committee of the Southern California Cricket Association (SCCA), member of the United States Cricket Association (USACA), which has received a billion dollar grant to develop the cricket facilities in view of it being nurtured to be a full member of International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the next Cricket World Cup. Niroshan is responsible for carrying that mission forward in Southern California, where fifty-two teams compete regionally with nearly sixty Sri Lankan players. Niroshan, an avid cricketer, captained the Hollywood Cricket team. Niroshan, with his experience as a former prime time newscaster at Rupavahini News Service in Sri Lanka, the BBC Sri Lanka program in London, and being involved in the community events with a master’s degree in media, is well experienced to assume duties as the Chairman of the SCCA Public Relations & Media Committee. A successful young Sri Lankan entrepreneur with a line of tea (Itrix Tea), he is the first Sri Lankan to establish a production studio in downtown Los Angeles as the home of his company, Niro Productions & entertainment

Shipment Bound For Colombo Loaded

at Los Angeles Warehouse

In partnership with Simply Gift and Los Angeles Buddhist Union and few Sri Lankans in Los Angeles donated over 200,000 USD worth of PPE items to be used by Public Health Inspectors Union. This was being loaded to several containers and one designated to PHI. Union. The shipments are channeled thru Department of Health to support the Sri Lanka’s efforts to combat and control COVID-19… In the picture. Priyala Kurera, Consul General Lalth Chadradasa, Ven Bhante Chao Chu, Ananda and Niranjan Karunanayake with staff at Warehouse.

Jayam’s Choice

Dedicated to Dr. Walter Jayasinghe – who does it “His Way”

“My Way” by Elvis Presley

Lifetime Contribution to Architecture Awards

Dr. Roland Silva