“SRI LANKAN MOON” By Des Kelly

This writer has been a long-time admirer of a bunch of guys calling themselves “The Mavericks”. They are still very much on the Showbiz scene in America, and, as a band, they are superb. Raul Malo, their “front-man” & lead vocalist is also a songwriter and has written many songs.

On one of their “albums” is a song with the title “Amsterdam Moon”. Every other song on the album runs for 3 plus minutes, so I was at loss to understand why the song I preferred (Amsterdam Moon) only lasts for 2 plus minutes. The best song, yet the shortest. I have tried to contact Raul, to no avail (he is probably on tour), so, while I give full credit to Raul Malo, who, I believe, is the composer of the song that I’ve played over & over again (I especially love the musical interlude), I have absolutely no idea about Amsterdam, never having been there, still, I suppose the moon that sheds her light on this City in the Netherlands, is the same moon that shines over Sri Lanka.

This being the case, I am sure that Raul would not mind if I did a “Cover” of this beautiful song, including simply Sri Lanka instead of Amsterdam, because I HAVE SEEN many a lovely moonlit night in the “Ceylon” of my day.

For all my readers of eLanka, I give you the lyrics, so you can sing along, as I do, just substituting Sri Lanka for Amsterdam. My music-clip for you is the utube version of the Mavericks singing theilr song. Please listen to the musical interlude. It is simple, yet beautiful in it’s simplicity.

Here are the lyrics to:-“Amsterdam Moon (Sri Lankan Moon)

Ever since the world began

She’s been there, to lend a hand

From Galileo, to Van Gogh

She’d shine her light, to let us know

To stand before her, once again

For she’s a wise and kind old friend

She’s always there to see us through, Sri Lankan Moon

If you look close, you’ll see her scars

They’re brought to her, by jealous stars

A guardian angel, she has been

An inspiration, all have seen

I’ll stay with her, throughout the night

Making sure she’ll be alright

Ton8ght’s my turn to see her through, Sri Lankan Moon

A “musical interlude” (that will be unforgettable), & back to:-

I stand before her once again

For she’s a wise and kind old friend

She’always there, to see us through, Sri Lankan Moon.

Friends, here is the Mavericks’ “AMSTERDAM MOON”

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).