PETERITES CELEBRATE CENTENARY WITH A GALA EVENING

A Glittering evening was hosted by the Peterite Melbourne OBU on 12th March 2022 with “Cocktails on the Pier” to commemorate the Peterite Centenary.

It was a well patronized event and the first time such a large group of Peterites had all been together in one place.

The outstanding venue (with views of Port Melbourne Harbour on 3 sides) was very elegantly decorated by Manisha Watts.

A lavish souvenir and Tie pin were given as complimentaries to attendees. The souvenir included a comprehensive history of college over the last 100 years written by Johann Gunasekera together with a history of the Melbourne OBU over the last 40 years and a hilarious “Down memory lane “section.

Music was provided throughout the evening by George and Shehara of “Redemption”

The evening commenced with a solemn mass officiated by Rev.Father Isuru Weliwatte.The mass was spiritually uplifting and the dulcet voices of the OBU Choir accompanied by Well Known Melbourne Choir Master Rushan Hewawasam was the cream on the cake. Their solemn Renditions of the hymns during the mass and their evocative singing of the college anthem at the end were perfect. Thank you Richard Jayawardena for your great organization.

OBU President Jerome Chandrasekera in his speech reminded us of the legacy that we owed to Rev.Fr Le Goc, our founder and reminded us that it was a double celebration – 100 years of college and 40 years of the Melbourne OBU.He went onto thank all those who had put so much in to make this event a big success.

First Melbourne OBU President, Nihal Gunawardena also went onto to make a speech where he paid homage to all the past Rectors, Staff, Supporters and Others who had made St Peters what it is today…. The premier education institution in Sri Lanka.

Throughout the evening a variety of canapes were served by the venue and the complimentary bar was open all night.

Our photographer Randy of Quadrangle took commemorative pictures of College Cricketers, Ruggerties,Athletes, Basketballers ,Prefects ,Clubs and Associations such as Choral, Debating etc.

The evening was one of fun, dancing, singing and most importantly Peterite fellowship.

A heartfelt thank you to Jerome and the Committee for their excellent organization and hard work and all those others who put so much in to make the event what it was…. Not forgetting Crystal and her staff at the venue, especially the tireless Waiting and Bar staff who made sure the food and drinks flowed throughout the evening.

“KEEP THAT FLAG FLYING HIGH BOYS”

PETERITE CRICKETERS WHO HAVE PLAYED FOR THE NATIONAL TEAM AGAINST OTHER COUNTRIES(February 2022)

[Note:This post has been updated to add Phil Kelly, Keerthi Gunaratne & Rohan Buultjens]

16 Peterite Cricketers have played in the National team from the 1950’s to 2022.The first was HIK Fernado(who Captained the team) to Janith Liyanage who got his cap on 20/2/2022 in the T20 International match against Australia.

The 16 Cricketers are:

*HIK Fernando

*Phil Kelly

*Clive Inman

*David Heyn

*Tony Opatha

*Roy Dias

*Keerthi Gunaratne

*Rohan Buultjens

*Rumesh Ratnayake

*Vinothen John

*Amal Silva

*Russell Arnold

*Kaushal Lokuarachchi

*Malinda Warnapura

*Angelo Perera

*Janith Liyanage

Roy Dias had the honour of Representing Sri Lanka in the first Test Sri Lanka played against England in 1982 and being the highest scoring Sri Lankan Batsman(77)

Of the above ,Russell Arnold has scored the most runs in test cricket(1821) and One day Internationals (3590).

In Terms of Bowling , Rumesh Ratnayake has captured the most scalps of the Peterites in test cricket(73) and One day Internationals (76).

