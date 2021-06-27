PREFECTS BODY – ST. PETER’S COLLEGE – By: Upali Obeyesekere – Josephian- Peterite News Network

The history of St. Peter’s College Colombo has been chronicled many times over in numerous write-ups over the last ninety-nine years, since 1922. I will not dwelve into all the logistics involved in establishing St. Peter’s College but would only salute the utopian founder of the school – Rev. Fr. Maurice J. Le Goc (hereinafter called, “Fr. Le Goc”).

Fr. Le Goc arrived in Ceylon (Sri Lanka now) in 1914. He was appointed to St. Joseph’s College (Founded in 1896) as head of the School’s Science Department. In 1919 Fr. Le Goc was appointed the Rector of St. Joseph’s College. While being the Rector he was also a teacher of science – especially botany, biology, zoology and astronomy.

Within a year or two he saw school admissions escalating at a fast pace and foresaw overcrowding at St. Joseph’s, futuristically. He decided Colombo needed a second seat of learning in the south of Colombo. Through his untiring efforts Fr. Le Goc courageously undertook the task of setting up a new school in the south of Colombo. Rest is history!

We salute Fr. Le Goc for his god given vision that eventually led to the founding of St. Joseph’s College South in 1922, that was re-branded as St. Peter’s College in 1927. Good leaders have vision and inspire others to help them turn vision into reality. Great leaders have vision, share vision, and inspire others to create their own. It is this virtue of Fr. Le Goc that led to the appointment of the first Rector of St. Peter’s College Colombo, Rev. Fr. D.J. Nicholas Perera, OMI (Pictured herein) who provided stewardship from 1927 – 1943.

Fr. Nicholas Perera complimented the visionary work of Fr. Le Goc. He got down to business fast and set about installing fundamental components of the school infrastructure such as sports, union for alumni, and a body of prefects comprising of students who brought leadership skills to the table. The inspired leadership of Fr. Nicholas saw St. Peter’s College take off to a flying start and in less than a decade the school was making a name in academics, sports and leadership.

BODY OF PREFECTS

The investiture ceremony of the first batch of Prefects at St. Peter’s College was held on 24th May 1927, by its rector Fr. Nicholas Perera. This exercise that started 94 years ago continues to thrive at college. It has become fortified over the years with help through students who strive to uphold and preserve discipline and standards of the school. ‘The Perfects’ are a minor but prominent part of the discipline board and play a major role in every event within the school premises.

Since Rev. Fr. Rohitha Rodrigo took office as Rector, St. Peter’s College the following have been appointed Head Prefects”.

2019/2020 batch – Dian De Silva

2020/2021 batch – Ovindu Athukorala

HEAD PREFECTS OF THE PAST

Norman Paternott was the first Head Prefect of St. Peter’s College Colombo. He was appointed in 1927, by Fr. Nicholas Perera.

Norman Paternott was a legend during the formative years of St. Peter’s College. From what we read in the archives, his student years were glazed with accomplishment as captain of the cricket team, athlete, and head prefect. He showed a proven commitment to excellence in all these areas from what we know.

1927-1929 – Norman Paternott

1957/58 – Clarence Mendis

1958/59 – Roger Wright

1959/60 – Ranjit Weerasena

1960/61 – Adiel Anghie

1961/62 – Thomas Cruz

1962/63 – Nihal Amarasinghe

1963/64 – Stephen Alagaratnam

1964/65 – Fidelis Machado

1965/66 – Emil Balasandiran

1966/67 – Chandru Mirchandani

1967/68 – Richard Vandendriesen

1968/69 – Asoka Tilakawardena

1978/79 – Dushantha Gunewardene

1983/84 – Tissa Perera

1988/89 – Mario Motha

