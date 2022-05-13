“PARADISE REGAINED” – by Des Kelly

Enough is enough. Everybody realized, not too long ago, that Sri Lanka was indeed a Paradise well suited to her people in general. Then SOMETHING happened !, and it wouldn’t take Albert Einstein to figure out what it was.

The situation began to deteriorate from various angles, coming down to what could be called “Paradise Lost”.

Now, one of their BEST Entertainers, my good friend Rukshan Perera sincerely wants to bring back this Paradise

and because I was also born in “My Lovely Island Home”,

I would love to join Rukshan BRING BACK PARADISE, just to see “PARADISE REGAINED”. Here’s hoping we can do this together, Ruki, Both of us still love out Motherland, and this will never change.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.