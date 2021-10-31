Home  ⁄  Obituaries  ⁄  RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY)

RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY)

Oct 31, 2021

 RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY)

RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY) passed away peacefully on 25th October 2021. Beloved husband of Ira,​ father of Lal,​ Ananda,​ Anura (deceased) & Osmand,​ caring grandfather of Dilan,​ Leon,​ Glen,​ Roshen & Rochelle,​ father-in-law of Shermini,​ Sujeevani & Chandi. Remains will be at Nuwara Mal Shalawa from 27th October & thereafter the funeral will take place on Thursday,​ the 28th October,​ 3 pm at Mahaiyawa Cemetery (Roman Catholic Section),​ Kandy. The Bungalow,​ Kalugalathenna Estate,​ Aladeniya,​ Warallagama.065835

