







“POSTE-HASTE” – TOOTH-PASTE – By Des Kelly

There used to be a typical Radio “ad” during my younger days, on the Commercial Service of Radio Ceylon that I do remember so well. It used to be a short one, that didn’t rhyme, so, for my eLanka readers, because I am certain that many of you hadn’t a clue, of what else, toothpaste could do, (besides clean your teeth or dentures, as the case may be), being a poet of sorts, a jingle and songwriter as well, I have decided to rewrite the “ad” for the benefit of this toothpaste I used myself, back home. I do not think this product is available anymore, but if it is, well, my “jingle” for them is completely gratis. What follows is an astounding list of no less than 23 reasons why toothpaste is the most useful of materials. Make that a round two dozen if you use it to clean your teeth as well. Here, folks, is MY Commercial

“IF YOUR SMILE IS NOW ABSENT,.

TRY A TOUCH OF PEPSODENT,

IF YOU DO, YOU WILL AGREE,

IT’S THE BEST, FOR YOU & ME”

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.

23 Uses For Toothpaste That You Never Knew About!

This amazed me – having such a versatile substance in my house constantly, without having a clue as to just how useful it really is, blew my mind! There is so much that toothpaste can do other than keeping our teeth healthy. So next time you need to take care of one of the following things, always remember to refer to this list: