PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 1959 TO 31 MARCH 1960

By Dennis de Rosayro

President – Dr. W.R. Chamnugam

Hony. Secretary – Mr. Chandra T.A. Schaffter

Hony Treasurer – Mr. S.M.S. Sabreen

Selection Committee – Dr. W.R. Chamnugam (Chairman), Walter Jayasuriya, M.S. Jainudeen, Leslie W. Sellayah and Fulham S.V. Wright

Andriesz Shield (1959 – League

Champions – Havelock Sports Club

Pioneer Cup (1959 – K/O)

Champions – Tamil Union C & A.C.

Mercantile H.A. Colombo H.A.

President Mr. M.G. Thornton Mr. Walter M. Sellayah

Hony. Secretary Mr. A. Nadarajah Mr. Barney Bowen

Hony. Treasurer Mr. D.P. Ferdinands Mr. H.V. Perera

4th NATIONAL HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS OF CEYLON 1959

The championships were jointly organised by the Colombo and Mercantile Associations and held at the Police Park, Colombo.

Mercantile captained by International, Ivan de Kretser along with International, Chandra Schaffer and National Caps Dennis de Rosayro and derrick Harvie, were a formidable outfit.

Matale was led by National Cap P.A. Hettiaratchi and along with National Caps, S Suppiah and M.H. Fuard and a host of promising youngsters, had proved worthy finalists.

Mercantile were at their very best and dominated most of the game winning by 5 goals to nil.

Teams

Mercantile H.A. Matale H.A.

J.R. Ratnasingham Goal T. Costa

Gerard Davies R/B S. Suppiah

Tony S. Adahan L/B K. Nissanka

Anton D’Costa R/H L. Samarakoon

Dennis de Rosayro C/H M.H. Fuard

Derrick Harvie L/H P.A. Hettiaratchie (Cap.)

Chandra Schaffter R/E M.D. Rupasena

Ivan de Kretser (Cap.) R/I A. Ranaveera

Rienzie Perera C/F S. Rajanathan

Douglas Wijekoon L/I G.H. Rupasinghe

A..Nadarajah L/E S. Kottenkaduwa

Reserves

Sampanthan D. de Silva

Sylvester Crusz S.P. Ekanayake

J.D. Yatawara L. Seneviratne

Rajaratnam G.B.N. de Silva

Dennis de Rosayro

September 2021