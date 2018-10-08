Ronnie Leach at the “MAROONS NIGHT- 2018” – Organised By: Old Anandians association of WA – Photos by Thilak Sen

Thank you Ronnie Leach may you R.I.P – Ronnie Leach at the “MAROONS NIGHT- 2018” – Organised By: Old Anandians association of WA – Photos by Thilak Sen. Popular artistes Mariazelle Goonathileke and Ronnie Leitch entertained the guests, sadly Ronnie passed away due to a massive heart attack, 24 hours after this event which was held in Perth. May his soul rest in peace!

Click here or on the photos below to view the other photos on eLanka Facebook page

Source: Extracts from: Marizelle’s FB post…very touching too: Mariazelle Goonetilleke is feeling devastated.

I want to wake up and find that this is all a really bad dream

Can you please give me a call and address me as you usually do? Your favorite nickname for me is “Fatso”! I want to hear you say it NOW!

Call me and tell me that you are just pulling my – all of our- legs… PLEASE! Tell me you are just in a deep sleep and that none of these stories are real. Tell me this is a part of some new film you are acting in Ronnie.

But no… this is not a dream, I am not sleep walking but you are my friend are in a deep sleep… a very peaceful, eternal sleep.

Where are you Ronnie? How dare you leave without saying goodbye? Did you know how much you are loved not just in Sri Lanka but around the world? Do you know how much this nation is crying for you?

I am numb… I have been numb since 7.30 a.m. on the 1st of October 2018. I’m going through the paces mechanically, automatically…

Dammit we rocked Western Australia on the 29th… Doesn’t that mean anything to you?

It wasn’t by chance that Thilak Sen was able to take these pics of you my dear … your final portrait and one of the three of us together … sad but a wonderful memory.

Your first tour of Australia was with me together with Mahesh Denipitiya, Peter Rosairo and Eddie Fernando … ironically I was your partner on stage on your last one …

“Memories may be beautiful and yet what’s too painful to remember we simply choose to forget. So it’s the laughter we’ll remember when we remember the way we were.”

Farewell Ronnie my friend … I have to accept that you are truly gone … gone to that land that knows no parting, sorrow, pain nor death …. A land with eternal sunshine…. and I’m sure you are making those angel armies laugh….Sri Lanka has lost another superb entertainer… the likes of who we will never meet again… Keep doing what you do best my friend …. Entertain the heavenlies.

====================================

Source Extract: From Thilak Seneviratne – former Sun Weekend photographer based in Perth, who covered the Maroons night organised by the Anandian Old Boys:

My dearest friend Ronnie, I never thought this was going to be the final portrait photograph in your life. You left all of us within a couple of hours after this photo was taken.

We used to meet very often in good old days, either after a musical show or a wedding reception in Sri Lanka. You and I was so pleased that we met again on the 27th of September at “Marrons Night-2018”, that is after 20 years of long time and you decided to celebrate it soon, before you were going on to the stage with Mariazelle.

When I met you yesterday, you were so excited to see your 94 year old aunt who lives in Perth. Your words are still echoing in my ears…” Machang, she is 94 years old, so it is good for me to go and see her before its too late…I might not see her again” …I really thought you were trying to convey a different message to me…because your Aunt has lived a good life…but I now understand that you knew about your secret journey…but still I ask myself, then why you made a promise to carry some of my equipment, when Maria proposed to bring them alone with you’ll when visiting Ozi again in December. I always remember the last drink that we had together to celebrate our friendship, even though we both have given up taking high spirits many moons ago.We love you my dearest friend…God bless your soul and do rest in peace buddy!!