Obituary: WARNAKULASURIYA, Dionysius (Dan)

22/09/1938 – 07/05/2022

Passed peacefully on 7th May, aged 83 years.

Loving husband of Savi (Jean), father of Dayan and Samantha, Grandfather of Aidan, Alex and Ronan.

Dionysius (Dan) was a Past Pupil of ST Peters also a member of THE ST PETERS OBSC. Also he was a Piano Tuner –WHO Went the Name by DAN WARNER

The Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of Dionysius (Dan) Warnakulasuriya will be held at Allison Monkhouse Chapel, 390 Burwood Hwy, Wantirna Sth on Wednesday 11th May 2022 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Footprints Childrens Home http://isaiah613intl.org

The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

Visit the Tribute Centre at https://www.monkhouse.com.au

Private Cremation.

Rowville 3178

Rest In Peace.