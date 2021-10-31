Home  ⁄  Obituaries  ⁄  KOELMEYER – IVES

KOELMEYER – IVES

(Retired Lt. Sri Lanka Navy), loving husband of Lygia, beloved father of Christoble (Dubai), Hestia, Ives (Oman) & Aurilia (Staff – St. Nicholas’ International College, Colombo), father-in-law of Carlos, Derrick, Varuni & Viraj, everloving grandfather of Farah, Kimberly, Chiara, Cheyne, Jascha, Shane, Lygia, Sanshia, Alicia & Alina, brother of Virginia (Australia), late Lt. Commander Bernard Koelmeyer (Sri Lanka Navy), Melvil, Anton, Velma, PO. Richard Koelmeyer (Sri Lanka Navy) & Verita, brother-in-law of Phyllis, Rosemary, Damon, Angelo, Aloma, George & Loudes. Cortege leaves residence No. 215, Nagoda, Kandana on 27th October, 2021 at 3.30 p.m. for burial at St. John the Baptist Burial Ground, Nagoda, Kandana.065699 (Daily News, 28.10.2021)

 

