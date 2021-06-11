One of Sydney’s best kept foodie secrets, Sri Lankan Street food!

Do you like to try exotic, spicy cuisines?

Spices are at the core of the Sri Lankan cuisine, where flavours are complex, and dishes are varied; there is something on the menu to suit everyone’s tastebuds.

Dish was founded by award-winning chef Manjula Fernando’s whose love affair with food started at 19. He has worked in some impressive hotels in Sri Lanka throughout the years and later became a private on-board chef to Kerry Packer. With such an impressive resume, it was only a matter of time before he would branch out on his own to bring the food of his country to the rest of Australia.

The menu at Dish is as authentic as Sri Lankan food can get. Focusing on fresh produce and unique cooking techniques Made to order food is the heart of the menu, which allows for beautifully executed, traditional street food classics such as Dosa, Kottoo Roti and Biryani.

Dish offers both dine-in and takeaway options, open most nights and for lunch sittings on the weekends.

Spice up your food journey and escape the typical by trying delicious Sri Lankan street food!

Inspired to continue Dish’s success in Sydney, Manjula recognised the opportunity to take his unique Sri Lankan street food to the heart of the CBD. Kottoo, the latest addition to the Dish family, is named after the famous Sri Lankan Dish ‘Kottu’. Located on Hunter Street, Kottoo’s vibe is bustling and lively, and food is made fresh with authentic complexity. Traditional street food dishes are served either made to order using the freshest ingredients, making it a lunchtime win for people who want to eat delicious food on their break.

A similar menu to Dish is on offer, with a strong focus on the street food classics.

Space is limited at Kottoo, so make sure you

Dine and Discover vouchers are accepted in both restaurants, so put them to good use and try a new cuisine today!*

