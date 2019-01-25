Ray Williams Message – Australia Day – 26 January 2019

Australia Day 2019

Happy Australia Day to everyone in NSW! Today is a day to celebrate the best of our multicultural nation.

NSW is home to people from 307 ancestries, 225 birthplaces, 146 religions and we speak more than 215 languages. We are the most diverse state and yet we are the most socially cohesive. There is a message in that for the rest of the world.

Australia Day is both a chance for us to celebrate, and reaffirm, our commitment to social cohesion. I thank the many diverse communities who have contributed to our success.

I wish everyone a happy and safe Australia Day.

Ray Williams MP