PERIOD – 1st APRIL 1960 TO 31 MARCH 1961

By Dennis de Rosayro.

President – Dr. W.R. Chamnugam

Hony. Secretary – Mr. Chandra T.A. Schaffter

Hony Treasurer – Mr. A. Nadarajah

Selection Committee – Col. B. Russell Heyn (Chairman), A. Mylgavanam, Leslie W. Sellayah, Chandra T.A. Schaffter and Fulham S.V. Wright

Andriesz Shield (1960 – League

Champions – Havelock Sports Club

Pioneer Cup (1960 – K/O)

Champions – Tamil Union C & A.C.

Dr. W.R. Chanmugam was one of the very best personalities elected to serve Hockey in then Ceylon, and I dare say up to today, in Sri Lanka.

The good doctor was a stalwart of the Tamil Union C & A.C. A renowned administrator and a passionate lower of Hockey. All others were Internationals of repute with Russell Heyn, Leslie Sellayah, A. Mylgavanam, and Fulham Wright, captaining Ceylon. Furthermore, Chandra Schaffter also represented Ceylon at Cricket and managed both Hockey and Cricket Teams on tours abroad. A rare Double-Double International. Hockey indeed was in very capable hands.

Eventually it became a great year for Ceylon Hockey.

The Indian H.F. officials had heard and also witnessed the performance of the Ceylon team on their tour to Delhi and Punjab in 1959, including those of Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh.

It was a matter of pride and honour to our country for the reigning Olympic champions to play a series of 3 tests on their way to the 1960 Rome Olympics. Any Olympic team is very special taking into consideration the preparation that goes to select the final contingent over a period of 4 years.

Ceylon was expected to participate in the Olympics but lack of the required finances was a damper. It was a huge blow to the players who were in training. Even during the later part of the historic Ceylon tour of Delhi and Punjab in 1959, the Indian H.F. officials were optimistic that we could do well.

When the Indian Olympic team was announced, 10 out of the 11 players were selected to play in the3 tests, for Ceylon had played against 13 players during the 1959 tour and many times more than once.

Indian hock team 1960 in Rome Olympics

Traditionally, every Indian Olympic team plays the Madras State Hockey Team before leaving their shores and most often than not have been beaten.

May be the South Indians feel more players from this Region should have been selected, hence they play out of their skin to prove this point. However, this time they lost 0/2.

Forty two year old Claudius was the first Anglo Indian to Captain an Olympic team. He has the rare honour of playing in four Olympics from 1948.

Olympic Games were not held in 1940 and 1944.

For Uoam Singh and R.S. Bhola it was their 3rd and 2nd Olympics. \

The rankings after the 1956 Olympics were: 1. India, 2. Pakistan, 3. Germany, 4. Great Britain, 5. Australia. 6. New Zealand, 7. Belgium, 8. Singapore, 9. Malaysia, 10. Kenya, 11. United States, 12. Afghanistan.\

PRESS

A.Mylvaganam (Govt. Services and Tamil Union C & A.C.) was elected as Captain of the Ceylon Team.

Nine members of the team selected are representing Ceylon in an International match for the first time.

Besides Mylvaganam who played for Ceylon against the 1948 Indian Olympic Team led by Krishan Lal, who incidentally is the coach to the present Indian team, the other International is Goal keeper Freddie White who made his debut in 1955 against Pakistan.

1st Test – Team

White (Goal). Backs – A. Mylvaganam and Tony Adahan. Halves – Dennis de Rosayro, D.D. Abeyesekera and P.A. Hettiaratchie. Forwards – L.P. Rayen, Rienzie Perera, R.S. Somasekeran, Douglas Wijekoon and G.H. Jayatissa.

Stand-byes – V. Jeyaratnam, Derrick Harvie and V. Gunaratnam

Of the eleven selected, all except Somasekeran, have represented the C.H.F. teams in Ceylon and in India. Somasekeran, however, toured India with the Matale Schools, a couple of years ago.

There is very little comment to make in the team selected. Most of them have earned their Caps on merit. Skipper Mylvaganam, however, plays for the first time as Right Back and Somasekeran for the first time as Centre Forward.

The team has potential and is a mixture of experience and youth and is expected to give a good account.

The Umpires selected were Messrs Walter Jayasuriya and P. Willie Moses.

WHITE HALTS INDIA – 2/0 VICTORY – 22ND JULY 1960

MATCH REPORT BY ROY ABAYASEKERA

The Indian Olympic Team playing a more constructive game gained a convincing yet unspectacular 2-Nil victory over Ceylon in their first unofficial hockey ‘Test’ match played at the Police Park, Bambalapitiya, yesterday evening.

Ceylon who held the Indians 1 Nil at half time, did not yield easily, though beaten they saved face yesterday due to a brilliant performance by Freddie White between the posts, particularly during the 2nd half, when as many as 7 penalty corners were awarded to the Indians.

Though the visitors speed, stick work, combined movements and positional play were superior to the local team, still the Indians could not be too satisfied with the overall performance yesterday.

Barring Skipper Claudius and Udham Singh, whose deceptive body swerves and fake passes showed an obvious touch of class, the rest of the Indians, though good lacked that artistry, that has adorned their hockey in the past.

The Ceylon Forwards displayed only a few good movements in the game. They lacked thrust when they did get the ball while their positional play was faulty.

The Halves and deep defence especially White at goal were, therefore, taxed to the maximum.

Under the circumstances, they did well to check the Indians in the second half.

India’s intermediate line with Claudius at Right Half, gave their forwards splendid support, while Left Back, Sharma was sound in defence, whenever Sri Lanka attacked from the Right.

Skipper Mylvaganam and Adahan, Ceylon’s deep defenders also showed up well, while Rosayro and Abeyesekera in the Half line impressed with their tireless effort.

Play started on a sensational note, hardly had the Chief Guest, the Hon. Sir John Kotalawala, who was introduced to the two teams, left the field, when the Indians were awarded a penalty corner.\

LOST IT

This resulted in a penalty bully in the very first minute of play. Udham Singh took the bully with Ceylon’s offender Hettiaratchi hit the ball outside. During the next fifteen minutes the Indian Forwards made futile attempts to combine effectively and Ceylon, therefore, had an even share of the exchanges.

In the 15th minute, off the only good movement in which the Ceylon Forward line was involved, the home team was awarded a penalty bully.

It was a move which originated from Left Inside, Douglas Wijekoon whose pass to the Right was ultimately pushed back to him. Wijekoon scooped into the goal was well stopped by India’s Goal Keeper, Deshmuthu. This was the only time Deshmuthu was tested.

In the resultant melee, Left Back Sharma was penalised for an infringement, but the Penalty Bully awarded to Ceylon was not made use of, Hetttaratchi being beaten by the bully by Sharma.

DISALLOWED

From the 20th minute onwards India really went into the attack. Two goals on successive minutes by Udham Singh and Centre Forward Haripal were disallowed as these players were off-side. In the very next minute Udham Singh put India 1 up, when he cut across to pick up a pass from the Right and cleverly angled his shot to a corner of the goal giving White, who had come up half way, hardly any chance to save it.

More raids followed on the Ceylon goal but a few minutes before half time, Ceylon was able to make a breakaway and carry play into the Indian territory.

Two penalty corners were awarded to them in quick succession but Mylvaganam was unable to convert either of them and at half time, India led by 1/0.

In the second half the Indian Forward line really clicked. They made persistent attacks on the Ceylon Goal, and in the first 10 minutes were awarded 3 penalty corners.

White, however, proved their stumbling block. His saves at goal were remarkable and Bhola’s shots at goal off these penalty corners were all saved.

In the 10th minute of this half, White again brought off a splendid save when Right Inside, Peter slammed in a shot which looked a certain goal.

WELL SAVED

Another penalty corner followed and in the melee which came after White’s save, Udham Singh flicked the ball into the goal.

Mylvaganam, however, standing in front of the goal cleverly stopped the ball and cleared it away.

Three more penalty corners were taken against Ceylon in the 15th, 18th and 25th minutes of this half.

White again brought up two splendid saves but the last penalty corner – a terrific drive by Bhola – beat him completely, and India was thus able to make it 2/0 in their favour.

Ceylon was only able to make a few sporadic raids into the Indian sector during this half but these attacks never got past the Indian defences.

Messrs Walter Jayasuriya and P.W. Moses umpired.

INDIA – Deshmuthu, Shantha Ram, J.L. Sharma, L.W. Claudius (Captain), Charmanjit Singh, Mohinder Lal, B. Patel, J. Peter, Haripal Udham Singh and R.S. Bhola.

25th July 1960 – 2nd Test – Police Park, Colombo – India beat Ceylon – 5/1

RESULTS OF 1960 OLYMPIC GAMES IN ROME

India beat Denmark 10/0

Beat Holland 4/0

Beat New Zealand 3/0

Beat Australia 1/0

Final lost to Pakistan 0/1

It is also a memorable coincidence that even older Leslie Claudius at the age of 42, retired after the Rome Olympics in 1960.

A.MYLVAGANAM

To end his illustrious Hockey career as Captain of Ceylon and that against the Indian Olympic champions and World Champions, was a fitting farewell to Ceylon’s best player during his long career, making his International debut also against India in 1947.

He also captained Ceylon’s South Indian tour of 1953 and North Indian tour of 1959.

Born in 1922, he was an ageless wonder, playing in the vital Centre-Half position in the 5-3-2-1 formation except his last two matches.

It was a experience and privilege to have played alongside him as Right Half and against him for the Burgher Recreation Club versus the Tamil Union C & A.C. in the Fifties for Sixties.

5th NATIONAL HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS OF CEYLON –

SEPTEMBER 1960

The Championships was organised and conducted by the Ceylon Hockey Federation and held in September at the Navy Grounds, Galle Face.

In the semi-finals reigning Champions Mercantile H.A. beat Combined Schools by 5 goals to 1, and Colombo H.A. beat Matale by 3 goals to 1.

Colombo H.A. Mercantile H.A.

Tharmarajah Goal K.S. Ananthan

Gerald Davies R/B V. Jeyaratnam

Brian Assey Capt.) L/B Tony S. Adahan (Capt.)

Don Bosco R/H Pius Nanayakkara Gunaratnam C/H Dennis de Rosayro

Sylvester Crusz L/H Derrick Harvie

L.P. Rayen R/E A. Nadarajan

P.S. Kumara R/E Ivan de Kretser\

Herbert Wijekoon C/F R.S. Somasekeran

Jayasuriya L/I Douglas Wijekoon Balaratnarajah L/E V. Rajaratnam

TACITICAL MOVE GIVES COLOMBO HOCKEY ASSOCIATION TITLE

By ROY ABAYASEKERA

In a spirited display of hockey, Colombo came fighting through to annex the National Trophy for the first time in five years, when they toppled the more-fancied Mercantile team by two goals to nil in the final of the Fifth National Hockey Championship which was concluded yesterday on the Navy Grounds at Galle Face.

After a goalless first half in which Mercantile had more of the exchanges, Colombo netted their first goal in the fifteenth minute of the second half when Rayen pushed the ball in past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Six minutes later, the same player scored again for Colombo. This time he made use of a good back pass from Kumar, and slammed the ball in to a corner of the goal.

GOOD MOVE

It was in effect a tactical move that brought Colombo both their goals. Rayen who was playing Right Extreme changed positions with Right Inside Jayasuriya, ten minutes after the second half had begun.

This move took Rayen away from Left Half Harvie who never let him go through on the right wing. It further gave Rayen the opportunity of scoring himself, and this he did by making use of both the chances that came his way.

Yesterday’s game fell short of the high standard expected of a Nationals Final.

It was obvious from the start that Colombo was concentrating on defence and were even slowing the game down occasionally in order to offset the fast-moving Mercantile quintette.

The ground conditions too were entirely suited for a fast game of hockey, so that the Mercantile forwards were effectively repulsed each time they made an attack on the Colombo goal.

During the last fifteen minutes of the game Mercantile were constantly on the attack and to Colombo’s deep defenders (Assey and Davies) and goalkeeper Tharmarajah goes the credit for having thwarted Mercantile’s persistent bid to score.

Colombo’s intermediate trio of Bosco, Gunaratnam and Crusz were also heavily taxed, but they stood up gamely to the end and nipped many a Mercantile move in the bud.

So persistently did Mercantile attack, that they were awarded thirteen penalty corners (eight in the first half) as against one awarded to Colombo. It reflects badly on the Mercantile side that they were not able to make use of even one of these corners. In fact, they never came close to converting a single penalty corner.

Play started on an even note but the Mercantile forward line soon got going and made many a raid on the Colombo goal.

Midway in the first half right inside Ivan de Kretser combining well with right extreme Nadarajah had two shots at the Colombo goal, but both these went outside. In an occasional break away Colombo’s forwards took the ball into Mercantile territory, but backs Adahan and Jayaratnam were always there to prevent any serious threat to the Mercantile goal.

Mercantile decidedly had the better of the fist half, but the Colombo defences held, and the teams crossed over without a goal being scored.

ON OFFENSIVE

Mercantile went straight into the attack as soon as the interval was over. But Colombo’s deep defenders ably supported by their intermediate trio, and backed up by efficient goalkeeping, proved too good for the relentless attacks launched by the Mercantile forwards who were themselves well supported by their intermediate trio of Harvie, Nanayakkara and Rosayro.

In the fifteenth minute of this half, Colombo’s centre forward H Wijekoon picked up a pass in midfield and worked the ball into Mercantile territory.

A free hit was then awarded to Colombo just outside the circle, and Rayen who picked this up worked his way in to the circle and pushed the ball past the goalkeeper who was out of his charge.

Stung by this goal, Mercantile came fiercely back into the attack but another Colombo break away six minutes later resulted in yet another goal.

This time left inside Kumara worked the ball on his own down the left flank and made a good reverse pass across. This was picked up by Rayen at the top of the circle and he made no mistake as he slammed in a shot in a corner of the goal.

GRAND SAVE

Undeterred, Mercantile put o n the pressure in a desperate bid to score. Seven minutes from time right half Rosayro took the ball on his own to the left, and scooped it high past the defenders stick into the goal. Goalkeeper Tharmaraja however, let the ball hit his forehead, and saved what looked to be a certain goal.

Further attempts by Mercantile to score proved of no avail and when the final whistle was blown Colombo having made another breakaway into Mercantile territory had just been awarded a penalty corner.

Tharmarajah, Davies, Assey, Gunaratnam (in the pivotal position) and Rayen played played extremely well for the winners, while Nadarajah, Harvie, Rosayro and Adahan were the pick of the Mercantile players.

Messrs P.W. Moses and W. Jayasuriya controlled the game well.

Before the commencement of the match, Mr. C.G. Gray the chief guest was introduced to the two teams. Mrs. Gray distributed the trophies to the winners (Colombo) and runners-up (Mercantile).

DONAVAN ANDREE HOCKEY TOURNEY BEINGS TODAY

The Donavan Andree Memorial Hockey Tournament was conducted soon after the completion of the 5th Nationals held at the Navy Grounds, Galle Face

The Donavan Andree Memorial Hockey Tournament conducted by the Ceylon Hockey Federation commences today on the Navy grounds, Galle Face with the match between the Integral Coach Factory (Madras) and the Government Services.

This international hockey tournament named after one of the greatest patrons of all sports in the island has attracted twelve teams including five from India and one from Malaysia, the rest being local teams.

Several international and State players will be seen in action and the public of Ceylon are in for a feast of hockey during the next five days.

STAR PLAYERS

The Integral Coach Factory team from Madras who are unbeaten so far, have won two All-India tournaments and four State tournaments, and include in their ranks Jabbar, who had played here before and who just missed a place in the Indian Olympic side and several other All-India railway and State players.

Jimmy Carr, the skipper of the Madras State team, leads the Southern Railways team which includes six Madras State players. Susainathan who has represented while in the T.I. Cycles team in India on two foreign tours and who has played in Ceylon before. Mohamed Ghouse who played here last year is also in the team.

The Madras Blues includes several promising youngsters while the Malayan team consists of a few players who represented their country against the New Zealand Olympic team.

The local teams participating are the national champions, the Colombo H.A., the Government Services, Matale, Combined Services, Mercantile and All-Ceylon Schools.

In order to encourage local fans to witness the matches, the rates have been kept very low and the organisers are hoping for good support from the public for this tournament.

The Governor General will declare the tournament open at 4 p.m. today and will then take the salute at the march past of the participating teams.

DONAVAN ANDREEE HOCKEY TOURNEY

MERCANTILE ENTER FINAL

Meet Southern Railway today

Mercantile played extremely well to beat the strong and fancied Integral Coach Factory by two goals to one in their semi-final cup tie in the Donavan Andree Memorial Hockey Tournament, played yesterday at the Royal Ceylon Navy Grounds. At half time both teams had not scored.

In the other semi-final played earlier, Southern Railway, leading 2-nil at half time, gained a comfortably 4-nil victory over T.I. Cycles.

Mercantile will thus meet Southern Railways in the final today, bully off at 4.30 p.m. on the Navy grounds.

It was the grand spoiling work by the Mercantile Halves, Ivan de Kretser, Dennis de Rosayro and Derrick Harvie, who also led the Forwards with accurate passes that earned Mercantile this victory. The game was played at a scorching pace and the exchanges were more or less even.

Mercantile launched into a firey attack during the first ten minutes of play but Back Murugan with fine anticipation stemmed them.

Three short corners were awarded to the Mercantile team but non of them were utilised.

Dennis de Rosayro was playing well defending and attacking with equal strength. I.C.F. too rallied and made valiant efforts at scoring but Adahan and Jeyaratnam at Back, were hard to get by and then the first half ended without any score.

FIRST GOAL

In the twenty fifth minute of the second half, Rienzie Perera opened scoring for Mercantile when he pushed the ball into the goal of a short corner scramble.

I.C.F. had an easy chance of scoring which when they were given a Penalty Bully but Jabbar most surprisingly failed to beat goalie Ananthan. I.C.F. gave some anxious moments to the Mercantile Defence, but the half time saved them.

Then off a sudden break away D. Wijekoon dribbled the ball well and gave a reverse pass to Somasekeram who had no difficulty in netting it. Stung by this I.C.F. played hard and were rewarded with a goal by Sayed Ahamed’s good effort but they just could not prevent Mercantile winning.

SOUTHERN RAILWAY WINS

Superb team work yesterday by Southern Railway took them into the final of the Donavan Andree Hockey tournament when they beat T.I. Cycles by four goals to nil. Southern Railway displayed splendid coordination and moved rhythmically to rattle the opponents defence many a time. They were given great encouragement by skipper Jimmy Carr, whose stick work, deceptive body swerves and accurate passes carried play to the C.I. Cycles goal area constantly.

The losers never showed the semblance of being dangerous although skipper Susainathan tried hard to score.

Skipper Jimmy Carr at Right Inside, Centre Half, L. Cotter, Left Bank, T. Siddique, and Right Half, Akbar Hussain, stood out for the winners, with Skipper M. Susainathan, Left Back, B. Dalby, Centre Half, Ghouse and Goalie, Murback, playing best for the losers.

Right from the Bully Off, Southern Railway took control of the game and worried a perplexed T.I. Cycles defence.

Slipper Jimmy Carr opened scoring with a drive that beat the Goalie completely.

Southern Railways should have scored on many occasions but Left Back Dalby would not allow them. However, Jimmy Carr played through the defence in a solo effort that had the defenders tackling shadows and scored the second \goal with a neat scoop.

FINE PASS

Mid way in the second half, Right winger, Cluer gave a fine pass to the top of the ring with Centre Forward D. Edmonds, who positioned himself well to bang in the third goal.

There were some delightful movements by the Southern Railway spear headed by Jimmy Carr, which at the final stages were well foiled by the opponents defence.

In the final stages of the match, it was that brilliant and illusive Jimmy Carr again. He went through the C.I. Cycles defence with sheer artistry and capped it with a powerful shot that gave the Goalie, no chance, to give his team an easy four nil victory.

Messrs M.N. de Hoedt and F.J. Daniel, umpired.

DONAVAN ANDREEE HOCKEY TOURNEY

MERCANTILE ARE CHAMPS

The mercantile Hockey Association successfully withstood India’s challenge at the Donavan Andree Memorial Cup Invitation Hockey Tournament, beating the Southern Railways by a goal to nil in the final played yesterday on the Royal Ceylon Navy Grounds.

A very large crowd who turned up to witness the encounter yesterday were not disappointed for they saw a grand game of hockey which was a fitting finale to a very successful tournament.

It was easily the most exciting final witnessed for a very long time and the standard of hockey displayed by both teams was very high.

The Mercantile XI who had to be contented with being runners-up at the recently concluded National Championships played the game of their lives. Although they took the field without their star forward Douglas Wijekoon who was injured in the semi-final against the Integral Coach Factory. His place in the forward line was taken by P. Nanayakkara.

COMBINED WELL

Despite the setback the Mercantile XI combined well and set a scorching pace.

There was never a dull moment throughout the 70 minutes of the game. Both sides played well and there were several anxious moments in front of the rival goals.

The honours of the game go to the rival defences which stood firm. Adahan and Jayaratnam, in deep defence and the intermediate trio Rosayro. L.C. de Kretser and Harvie excelled for the Mercantile XI while T. Dick and Anver Sherriff, Akbar Hussain and L. Cotter were outstanding for the South Indian Railway men.

The Mercantile XI attacked strongly during the first half and they succeeded in taking the lead in the 20th minute – which goal proved to be the decider – when Somasekeram which his deft stick work went through solo to beat four defenders and neatly side stepped the on rushing goal keeper, Sheshadri to flick into an open goal\

Incensed by this success the Mercantile attacked strongly but failed to increase their lead although they had numerous chances.

The second half was very exciting with the Southern Railway fighting back. They missed a glorious chance of equalising when skipper Jimmy Carr failed to beat the Mercantile skipper Adahan in a penalty bully.

Towards the closing stages the South Indian Railway men unleased a furious attack, but the Mercantile defence refused to yield.

Thus ended a memorable final with the crowd kept on their toes in the last ten minutes of the game.

Messrs E. Wikkramatilleke and S. Rajakrishnan umpired.

Before the commencement of the game the two teams were introduced to Sir John Tarbat.

At the conclusion of the game, Mr. W.R. Chamnugam, President of the C.H.F. presented the trophy to T.S. Adahan, the Mercantile XI Captain and replicas to members of both teams.

Thus 1960 was a golden year for Ceylon Hockey, elated by the fact that the greatest of all time hockey legend, Dhyan Chand rated Ceylon among the top 10 nations in the world.

Also Ceylon’s gritty performance against Claudius’ Olympic team of 1960, and the elation of Freddie White as Asia’s best Goal keeper, was justified.

In no less measure, Mercantile H.A’s victory over two of the best teams in South India brought joy to the Hockey loving public of Ceylon.

Dennis de Rosayro.

September 2021