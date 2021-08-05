Remembering train and steamer service from India to Ceylon – by Ajay Kamalakaran

Pamban Bridge

Source:Dailynews

During the turn of the 19th to the 20th century, Sri Lanka, then called Ceylon, was to southern India what the Persian Gulf states were to become in the 1970s: a land of opportunities, where fortunes could be made. In order to satiate the global appetite for tea, the British helped set up several tea plantations on the island, which simply did not have the labour to man them. So, to facilitate the movement of people and goods between peninsular India and Ceylon in the late 19th century, the British administrators started exploring the idea of linking the railway systems of the two colonies.

The first step to connecting the countries was a train from Chennai (then Madras) to Tuticorin, from where passengers would alight and take a steam ship to Colombo. This tedious trip, launched in the late 19th century, would take almost two days, as the 709-kilometre train journey lasted 21 hours and 50 minutes, while the ship connecting the two ports would take anything between 21 and 24 hours.

The British, however, had plans as early as the 1870s to build a bridge over the Palk Strait to connect India and Ceylon. The idea was to build a series of bridges over Adam’s Bridge or Rama Setu that would connect peninsular India, Pamban (Rameswaram) Island, Mannar Island and the rest of Ceylon, creating an unbroken railway link between Colombo and India.

“A project proposal was presented to the British Parliament towards the construction of a rail bridge from Mandapam to Pamban and from Dhanushkodi to Talaimannar at an estimated cost of Rs. 299 lakhs, after conducting a feasibility study,” Delphine Prema Dhanaseeli wrote in a research paper. The longest bridge in this chain would have been about 24 kilometres long, connecting Dhanushkodi at the tip of Pamban Island to Talaimannar at the edge of Ceylon’s Mannar Island. London rejected the proposal for the most part, but granted Rs. 7 million to build the Pamban Bridge that would connect Mandapam on the mainland to Rameswaram.

Construction of the bridge, designed by renowned American engineer William Scherzer, who was famous for inventing the rolling lift bridge, began in 1902. Fabricated materials were imported from England for the bridge that required 2,000 tonnes of steel. “As the engineers wanted to have the rail link without obstructing the ferry service, the Railways approached Scherzer who could design and build the 65.23-metre-long rolling type lift span, which can open up when vessels pass,” Dhanaseeli wrote.

The construction was slowed down by natural disasters such as cyclones and cholera outbreaks. The 2,065-metre-long bridge was finally ready in 1913. The bridge, India’s first sea bridge and the country’s longest until the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was built in Mumbai in the 21st century, was inaugurated on February 24, 1914. The inauguration was considered a grand occasion for the British Empire and the international press was invited for a ceremony presided over by John Sinclair, Governor of Madras, in the presence of Robert Chalmers, Governor of Ceylon, and Neville Priestley, Managing Director of South Indian Railways.