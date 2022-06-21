ONGOING SUPPORT FOR SENIORS IN NSW BUDGET

The 2022-23 NSW Budget showcases the NSW Government’s commitment to supporting older residents with the continuation of important programs and cost-saving initiatives.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said $8 million in the Budget had been secured so events, support programs, and cost-of-living measures could continue.

“We believe older people deserve to enjoy the state they have built, and that is why we are ensuring we continue hosting fantastic events such as the NSW Seniors Festival, which includes the Premier’s Gala Concerts, Seniors Comedy Show and Expo,” Mr Coure said.

“We are also making sure funding is allocated to continue the Tech Savvy Seniors program so it can help seniors be active members of their community in our increasingly digital world.”

Mr Coure added that the NSW Government was committed to continuing a raft of rebates and initiatives to help seniors with the cost of living.

“We have the Seniors Card and Seniors Savers Card, which give older people living in New South Wales access to discounts at more than 6,500 businesses, travel, entertainment and professional services,” Mr Coure said.

“In addition to this, the NSW Government provides access to more than 60 rebates for pensioners and more than 30 rebates for self-funded retirees.

“These cover energy and utilities, health, transport, and recreation and travel rebates, all of which can help seniors save hundreds of dollars a year and alleviate the stress of needing to constantly watch their bank balance day-to-day.”

As part of the $8 million allocation, $500,000 will go to continuing to support the NSW Seniors Card program, $1 million to the annual NSW Seniors Festival, and $1 million for the four NSW ageing advocacy organisations.

For more information about programs and cost of saving initiatives available to seniors, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/living-in-nsw/government-services/seniors

