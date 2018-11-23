Over 50s Team Sri Lanka Welcome Dinner – by Chitran Duraisamy (Photos by RoyGrafix)

With its lobby bar featuring several cricket memorabilia, Blue Elephant Restaurant, West Pennant Hills was the perfect setting to host the Over 50s Sri Lankan team “Meet and Greet” function (Nov 18th).

The framed cricket items on the walls provided much discussion and reflection on past players and of that epic 1996 World Cup win! Perhaps this year these veteran players will bring honour and glory at a time when both country and cricket need something to cheer about.

In typical Sri Lankan fashion the function got underway with a few delays but rain was not to be blamed. Not a drop in sight much to the disappointment of the farmers it served favourably to those players who came late after a game. Those who came on time used this opportunity to imbibe in the array of drinks on offer.

Emcee Duke Ramachandran got proceedings underway with the traditional lighting of the lamp by some of the distinguished guests and this was followed by a heart-warming welcome address by Mr. Richie De Silva (convener and player) instrumental in forming the Sri Lankan contingent for these games. He was lavish in thanking all those who supported this venture and was hopeful that a tournament of this caliber would continue in the future.

Interspersed with drinks and spicy savoury treats a few other speeches followed.

His Excellency Mr. S. Skandakumar’s bowling deliveries as a dashing cricketer is only surpassed by his effortless delivery of speeches and he regaled the invitees with humour and inspiration. Consul General Mr. Lal Wickrematunge also a cricketer of repute welcomed this initiate for senior players and commended the players on their voluntary contributions in coming forward to represent Team Sri Lanka. Captain Marlon Von Hart was magnanimous in thanking all the sponsors and stressed the importance of “listening to our bodies & staying injury free”. Stirling Hamman of Veterans Cricket Australia spoke of the “hidden and un-trodden” journey towards organizing this inaugural extravaganza and spoke of the friendships and memories these games would last into the future.

No stranger to the cricket circle Mr. Harry Solomons of Kingsgrove Sports and former Sri Lankan cricket player Mr. B. N. Mahamed shared the honoured tradition of presenting the player caps.

Thereafter all guests dined to a sumptuous “curry clout”, with rice, noodles and hoppers.

It was appropriate that Team Manager Shantha Gunasekera who did a tremendous job in making the night a success pulled stumps. He spoke passionately and thanked all sponsors and well wishes who came forward ungrudgingly to support this tournament. He acknowledged Dr. Siri Kannangara for the yeomen service he has been providing all visiting Sri Lankan teams over the years and also thanked Mr. Wickrematunge for his help in securing the Sri Lankan Airlines sponsorship.

The night concluded with the Team photo being taken, a few more conversations in the foyer, yet a few more under the porch, which then spilled into the driveway followed by that final goodbye on the road in a manner befitting any good Sri Lankan night-out! Best wishes “Team Sri Lankan” and we hope to see our well-wishers at the games.

* 2 single airline tickets up for grabs (Melbourne – Sri Lanka return). Tickets can be purchased at all Sri Lankan games. Draw on Dec 2nd Tea time at the SL vs Aussie game.

Photography by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page