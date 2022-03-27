Places to visit in Trincomalee- By Rear Admiral Dr. Shemal Fernando

Source:Sundayobserver

Trincomalee on the North-East coast of Sri Lanka is a charming city with oodles of history and fascinating sites. The famed port city boasts one of the largest natural deep-water harbours in the world and has been a strategically important location for Sri Lanka. The best time to explore Trincomalee is when the weather is most pleasant between March and August.

So, put on your travelling boots, sprinkle some wanderlust and join me on a sojourn to explore the best places. Whether you seek solace at the tranquil Buddhist viharas, Catholic cathedral and Hindu temples or unravel marine mysteries, there is no dearth of places to visit. From forts to breathtaking beaches, bays and coves, it has lots to offer to the discerning travellers.

You can spend some quality time and admire the beauty of romantic places such as Fort Frederick or chase the ocean waves in Uppuveli or Nilaveli beaches. I have explored the famed port city of Trincomalee from 1979 through 2018 when I served in the Navy and was a frequent occupant of the majestic ‘Navy House,’ serving on the personal staff of successive Admirals.