Online system to issue Birth, death, and marriage certificate copies

Source:Dailynews

The Registrar General’s Department has introduced an online system to issue copies of Birth, Marriage and death certificates.

To reduce the difficulties in requesting the copies of Birth, Marriage and death certificates in the existing COVID pandemic situation an online request system has been introduced by the Department for the usage of public, the department said.

The initiative started today at the Weeraketiya Divisional Secretariat under the patronage of Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa and Namal Rajapaksa.

Under this the public can easily access this service even using personal mobile phones, the department said.

Details can be obtained by accessing the department website rgd.gov.lk.