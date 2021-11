by In

Obituary: The Funeral Service for Dr Clarence Foenander-LARRY

The Funeral Service for Dr Clarence Foenander will be held at Tobin Brothers Tree of Life Chapel 1382 High Street, Malvern on TUESDAY November 30th 2021 Commencing at 2pm

The Service will also be Webcast live, please visit Tobin Brothers Website.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated.

A Private Cremation

Date listed: 22/11/2021

Publication: Herald Sun