“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019” – “BACK IN YOUR ARMS AGAIN” – By Des Kelly

"STORIES IN SONG" SERIES 2019" – "BACK IN YOUR ARMS AGAIN"

If ever there was a band that fully understood what the term “Entertainment Enchants”, mean’t it would be very difficult to pass-by this free-spirited group who call themselves The Mavericks. I was introduced to them via one of their original cassettes, many years ago, by a very pretty lady, who loved their music and hadn’t the slightest doubt that I would also become one of their top “fans”.The lead singer of the group, Raul Malo is quite a talented vocalist/songwriter who can take almost any song and make it his own. Raul was born in Miami, with a strong Cuban background, and as everyone should know, Cuban Music, in general, has that Latin/American rhythm that practically forces everyone within earshot to start dancing, no matter where they are, in their homes or even out on the Streets. It is “party-style” music that could be favourably compared with the “Baila” (Lankan “Party-music”).

Raul Malo surrounded himself with other superb musicians and entertained thousands of Americans during the 1980s/90s, with primarily Country/Rock music. What I did notice was the fact that most of the songs they performed were simple three or four chord songs, still it was HOW the group presented these songs with verve and style that would capture the hearts of their listeners.

As I have always said, a song, any song written, could include many correct additional chords, but this sometimes seems to spoil the beautiful melody of the song. Played simply, but played melodically by those involved, is the secret. This is what the Mavericks do, so I now dedicate the title song of this article to the lady I spoke of, earlier, and I hope that she and every one of our eLanka readers enjoy a couple or three Maverick songs I have chosen, and, a “tip” to most of the younger “groups”:performing today. Watch the Mavericks, boys & girls, and learn a lesson on how to really entertain your audiences. Here you are, Ladies & Gentlemen, please enjoy Raul Malo and the Mavericks.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).—eLanka.