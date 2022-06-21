MAJOR BUDGET BOOST FOR MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES

The 2022-23 NSW Budget will see $28 million invested into the State’s rich multicultural communities over the next two years.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said a major funding boost of $14 million a year for two years had been secured through the NSW Budget to support whole-of-government language services, boost community cultural events and festivals, and increase engagement with multicultural and multi-faith communities.

“This major funding boost will bring Multicultural NSW’s total recurrent expenses budget to $69 million in 2022-23, which will mean it can do more to support our State’s diverse communities,” Mr Coure said.

“That includes $8 million a year over the next two years into improving our language services, which will also see expansion of our Interpreter Scholarship Program.

“This will not only help us secure our interpreting and translation needs for the future, but it will also provide new career pathways, especially for young people who may be able to speak another language, helping to build a brighter future for our State.”

As part of the $28 million package, $5 million a year for two years will go towards cultural events and festivals, while $1 million a year for two years will go towards improving community engagement with multi-faith and multicultural communities.

“Thanks to our diversity, our State is home to some of the biggest and brightest cultural events in the world, which are also great tourist attractions,” Mr Coure said.

“These events are fantastic for showcasing the rich mosaic of cultures we have, and they also play a meaningful role in breaking down barriers between people and fostering mutual respect and understanding.”

The $28 million package will complement the ongoing work of Multicultural NSW, including the Community Partnership Action program, which is being funded by more than $3 million each year until 2024, and various programs to support new and emerging communities with more than $2 million until 2024.

MEDIA: Scott Hodder | Minister Coure | 0455 094 282