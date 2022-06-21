by In

Obituary: Sandy Densley Hilary Rodè – Funeral details

We regret to inform you of the passing of Sandy Rodè, dearly beloved husband of Sandra Rodè and father of Sherwin, Sonia and Spencer.

The funeral details are as follows:

The ceremony to celebrate the life of Sandy Densley Hilary Rodè will be held:

At: Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Narre Warren, 496 Princes Hwy, Narre Warren Vic 3805

Date: Thursday 23rd June 2022

Time: Rosary and viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:15 a.m.

Wake: A wake will be held in the church hall following Mass.

No Flowers: In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation to the heart foundation: https://www.heartfoundation.org.au/contribute/donation-form

*Funeral service will be live streamed – link TBA*

Sandy will be privately cremated with immediate family.