Ryan becomes Thomians’ highest scorer

Source:Island

S. Thomas’ College skipper Ryan Fernando became the highest scorer in the history of his school as he scored an unbeaten 252 against Isipatana in the Under 19 traditional match ended in a draw at Mount Lavinia on Saturday.Fernando’s unbeaten knock which came in 334 balls included 25 fours and two sixes. His knock helped the school post 420 for eight wickets declared.

He surpassed Bertie Wijesinghe’s record which had stood unchallenged since 1939. According to school officials Wijesinghe scored 235 runs against St. Benedict’s in 1939. That was also the ground record for S. Thomas’. According to Thomian coach Dinesh Kumarasinghe only three First XI cricketers have scored double centuries for Thomians in their 143 year old history. They are Wijesinghe, Ravindu de Silva (against Nalanda in 2019) and Ryan.

Ryan who commenced his First Xi cricket in 2019 where they had huge success including Big Match victory against title triumphs is among many Thomian cricketers to have played for the National Youth team.

S. Thomas’

420 for 8 declared in 127.1 overs (Ryan Fernando 252n.o., Senesh Hettiarachchi 30, Enoshan Devchandra 57; Sahan Viraj 4/76)

Isipathana

145 for 5 in 38 overs (Yesith Kalupahana 37, Themiya Gunarathne 53n.o.; Nathan Caldera 2/37, Senadhi Bulankulame 2/26)