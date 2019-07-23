







“MAGNIFICENT MARTYRS” – By Des Kelly

So very much is known and revered about Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and, of course, the Virgin Mary, Mother of God, Saint Joseph, (the Carpenter) & surrogate Father of the Boy Jesus, & even major Disciples like Saints Peter & Paul,

Christianity nowadays seems to forget all these other “Martyrs” who gave their lives for their Faith.

I was born, Christened, and Confirmed, a Roman Catholic, and will remain one, until I die, therefore, this amazing story of martyrdom on the part of so many, purely for their Faith & Love of this very same Jesus Christ, who gave up HIS own life on a wooden cross, & rose again after three days, intrigued me. Therefore, even though the “stories” are sad ones, these MAGNIFICENT MARTYRS certainly would have won their place with God, in Heaven.







