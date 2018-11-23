“RE-EMERGENCE OF IMMIGRATION” – By Des Kelly

The subject is very much in the news again.

When the Kellys’ & various other Burgher-buggers’ first started arriving in Australia en-masse, we had to emigrate from a Sinhala-Only “stupid policy” into a “White-Australia-policy” which was just as stupid. 75% “European” blood had to be running through our veins before we could be admitted into the Land which was actually taken-over by the “Whites” from the “Blacks”, but black or white, what does it matter ?!, one is born “pink” & ends up, “grey”.

Now, Sri Lanka has just about the same population as Australia. About 25 million or thereabouts. Lanka, however, has the most “Pollies” in the World, for such a tiny Country.

Turn around on a crowded Street in the Fort or Pettah, and you will bump into a Politician, whose Lamborghini-driver has parked his boss’s car anywhere he feels like parking, to let “the Minister for something or the other” step out to buy those “Anamalu” bananas they just passed.

Originally, Serendib (also known as Ceylon), was “ruled” by Kings. I cannot think of any “Queen” who ruled, over there, at the moment, but, if I do, I will certainly try to bring her into my story. Right now, they have a President (who is in big political trouble) simply because their Prime Minister refuses to leave his “Temple-Tree” residence, where he seems to be quite comfortable, and does not want another belated “Kingship” to occur. The shenanigans that are taking place in the Sri Lankan Parliament presently, are brilliant fodder for “you-tube” viewers. It certainly beats watching even the most action-based movies shown today.

In all the “clips” I have been lucky to see, the “Speaker” has his “head-phones” on, presumably listening to the “Cricket”,

and even THAT is not going too well, it seems.

It is not much better in Australia. So far, however, the “Pollies” here, have restricted themselves to just throwing verbal insults at each other, in parliament. The latest subject being discussed in Australian Federal politics is

“Immigration”. It seems that there are too many migrants coming into this Country. C.B.D. Areas of all States are getting overcrowded, too many vehicles are causing all sorts of problems on the roads here, too many migrants are now ending up homeless, jobless, etcetera etcetera and the Federal Government wants to “cut-down”, rather than increase the number of would-be “future-Aussies”.

If I have written about this subject once, I HAVE written about it, at least a dozen times. THIS IS AUSTRALIA.!!

As we come into the new year of 2019, exactly a hundred years since the ending of World War 1(28/7/14-11/9/1919)

IT ALL STARTS WITH THE DEPT. OF IMMIGRATION.(2019).

1. Reduce the admittance of Migrants, by all means.

2. Every single new Migrant must be VETTED thoroughly.

3. Certain Nationalities will better-off, SOMEWHERE ELSE.

4. Migrants MUST leave their local problems “LOCALLY”.

5. They must be prepared to work, wherever WORK exists.

6. Whatever their colour, they MUST prove to be an ASSET.

7. Lawbreakers are “Liabilities”, they must be kicked OUT.

8. They must either KNOW English or be prepared to learn.

9. They must learn to assimilate, rather than dissimilate.

10. From 2019, there MUST be a “ZERO -TOLERENCE-LAW”

on every “Major-Crime” Migrant Lawbreaker, bar none.

Come to Australia, commit a serious crime, herein, and

be prepared to be SENT BACK to where you came from.

11. To reduce the population of Australia, ANYONE who

wishes to fight FOR TERRORISTS, should be presented

with a passport, thanked, and kicked out, post haste,

never to be let back in.

12. AUSTRALIA SHOULD BE FOR DINKUM AUSSIES, PROUD

OF THEIR GREAT COUNTRY, DO THE RIGHT THING,

FIGHT, IF NEED BE, (FOR AUSTRALIA), & NEVER MIND,

AMERICA, THEY SHOULD MAKE AUSTRALIA GREAT,

AGAIN. DISCIPLINE IS WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW.

ALL POLITICIANS, TAKE NOTE.!!

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.