“PUNYA HEENDENIYA (A true legend of Sri Lanka) – By Des Kelly

Dr.Upul Wijayawardhana, first & foremost, let me thank you Sir, for this most interesting story on Punya Heendeniya, a true legend of Sri Lanka, both as an actress & a person.

For my readers of eLanka, although I do remember Henry Jayasena, the actor who once was also a “temporary-“boarder” at our home in Dehiwala. Sadly, he has also passed on. My recollections as regards the actors, and, more importantly, the actresses of that particular era, was that, although Henry was quite a handsome bloke, it is Rukmani Devi, the actress & “nightingale” of Ceylon, that I remember, to this very day. Rest in peace, Rukmani.

Punya Heendeniya was “on-screen” much later, I suppose. Henry Jayasena would have been very proud to have this most beautiful & talented co-star work with him, but I was already in Australia and unfortunately had lost touch with “showbiz” in general, in my Lovely Island Home (as I always call her).

All of us Lankan Aussies & Lankan patriots everywhere in the World should be so proud of “natural beauties” like Punya. For a little Island, we had sooo many. Nationalities mattered not a jot. Suffice to say that “a picture speaks a thousand words” & I only can only say that this “picture” of Punya (with Henry) is sufficient proof of this.

Then, we go on to the photograph of Punya at the age of 80!!. I know that most Sri Lankan women tend to “wear their age” so much better than others, but, at eighty ?, !!.

Unbloodybelieveable, as we say, in Australia. All the grace and charm is still obvious. I will leave all of you to enjoy the story of Punya Heendeniya by the good Doctor, but please let me wish you a very happy birthday, Punya, & many more to come.

You have been a pride to your Country, not only for your beauty & undoubted talent as an actress, but also for your attitude, in what you do. Congratulations, Punya Heendeniya.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief)- eLanka, Australia.