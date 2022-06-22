Australia to provide assistance within IMF framework

Source:dailynews.lk

Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neill has said that the Australian Government will assist Sri Lanka in overcoming the present economic crisis in compliance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) framework.

Minister O’Neill, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, made these remarks when she called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at President’s House in Colombo, yesterday.

The ‘Zero Chance’ campaign for illegal migration and human trafficking was the policy of the previous Conservative Government of Australia. Minister O’Neill stated the same is the policy of the new Labour Government too.

President Rajapaksa explaining the steps that he had taken when he was the Defence Secretary to prevent illegal migration said that the Navy is taking such actions as are necessary to prevent illegal migration. President Rajapaksa appreciated the support of the Australian Government in providing naval, technical and material assistance and noted that the two countries were working closely together.

Australia is on high alert for security in the Indian Ocean. President Rajapaksa stated that the Sri Lankan Government would extend its fullest support to maintain the Indian Ocean as a Security Zone. It was also revealed that around 50 Navy personnel are currently in Australia for special training. The President commended such training opportunities and their cooperation with the Sri Lankan Security Forces.