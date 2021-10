Rev. Valence Mendis appointed Bishop of Kandy Diocese-by Oshadha Dammearachchi

Source:Newsradio

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Valence Mendis as the new Bishop of the Kandy Diocese.

Bishop Valence Mendis has also been appointed in charge of the Chilaw Diocese.

Pope Francis made the appointment as the Bishop of Kandy following the retirement of former Bishop of Kandy Joseph Vianney Fernando.