Rom and Mitchell… A gift to those seeking urgent Rehabilitation – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Romesh and Mitchell Perera are two young men gifted with with healing hands especially for those seeking muscular skeletal rehabilitation, and their dedicated work has brought thankful relief to many in need of this important road back to normal life after being struck down by various ailments.

The two unassuming brothers are specialists in the field of Sports Science, Pilates and Exercise Physiology graduating in the delicate art of rehabilitation for those recovering from strokes, joint problems such as replacements, reconstructions, Cardiac issues and other related illnesses that need precise attention. Their practice set up at 358 Princes Highway in Noble Park is usually a hive of activity due to the word- of- mouth recommendations from satisfied patients and bookings are essential to obtain their in-demand services.

Both Rom, (36) and Mitchell, (31), possess an affable disposition and an initial meeting with them immediately conveys a reassuring feeling that they are wholly capable of delivering relief for those in dire need of recovery. Their wide knowledge in this important field of Rehab has several local GP’s recommending their practice.

The two brothers have a fully equipped area for rehab work and all equipment ain use is conducted under their expert supervision.

Mum Mary and dad also provide their children with support in Reception and other aspects of their work and the family form a solid team that delivers a very professional service.

In a world filled with pain and physical suffering, these two lads play an important role in delivering relief to many sufferers with physical disabilities.