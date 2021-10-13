Dr. Harischandra Wijayatunga: Multifaceted colossal literary genius

By Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

“Few things are impossible to diligence and skill. Great works are performed not by strength, but by perseverance”

– Dr. Samuel Johnson

Dr. Wijayatunga Mudalige Harischandra Wijayatunga’s life truthfully reflects the authenticity of these lines. He is a revered mythical scholar, author, translator, lexicographer, teacher, lawyer, hela wadampathi, university lecturer and politician who have achieved numerous milestones of triumphs and accomplishments. He is the compiler of the Practical Sinhala Dictionary (1982) and Gunasena Great Sinhala Dictionary, which are considered as the most comprehensive Sinhala-Sinhala dictionaries to date. Besides compiling these voluminous works of over 2000 pages, he also proposed scientific ideas to standardise the Sinhala alphabet. At present he is the leader of Sinhalaye Mahasammatha Bhoomiputra Party. During the presidential elections of 1994 and 1999, he was the candidate of that party for this high office.

Born on 25 October 1931 in Minuwangoda to a family of wealthy landowners with esteemed social eminence. This amalgamation of affluence and respected lineage helped him to pursue, undeterred, his academic ambitions.

Defying his father’s desire to see his son become renowned in the medical field as he was an Ayurvedic Physician, Dr. Wijayatunga very steadfastly and passionately pursued his scholastic exploits. He concluded his secondary education at Nalanda College Colombo. His contemporaries at Nalanda College were Karunaratne Abeysekera, Dr. Hudson Silva, Dr. Dharmasena Attygalle, Rupa Karunatilleke, Ravindra Rupasena, Gunadasa Amarasekera and Stanley Jayasinghe.

In 1955, the University of Ceylon conferred on him BSC degree. Upon completion of his degree he joined the tutorial staff of Dharmaraja College, Kandy, while simultaneously teaching Chemistry at Mahamaya Girls School Kandy. It was a moderate beginning for one who was later to be lauded for his outstanding achievements for Sri Lanka.

Key to this was his early realisation that he possessed a storehouse of concealed talents, which needed expression. He had imbibed early in life, a unique passion for writing. He realised the first of his ambitions when he authored a book on a field in the college laboratory, he was so familiar with. This was the book titled ‘Miridiya Jivihu’. It was a justification of the existence of life in plants and creatures which were not visible to the naked eye.

Dr. Wijayatunga had multifaceted talents which when harnessed were to result in lasting creative endeavours. He loved aesthetics. He was imbued with creative poetic talent. He displayed his innate talents when he composed Sinhala kavi. These were compiled in a volume titled ‘Pahan Wana Da’. Amongst them was his kavi titled ‘Gangawe Andonawa’. It was his heartfelt dedication to the Mahaweli River.

During this period of time forces were at work to establish Sinhala as the State Official Language. Less fervent activists were sceptical about science being taught in Sinhala. To meet the challenge Dr. Wijayatunga determinedly pursued his vision of translating celebrated science books into Sinhala.

In 1956 he translated the renowned ‘Practical Chemistry’ by Joseph and Browning. In 1962 he published the Sinhala version of ‘Inorganic Chemistry’ by P.J. Durante. These books were used by students for decades.

In 1965 he was appointed to the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) which started work in the same year. He was the first and the only member appointed to the staff, functioning as its Secretary. Under his supervision Divisional Committees on Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agriculture and Chemicals, and Metrication of Sri Lanka was appointed. During his tenure he had issued 180 standards certificates.

Quite early in life he was enamoured with the art and science of jurisprudence. His desire for criminal law made him join Sri Lanka Law College as a student. He took his oaths as an Attorney-at-Law in year 1973.

With certain lyrical modifications his close friend and scholar Arisen Ahubudu composed the famous hit song of Sunil Shantha, 'Emba Ganga Gangawe'

Sinhalese language and alphabet

Dr. Wijayatunga was a great innovator who possessed a passion for creating or pioneering fields anew. He discovered anomalies in the technique of the Sinhalese written alphabet. He was not totally tied to tradition; “innovate where necessary” was his guiding thought.

He proposed scientific ideas to standardise certain Sinhala letters in the alphabet. His proposal to change the standard exercise books to six-ruled exercise books was a part of this success process. The concepts in English four-ruled exercise books were thus revolutionised.

In 1990 he was conferred a doctorate for his Thesis on ‘Legal Philosophy in Medieval Sri Lanka’. The Practical Sinhala Dictionary Vol. 1 by him was launched in 1982. This was further edited to compose the huge sophisticated Practical Sinhala Dictionary Vol. 2 comprising over 130,000 Sinhala words which to date is the most comprehensive Sinhala dictionary, which was launched during the Colombo Book Fair in 2017 comprising 3,000 pages.

A persuasive writer

Dr. Wijayatunga is a persuasive writer. His writings displayed deep scholasticism and in-depth analysis of subject matter. One such was his political philosophy ‘Mahasammatavada’ (‘Great Consensus’ or comprehensive consultation) envisages consulting all people which he described “as going beyond democracy”. He contested unsuccessfully in two Presidential Elections.

Throughout the 1980s he held various offices. Inter alia he functioned as the Chief Editor of the tabloid ‘Sinhala Bauddhaya’ (Sinhala Buddhist), Director of Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation and a member of the directorate Siddayurveda College, Editor-in-Chief of the Sinhala Encyclopaedia and officer-in-charge, Sinhala version of the Legislature Enactments of Sri Lanka.

On the 25th October 2021 Dr. Wijayatunga would be a Nonagenarian ,reaching his ninetieth birthday. He has not succumbed at all to the demands of senility with the passage of time as he is still active accepting invitations for imparting his immense knowledge to university students and via electronic media. Hence, he has not diminished his value of his creative works.

Dr. Wijayatunga can look back with gratification on the trials of his past and reflect how manfully he grappled with all odds. Perhaps his message to posterity will be ‘success’ does not always elude men. To achieve it, perseverance is a pre-determinant. All of us Sri Lankans should hail him and wish him superior health and longevity.

Appended below in somewhat of a nutshell, the volume of work performed by Dr Harischandra Wijayatunga as a gigantic persuasive writer::

Science works මිරිදිය ජීවිහු (1955) ජ්‍යේෂ්‍ඨ රසායන විද්යාව (1956)පොළොවේ කථාන්තරය (1959)Translations :බ්‍රව්‍නිං සහ ජෝසෆ් ලියූ ප්‍රායෝගික රසායන විද්යාව – ජ්‍යේෂ්‍ඨ රසායන විද්යාව (1956) ඩරන්ට් ගේ කාබනික රසායනය (1963)මාඕ සේතුං ගේ කලාව හා සාහිත්යය (1963)Creative works පහන් වන දා (1961) කුමාරතුංග ගේ සමාජ දර්ශනය (1962)සිංහල ශබ්දකෝෂ සම්පාදනයට අලුත් ආකල්පයක් (1977) හෙවිසි එපා (2007)Dictionaries නූතන සිංහල පාරිභාෂික ශබ්දකෝෂය (1978) පරිපාලන ශබ්දකෝෂය (1982)ප්රායෝගික සිංහල ශබ්දකෝෂය, කාණ්ඩ I සහ II (1982/84) ගුණසේන මහා සිංහල ශබ්දකෝෂය (2005)Works on Religion and Historyආගමික නිදහස හා මූලික අයිතිය (2003)යක්කු සහ කුවේණිය(2008)Works on Politicsජාතික සටන (1960)ජනතා ජයග්රහණයේ අනාගතය (1963) ලෝකය රක්නා රාජ්‍ය තන්ත්රය – මහ සම්මතවාදය (1991)Mahasammatavada (1992)ජාතික අනන්යතාවේ න්යායික පසුබිම (1992)නේරු-කොතලාවල ගිවිසුම ක්රියාත්මක කරමු (1993)වෙනසක පෙරනිමිති (1995) මූලික අයිතිය පෙන්වා උත්තරීතර අයිතිය පැහැර ගැනීම (1996)භීෂණයෙන් තොර සමාජයක් (1999) මාර සෙනඟ ගේ හා දේවදත්තයන්ගේ වැඩ (2003)බුද්ධ ජයන්ති සමය – කුමන්ත්රණ සහ ඝාතන (2012) Under Velupillai Prabhakaran (2012) ඊළම්‍ කණ්‍ඩවර් සහ අවතාර පුරැෂයා නුදුටු විමුක්‍තිය (2014)නේරැ – කොතලාවල ගිවිසුම සහ නිර්මලතා කොමිසම (2015)Works on Law නීති නිඝණ්ඩුව (1998)Legal Philosophy in Medieval Sinhale (2008) මධ්යකාලීන ලංකාවේ නීතිය (2013) Works on travel සුන්දර කෙන්යාව හෙවත් මාසෛයන් ගේ රට (2002)Philosophical works ඊර්ෂ්යාකාරයා ගේ අණ (2006) මනසට දැමූ විලංගු ගැලවීම (2010) කාලය වර්තමානය සහ පැතලි ලෝකයේ විශ්‍වාස (2015) Biographical works දැනගත යුතු ම විරල චරිත කීපයක්‍ (2015) Languages බසක ගැටලු (2009)සිංහල අකුරු අකාරාදී කිරීම සහ ප්රමිත කිරීම (2003)Sinhalaye Mahasammatha Bhoomiputra Pakshaya, Politics of Sri Lanka