Photo of Anton Swan: Hon Consul for Sri Lanka Queensland Presenting

a Donation of $3100 to the Premier of Qld: The Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk

Photo of Anton Swan: Hon Consul for Sri Lanka Queensland Presenting a Donation of $3100 to the Premier of Qld: The Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister For Multicultural Affairs Hon. Sterling Hinchliffe Fund Raised for the Premiers Drought Appeal for Queensland Farmers by the Federation of Sri Lankan Organizations In Queensland.