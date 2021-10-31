RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY)
RONALD GEORGE STEPHEN (RONNY) passed away peacefully on 25th October 2021. Beloved husband of Ira, father of Lal, Ananda, Anura (deceased) & Osmand, caring grandfather of Dilan, Leon, Glen, Roshen & Rochelle, father-in-law of Shermini, Sujeevani & Chandi. Remains will be at Nuwara Mal Shalawa from 27th October & thereafter the funeral will take place on Thursday, the 28th October, 3 pm at Mahaiyawa Cemetery (Roman Catholic Section), Kandy. The Bungalow, Kalugalathenna Estate, Aladeniya, Warallagama.065835