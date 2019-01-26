Lakmal the shining light as Sri Lanka bats falter – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Going into a Test with pre-conceived nightmares of a bouncer barrage from the Australian quicks, Sri Lanka’s mindset destroyed their ability to make the first Test a contest as they let themselves be bundled out for an under par 144 and gave the home side the initiative at the Gabba on day one.

By the end of day two, the Australian batsmen demonstrated what patience and application can deliver as they meticulously built up a commanding 179 run lead throwing down the gauntlet to the visitors to show some guts and determination or perish within three or four days in what is turning out to be a predictably lopsided contest.

Suranga Lakmal Photo Source: espn cricinfo

(photo source: Stuff.co.nz )

Just two players stood out for Sri Lanka in their disappointing show and unless a few more can step up to the plate and show some fight the Sri Lankans start to the new year could spell heartbreak for a lengthy spell until they can come up with a winning formula.

Medium pacer Suranga Lakmal, (5 for 75), and feisty middle order batsman Niroshan Dickwella (64), kept the tourists in the fight but the rest, including skipper Dinesh Chandimal who is having a horror run with the bat at the moment, will have to stand up if Sri Lanka are to attempt to save this Test.

Photo source: CricBuzz



photo source: Sky Sports UK

Marcus Harris, Travis Head and Test debutant Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia built up a reasonable score against a initially tight Sri Lankan attack as they helped the home team gain a psychological advantage of 300 plus after the tourists wilted in the Brisbane heat in their poor first effort.

Tim Paine’s men hold a whip hand over Sri Lanka who will have to dig in and overcome the 162-run deficit on day three before setting Australia at least 150 to make it seem like a reasonable contest.

History suggests that this Sri Lankan team lacks the mental capacity to stand up and fight and make their country proud.